Todotxt+

By Arvindh Sukumar

Description

Todotxt+ is a powerful client for managing tasks using just Plain Text, based on the todotxt.org format. Using simple rules to describe tasks, prioritise, categorise and annotate tasks with ease! And because it's plain text, it's ultra-portable - any computer in the world can understand it, and you are never locked into any service!

Features:
+ Your todo.txt file is parsed, optimised and rendered beautifully in a Universal app that works on iPhone as well as iPad.
+ Powerful editor lets you quickly create multiple tasks at once.
+ Filter tasks based on projects, contexts and other metadata. [Pro]
+ Multiple-file support, in case that's how you roll. Import files from anywhere on iOS.
+ Dropbox sync lets you manage tasks from anywhere.
+ Split-screen support on iPad. The app gets out of your way until it's needed.
+ Share extension lets you add tasks from other apps on iOS.
+ Spotlight indexing lets you search tasks right on your home screen.

Coming soon:
+ Drag and drop of tasks and files.
+ Siri integration.

Todotxt+ Support

What's New in Version 1.0.1

Bug fixes

Todotxt+
This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
  • Free
  • Category: Productivity
  • Updated:
  • Version: 1.0.1
  • Size: 88.3 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © 2017, Arvindh Sukumar
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

