Introducing Tri Breaker a brick breaker game with a new twist. Your finger is the paddle and the bricks never stop coming. Simple and minimal gameplay that everyone can enjoy, but hard to master for those who love a challenge.

Seller
Nicholas De La Rosa
Size
73.6 MB
Category
Games
Compatibility
Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
Languages
English
Age Rating
Rated 4+
Copyright
© Poxelgon 2018
Price
Free

