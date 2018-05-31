Do you like Angry Birds?! Then you must love breaking blocks!



Well let me tell you, we've got blocks! I'm talking red blocks, and blue blocks, kind of a turquoise color blocks, brown blocks, black blocks, and more. So many blocks!!!



Now picture this! They are all stacked up to make these different towers. But wait, there's more! There is a totem at the top, and you have to break all of these blocks except the black ones, without letting the totem fall to the ground.



Did you do that! Boom. You just won. No slingshot needed. Just a little tap. Next level.



Did the totem hit the ground? Did you just lose? No biggie. This isn't Candy Crush. Infinite lives. Try again. You're welcome.



That pretty much sums it up. Have fun.