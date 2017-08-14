Description

Play your favorite songs in their original sound using your Mac! It's a whole new experience in learning songs.



IT’S LIKE MAGIC

Tonebridge gives you the sound of the original song out of the box. Plug in your guitar into your Mac and start playing. It’s that simple!



9000+ SONG PRESETS

A huge collection of song presets allows you to choose effects from light acoustic sounds of "Come As You Are" to crushing heavy roars of "Master Of Puppets".



WORKS ON EVERY GUITAR

We created presets that sound great on every guitar. Even if you want to play heavy metal on an old Fender, the sound will still be familiar.



Tonebridge features:

• 9000+ presets for popular songs of different genres

• 7500+ demo samples for effect preview

• Collections of presets handpicked by Ultimate Guitar editors

• Intelligent feedback and noise reduction system for a clear sound

• Low latency for real-time playing

• Information about pickup settings

• Preset requests to get a preset that is not already in the app



Compatible devices:

• Ampkit Link

• Apogee JAM, Line 6 Mobile In, Line 6 SonicPort, iRiffPort, Alesis IO Dock

• iRig, iRig 2, iRig HD, iRig HD 2, iRig Pro, iRig Pro I/O

• Any external audio card



Rock'n'roll for everyone!