Play your favorite songs in their original sound using your Mac! It's a whole new experience in learning songs.
IT’S LIKE MAGIC
Tonebridge gives you the sound of the original song out of the box. Plug in your guitar into your Mac and start playing. It’s that simple!
9000+ SONG PRESETS
A huge collection of song presets allows you to choose effects from light acoustic sounds of "Come As You Are" to crushing heavy roars of "Master Of Puppets".
WORKS ON EVERY GUITAR
We created presets that sound great on every guitar. Even if you want to play heavy metal on an old Fender, the sound will still be familiar.
Tonebridge features:
• 9000+ presets for popular songs of different genres
• 7500+ demo samples for effect preview
• Collections of presets handpicked by Ultimate Guitar editors
• Intelligent feedback and noise reduction system for a clear sound
• Low latency for real-time playing
• Information about pickup settings
• Preset requests to get a preset that is not already in the app
Compatible devices:
• Ampkit Link
• Apogee JAM, Line 6 Mobile In, Line 6 SonicPort, iRiffPort, Alesis IO Dock
• iRig, iRig 2, iRig HD, iRig HD 2, iRig Pro, iRig Pro I/O
• Any external audio card
Follow @tonebridgeapp on Twitter to read the latest news and secret tricks in Tonebridge.
Have a suggestion or comment? Shoot us an email at tonebridge@ultimate-guitar.com
Rock'n'roll for everyone!
So fast and easy to get a quick tone
Sometimes, all you need to do is get a tone. You don’t want to tweak, you just want to get into it and play. ToneBridge is perfect for this. Find a song, get a tone and go! What a great app to respond to your urge to play!
Amazing App!!
Very fun app! Well designed and sounds good with good quality headphones( not laptop speakers). Tons of songs to mess with and It even worked with my Rocksmith usb cable!
Amazing variety
Well done! This reminds me of the sick variety of tones I used to find for the Line 6 products.
