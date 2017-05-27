To the Moon
By X.D. Network Inc.
Description
A story-driven experience about two doctors traversing backwards through a dying man's memories to artificially fulfill his last wish.
ABOUT THIS GAME
Dr. Rosalene and Dr. Watts have peculiar jobs: They give people another chance to live, all the way from the very beginning... but only in their patients' heads.
Due to the severity of the operation, the new life becomes the last thing the patients remember before drawing their last breath. Thus, the operation is only done to people on their deathbeds, to fulfill what they wish they had done with their lives, but didn’t.
This particular story follows their attempt to fulfill the dream of an elderly man, Johnny. With each step back in time, a new fragment of Johnny's past is revealed. As the two doctors piece together the puzzled events that spanned a life time, they seek to find out just why the frail old man chose his dying wish to be what it is.
And Johnny's last wish is, of course... to go to the moon.
MORE DETAILS
"To the Moon", a story-driven RPG with pixel graphics, was originally developed six years ago for PC by Canadian producer Kan Gao and Freebird Games, his indie game studio.Rights to develop and publish the remastered mobile version of "To the Moon" were acquired by X.D. Network Inc.
The story of "To the Moon" unfolds before players, much like a movie. While the entire game has no battle system and can be completed in a few hours, the compelling story and moving original soundtrack resonated with players worldwide. On top of receiving overwhelmingly positive ratings, "To the Moon" received multiple awards from Gamespot, Metacritic, WIRED, and more, and was nominated for "I'm Not Crying, There's Something In My Eye" in the 2016 Steam Awards.
KEY FEATURES
• A unique & non-combat story-driven experience
• Innovative mix between adventure game elements and classic RPG aesthetics
• Acclaimed original soundtrack that closely ties to the story
• An espresso execution with zero filler and no time drains
Languages Supported:
* English
* Français
* Deutsch
* Español (Latinoamérica)
* Español (Europa)
* Português
* Polski
* lingua italiana (Italian)
* русский(Russian)
* 한국어 (Korean)
* 简体中文 (Simplified Chinese)
* 繁體中文 (Traditional Chinese)
* 日本語 (Japanese)
* Türk dili(Turkish)
What's New in Version 1.9
1. Italian and Russian localization added
2. Improved Korean Localization
3. Various performance Improvements
Customer Reviews
Best $5 ever spent🌙
I loved this game so much!!! 💖 It's not really a game, more so of an interactive story. As soon as I saw this app, I immediately fell in love with it! You can really tell why it was featured on the App Store, and plus the description is perfect as well; "Heartfelt, creative adventure." I bet anyone can agree that this story is the most touching thing you have seen in forever. The graphics are so cute and kind of sort of reminded me of the Pokémon graphics. This game made me cry!!! Really, I am not kidding especially chapter 5... I loved the ending, like the very ending. Did not expect---well download the app to find out for yourself.😉 The music fits in perfectly with the story and amplifies the mood. To The Moon was so well made!!! Practically flawless!!!👌 Sorry I'm rambling so short version: you should honestly get this game. Believe me it is worth the $5!!! Get it now!!! Really guys you are missing out!!!🌙💫
The Only Game That Has Made Me Cry
I'm never one to cry when it comes to anything sad. Ever. I had heard so much about this game and I've avoided watching any Let's Play for the PC version of this game just in case I ever got around to purchasing it off of Steam. Then I found out that it was ported for iOS and bought it immediately. The other night I got no sleep because I finally decided to sit down and play through the whole game. To me it started as just a cute little scavenger hunt with a bit if story but as it went on, I was EXTREMELY invested into the story and was hoping for a happy ending. By the time Act 5 rolled around I was starting to lose my cool and tears started rolling down my cheeks. If this review doesn't convince you enough to buy this game, I don't know what will. Just go ahead and push that pay button already. You will not regret it.
Crying. Overjoyed. Best. Game. Ever.
OmG! This game got me very emotional. I completed it kinda fast, in like a day or two, but It was definitely the best $5 spent on a game ever. I love everything. But what I love most is the storyline. It's amazing, how it is. I do think there should be a sequel to it. Its very dramatic and emotional, It made me never want to stop. Its the best game ever. Pay your money, They don't even need a money back guarantee, because its guaranteed to be great. Happy, sad, overjoyed, you name it. Farther to the end it got me crying the most. Once you play the end, It all connects with the start. And the middle too. Its like a big puzzle that connects to make the picture. The music makes even more dramatic, and its got a part in the puzzle, too.
