Turf - The People Compass
By Patrick Colucci
Description
Turf is a people-powered compass. Instead of pointing to true north like a compass, Turf points you towards where you want to go.
Forget about those annoying calls and texts when trying to find each other. Send and receive a point-of-interest with friends with the tap of a button. Whether you’re at a festival, concert, stadium, arena, or on the street; Turf helps you locate each other.
Download Turf now to use this free service without creating an account.
What's New in Version 1.0.2
Fixed, patched, upgraded, updated, improved and so on.
- Free
- Category: Navigation
- Updated: Jul 27, 2017
- Version: 1.0.2
- Size: 53.7 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Patrick Colucci
- © Patrick Colucci
Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.