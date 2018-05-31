Screenshots

Description

Do you like Angry Birds?! Then you must love breaking blocks!

Well let me tell you, we've got blocks! I'm talking red blocks, and blue blocks, kind of a turquoise color blocks, brown blocks, black blocks, and more. So many blocks!!!

Now picture this! They are all stacked up to make these different towers. But wait, there's more! There is a totem at the top, and you have to break all of these blocks except the black ones, without letting the totem fall to the ground.

Did you do that! Boom. You just won. No slingshot needed. Just a little tap. Next level.

Did the totem hit the ground? Did you just lose? No biggie. This isn't Candy Crush. Infinite lives. Try again. You're welcome.

That pretty much sums it up. Have fun.

What's New

Version 1.01

Some performance updates

Ratings and Reviews

5 out of 5

18 Ratings

18 Ratings

Addictive

Mark1lam

Simple concept, but surprisingly challenging, and quickly becomes the game you just can’t put down. Great for all ages. Play it and soon you will become obsessed with trying to achieve 3 stars at every level!

Great App

Definitely not Richard OBrien

I love this app. It’s fun and challenging!

Totem Tower Review

Matthew102030

I love this game!

Information

Seller
Richard O'Brien
Size
72.7 MB
Category
Games
Compatibility
Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
Languages
English
Age Rating
Rated 4+
Copyright
© 2018 Richard J. O'Brien
Price
Free

Supports

  • Family Sharing

    With Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.

You May Also Like

UNICORN 3D - Color by Number

Games

Cash, Inc. Fame & Fortune Game

Games

Wordalot – Picture Crossword

Games

Color Ballz

Games

Block Puzzle Jewel Legend

Games

KAMI 2

Games