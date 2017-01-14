Made by meditators, for meditators. Multi-day courses in meditation, guided meditations by expert teachers, and a customizable timer that's beautiful and easy-to-use.



RECOMMENDED -

“Everything you need to learn, track, and grow your meditation practice.”

"I've never practiced meditation as consistently as I'm able to do with this app."

"A phenomenal app in practically every conceivable way.”

"I highly recommend [Timeless] for anyone from day one meditating to full-fledged yogi. It has everything."



PRESS -

** Featured in Apple's New Apps We Love

** Forbes

** Highsnobiety, Digital Trends, and more.



FEATURES -

- Multi-day immersions in meditation.

- Guided sessions designed by expert teachers and experienced meditators.

- Personal practice toolkit including customizable bells, durations, and more.

- Progress Tab: highlighting personal growth, customizable goals, and practice reminders.

- Community Tab: featuring stories and resources to enhance your practice.

- Health app integration; making it easy to track your Mindful Minutes.

- Siri Integration; making it easy to start and stop your meditation sessions



A NOTE FROM THE TEAM -

Welcome to Timeless. We've crafted our app to suit the needs of the beginner and advanced meditator alike. What you will find is an easy-to-use interface, high-quality instruction gathered from the world's sacred traditions and tailored for modern living, and a suite of tools designed to help you cultivate and deepen a strong meditation practice.



Timeless is the optimum app for anyone seeking authentic meditation experiences. Our purpose is to help you deepen and discover a powerful, consistent meditation practice that transforms the world from the inside out.



We believe that lasting change never comes from outside, but always from within. It is our highest intention to enable practitioners to cultivate inner peace, self-awareness, and the discipline required to influence the world for the better.



We are happy to be a part of your journey.



- The Team at Timeless



BENEFITS -

Improved sense of well-being.

Enhanced self-awareness and open-mindedness.

Deeper connections and healthier relationships with loved ones.

Improved ability to focus and remain concentrated.

Stress reduction and peace of mind.

Relieves anxiety, depression, and fatigue.

Aids in emotional health and mood awareness.

A greater sense of personal happiness.



----------------------

Timeless offers full access to the guided sessions and multi-day courses via subscription, as described below.

$15.99 per month

$44.99 per 3-month

$119.99 per year



These prices are for customers in the United States. Prices in other countries may vary and actual charges may be converted to your local currency.



Payment will be charged to your iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase. Your subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period. Your account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period at the same cost as the original subscription unless otherwise noted. You may manage your subscriptions and auto-renewal may be turned off by visiting your Account Settings after purchase. Any unused portions of a free trial period will be forfeited in event of purchase.



You can learn more about our terms and conditions here:

https://www.timeless-meditation.us/privacy-and-terms.html