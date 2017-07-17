Laserlike 17+
Description
Laserlike is the best way to discover world’s most interesting content for all your interests and join conversations with relevant communities.
Stay up-to-date on the topics you care about most. Laserlike is continuously indexing web content, videos, news, local, blogs & more to bring relevant, high-quality, timely updates to you.
You’re in control of your Laserlike feed. Type in any topic, and we’ll search the web to find the best stuff. Tap Follow, and we’ll bring you future updates as they happen.
Invite your friends so you can follow topics together. Share the best content, express how you feel with emoji reactions or start a discussion with the relevant communities.
Employing state of the art AI algorithms, Laserlike continually adapts and learns from your usage and gives you an amazing personalized view of the firehose of information from the world.
What's New
Version 5.16.83
Smarter search and personalization to deliver only interesting content you care about.
Also has several improvements to app performance and user experience.
Customer Reviews
Track your deepest interests
3l33tSteve
You can follow literally anything you can type in, no matter how obscure, and stay up to date on it. It delivers great content from the web which you can easily share with friends. It's like a love child of Google and Twitter.
Developer Response
Thanks for the awesome feedback! We are happy to hear you are enjoying our app.
Links to app, not article
Luhmann
This app is useless if you use a read later service, because the share links are to the app itself, not the original article that you want to read.
Update: it is even worse than I thought. It doesn’t even offer an “open in Safari” option. They want to trap you and all your data in their app. Avoid!!!
Developer Response
Thanks for the feedback! In the next release we are adding an open in Safari option. Hopefully you will give our app another try.
Great way to find interesting stories.
Dabit3
Very nice app, I’ve really enjoyed the experience of discovering new info + it’s really fun to use!
Developer Response
Thanks, we are glad to hear you are enjoying the app!
