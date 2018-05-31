Totem Tower 4+
Physics Puzzle Game
Richard O'Brien
-
-
- Free
- Offers In-App Purchases
Screenshots
Description
Do you like Angry Birds?! Then you must love breaking blocks!
Well let me tell you, we've got blocks! I'm talking red blocks, and blue blocks, kind of a turquoise color blocks, brown blocks, black blocks, and more. So many blocks!!!
Now picture this! They are all stacked up to make these different towers. But wait, there's more! There is a totem at the top, and you have to break all of these blocks except the black ones, without letting the totem fall to the ground.
Did you do that! Boom. You just won. No slingshot needed. Just a little tap. Next level.
Did the totem hit the ground? Did you just lose? No biggie. This isn't Candy Crush. Infinite lives. Try again. You're welcome.
That pretty much sums it up. Have fun.
Well let me tell you, we've got blocks! I'm talking red blocks, and blue blocks, kind of a turquoise color blocks, brown blocks, black blocks, and more. So many blocks!!!
Now picture this! They are all stacked up to make these different towers. But wait, there's more! There is a totem at the top, and you have to break all of these blocks except the black ones, without letting the totem fall to the ground.
Did you do that! Boom. You just won. No slingshot needed. Just a little tap. Next level.
Did the totem hit the ground? Did you just lose? No biggie. This isn't Candy Crush. Infinite lives. Try again. You're welcome.
That pretty much sums it up. Have fun.
What's New
Version 1.01
Some performance updates
Ratings and Reviews
Addictive
Mark1lam
Simple concept, but surprisingly challenging, and quickly becomes the game you just can’t put down. Great for all ages. Play it and soon you will become obsessed with trying to achieve 3 stars at every level!
Great App
Definitely not Richard OBrien
I love this app. It’s fun and challenging!
Totem Tower Review
Matthew102030
I love this game!
Information
- Seller
- Richard O'Brien
- Size
- 72.7 MB
- Category
- Games
- Compatibility
- Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
- Languages
- English
- Age Rating
- Rated 4+
- Copyright
- © 2018 Richard J. O'Brien
- Price
- Free
Supports
-
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.