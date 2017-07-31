iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn't open, click the iTunes application icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To download the free app Treever by Treever.com, get iTunes now.

Already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download
iTunes for Mac + PC

Treever

By Treever.com

View More by This Developer

Open iTunes to buy and download apps.

Description

TREEVER™ is a dynamic messaging app with both image and music components developed in collaboration with Universal Music Group.

It automates the assembly and delivery of unique multi-media micro-montages with animation built from the User`s music, images, and text…within seconds.

Every “Treeve” is sharable across multiple platforms and creates a rewarding and lasting emotional response. We call them “digital dopamine delights”.

It makes texting waaayyyy more fun!

Treever.com Web SiteTreever Support

What's New in Version 1.3

In this version:
- we have made several improvements in the UI
- treeves now have photo thumbnail in the social networks posts and MMS
- there are more changes for your great app experience

TREEVER™ is a dynamic messaging app with both image and music components developed in collaboration with Universal Music Group.

It automates the assembly and delivery of unique multi-media micro-montages with animation built from the User`s music, images, and text… within seconds.

Every “Treeve” is sharable across multiple platforms and creates a rewarding and lasting emotional response. We call them “digital dopamine delights”.

It makes texting waaayyyy more fun!

iPhone Screenshots

iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3
iPhone Screenshot 4
iPhone Screenshot 5
Treever
View in iTunes
  • Free
  • Category: Social Networking
  • Updated:
  • Version: 1.3
  • Size: 36.1 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © TREEVER, Inc.
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

We have not received enough ratings to display an average for the current version of this application.
All Versions: