Totality by Big Kid Science
By Germinate LLC
Open iTunes to buy and download apps.
Description
Want to witness the coast-to-coast solar eclipse of 2017? Totality by Big Kid Science is the FREE app that will tell you when, where, and what you’ll see on eclipse day. Here are some of our awesome features:
- Find out exactly what you’ll see at your current location.
- Find the nearest locations where you can witness TOTALITY.
- Use navigation tools to help you find your best route to the path of Totality.
- Learn how, when, and why eclipses occur.
- Explore activities for families and schools, shop for eclipse glasses, and more.
What's New in Version 1.2
New Features in 1.2!
- Search by location
- View upcoming eclipses all over the world!
Customer Reviews
Best eclipse app I have found
It gives detailed information about the eclipse at your location or any location. Great for scouting out locations to determine if trees or mountains will obstruct any part of the eclipse.
The Azimuth/Altitude of each contact is extremely helpful. It isn't clear if the azimuth is referenced to true or magnetic north. I assume true, but if the app were explicit about this, it would remove any doubt.
Fantastic app!
I've been downloading just about all the apps I could find about the solar eclipse. This one is one of the very best. Highly recommended, and it's free!
Good, but exaggerates need to travel.
Partial eclipses near major cities are equally scientifically informative to educate family members. SF has 76% coverage for example.
KQED.org has good radio interview with good advice on eye protection methods, like a pinhole projector card.
- Free
- Category: Education
- Updated: Jun 06, 2017
- Version: 1.2
- Size: 30.7 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Germinate LLC
- © 2017, Big Kid Science
Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.