Treever
By Treever.com
Open iTunes to buy and download apps.
Description
TREEVER™ is a dynamic messaging app with both image and music components developed in collaboration with Universal Music Group.
It automates the assembly and delivery of unique multi-media micro-montages with animation built from the User`s music, images, and text…within seconds.
Every “Treeve” is sharable across multiple platforms and creates a rewarding and lasting emotional response. We call them “digital dopamine delights”.
It makes texting waaayyyy more fun!
What's New in Version 1.3
In this version:
- we have made several improvements in the UI
- treeves now have photo thumbnail in the social networks posts and MMS
- there are more changes for your great app experience
TREEVER™ is a dynamic messaging app with both image and music components developed in collaboration with Universal Music Group.
It automates the assembly and delivery of unique multi-media micro-montages with animation built from the User`s music, images, and text… within seconds.
Every “Treeve” is sharable across multiple platforms and creates a rewarding and lasting emotional response. We call them “digital dopamine delights”.
It makes texting waaayyyy more fun!
iPhone Screenshots
- Free
- Category: Social Networking
- Updated: Jul 31, 2017
- Version: 1.3
- Size: 36.1 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: TREEVER, Inc.
- © TREEVER, Inc.
Compatibility: Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.