iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn't open, click the iTunes application icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To download the free app Totality by Big Kid Science by Germinate LLC, get iTunes now.

Already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download
iTunes for Mac + PC

Totality by Big Kid Science

By Germinate LLC

View More by This Developer

Open iTunes to buy and download apps.

Description

Want to witness the coast-to-coast solar eclipse of 2017? Totality by Big Kid Science is the FREE app that will tell you when, where, and what you’ll see on eclipse day. Here are some of our awesome features:

- Find out exactly what you’ll see at your current location.
- Find the nearest locations where you can witness TOTALITY.
- Use navigation tools to help you find your best route to the path of Totality.
- Learn how, when, and why eclipses occur.
- Explore activities for families and schools, shop for eclipse glasses, and more.

Germinate LLC Web SiteTotality by Big Kid Science Support

What's New in Version 1.2

New Features in 1.2!
- Search by location
- View upcoming eclipses all over the world!

Screenshots

iPhone iPad
iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3
iPhone Screenshot 4
iPhone Screenshot 5
iPad Screenshot 1
iPad Screenshot 2
iPad Screenshot 3
iPad Screenshot 4
iPad Screenshot 5

Customer Reviews

Best eclipse app I have found

It gives detailed information about the eclipse at your location or any location. Great for scouting out locations to determine if trees or mountains will obstruct any part of the eclipse.

The Azimuth/Altitude of each contact is extremely helpful. It isn't clear if the azimuth is referenced to true or magnetic north. I assume true, but if the app were explicit about this, it would remove any doubt.

Fantastic app!

I've been downloading just about all the apps I could find about the solar eclipse. This one is one of the very best. Highly recommended, and it's free!

Good, but exaggerates need to travel.

Partial eclipses near major cities are equally scientifically informative to educate family members. SF has 76% coverage for example.
KQED.org has good radio interview with good advice on eye protection methods, like a pinhole projector card.

Customers Also Bought

Totality by Big Kid Science
View in iTunes
This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
  • Free
  • Category: Education
  • Updated:
  • Version: 1.2
  • Size: 30.7 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © 2017, Big Kid Science
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

We have not received enough ratings to display an average for the current version of this application.
All Versions: