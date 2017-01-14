Timeless | Meditation 4+
Guided Meditation + Timer
Timeless
- #152 in Health & Fitness
- Free
- Offers In-App Purchases
Description
Made by meditators, for meditators. Multi-day courses in meditation, guided meditations by expert teachers, and a customizable timer that's beautiful and easy-to-use.
RECOMMENDED -
“Everything you need to learn, track, and grow your meditation practice.”
"I've never practiced meditation as consistently as I'm able to do with this app."
"A phenomenal app in practically every conceivable way.”
"I highly recommend [Timeless] for anyone from day one meditating to full-fledged yogi. It has everything."
PRESS -
** Featured in Apple's New Apps We Love
** Forbes
** Highsnobiety, Digital Trends, and more.
FEATURES -
- Multi-day immersions in meditation.
- Guided sessions designed by expert teachers and experienced meditators.
- Personal practice toolkit including customizable bells, durations, and more.
- Progress Tab: highlighting personal growth, customizable goals, and practice reminders.
- Community Tab: featuring stories and resources to enhance your practice.
- Health app integration; making it easy to track your Mindful Minutes.
- Siri Integration; making it easy to start and stop your meditation sessions
A NOTE FROM THE TEAM -
Welcome to Timeless. We've crafted our app to suit the needs of the beginner and advanced meditator alike. What you will find is an easy-to-use interface, high-quality instruction gathered from the world's sacred traditions and tailored for modern living, and a suite of tools designed to help you cultivate and deepen a strong meditation practice.
Timeless is the optimum app for anyone seeking authentic meditation experiences. Our purpose is to help you deepen and discover a powerful, consistent meditation practice that transforms the world from the inside out.
We believe that lasting change never comes from outside, but always from within. It is our highest intention to enable practitioners to cultivate inner peace, self-awareness, and the discipline required to influence the world for the better.
We are happy to be a part of your journey.
- The Team at Timeless
BENEFITS -
Improved sense of well-being.
Enhanced self-awareness and open-mindedness.
Deeper connections and healthier relationships with loved ones.
Improved ability to focus and remain concentrated.
Stress reduction and peace of mind.
Relieves anxiety, depression, and fatigue.
Aids in emotional health and mood awareness.
A greater sense of personal happiness.
Timeless offers full access to the guided sessions and multi-day courses via subscription, as described below.
$15.99 per month
$44.99 per 3-month
$119.99 per year
These prices are for customers in the United States. Prices in other countries may vary and actual charges may be converted to your local currency.
Payment will be charged to your iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase. Your subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period. Your account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period at the same cost as the original subscription unless otherwise noted. You may manage your subscriptions and auto-renewal may be turned off by visiting your Account Settings after purchase. Any unused portions of a free trial period will be forfeited in event of purchase.
You can learn more about our terms and conditions here:
https://www.timeless-meditation.us/privacy-and-terms.html
What's New
Version 1.6.1
This update is a big one. We've added more guided meditations, introduced new features, and made major design improvements. Here is a snapshot of what we're excited about:
- More guided instruction
- New personal practice bells and sounds
- Filtering guided meditations by instructor, style, or duration
- Favoriting guided meditations and sharing with friends and family
- Expanded personal progress tracking
- Major improvements for iPad including landscape orientation and Cloud Sync
- Apple Watch visual redesign + native Siri
- All new community page featuring non-profits, meditation tips, team stories, and more.
If you have any questions or comments, or need any help at all, please get in touch at timeless@timeless-meditation.us. We love hearing from you, and we're honored to be part of your practice.
- The Team at Timeless
Ratings and Reviews
REVEALING AND OVERALL LIFE-CHANGER
Zmf5088
Timeless has taught me many things when it comes to the art of meditation. First of all, the awareness it teaches is next to none. It has shown me how to calm down and relax my muscles, mind and body. Just sitting a certain way can make all the difference in the world. If you take this app seriously and simply follow directions, I GUARANTEE anyone will be satisfied. Who would of knew how powerful the human brain could be, allowing us to feel all of these different yet relaxing sensations. Unfortunately I suffer from CPS (Chronic Pain Syndrome) and this beautiful application has really helped me to try and fight through all of the pain. Ever since starting this my days have become a little more easy. Thank you to the Developers of Timeless for giving me such a wonderful experience that I can have anywhere, anyplace and anytime!!!!! MUST DOWNLOAD FOR EVERYONE👍🙏👌. Great for the 👀👅👄👂👃👣🖐💪 and so on
A Great "Next Step" for Minfulness
mightyjackrabbit
I, like many, started meditating with Headspace. And I would still recommend that app to anyone. Like any practice, a variety of instructors is best.
I wouldn't dare say that I got everything I could from Headspace or "graduated from it". But I felt I needed different instruction from another source. Additionally, as much as I love Headspace's more casual approach, the more I learned about traditional meditation practices, the more I wanted to try them.
Timeless has been a perfect "next step" in my learning. It allows you to dip your feet in some really intense meditative practices and opens the door and your curiosity for more.
If I could recommend one course to you, it would be the Shambhala Technique in Timeless. I work in law enforcement and it has been the most conducive meditation practice to my everyday life. Emphasis on poster, identifying with the out-breath, and keeping a gentle gaze are things that I can do throughout the day, and to an extent, on duty. I recommend it to the other guys on my unit. The occasional "hippie" comment is to be expected. But, I truly believe that this practice makes me a better cop and helps me cope better with the associated challenges. I have even started reading Chogyam Trompa's book on Shambhala which I would recommend to anyone-especially those who work in law enforcement.
Thank you.
Exquisitely designed, powerful tool!
giant_drums
This app is exceptional. The design is elegant and minimal, with great visuals and everything you need to learn, track and grow your medititation practice. I was really impressed with the quality of the guided meditation, no fluff or new age jargon, which is very refreshing! I can't stop recommending this app to my friends and family. We all have an amazing inner resource of peace that we can tap in to- I highly suggest you let timeless help guide you on your journey within!
Timeless
Full access. Guided meditations & courses.
Free Trial
- Seller
- Timeless LLC
- Size
- 42.7 MB
- Category
- Health & Fitness
- Compatibility
- Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
- Languages
- English
- Age Rating
- Rated 4+
- Copyright
- © Timeless LLC
- Price
- Free
- In-App Purchases
- Timeless $8.99
- Timeless $8.99
- Timeless $20.99
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.
SiriGet things done within this app using just your voice.