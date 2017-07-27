iTunes

Turf - The People Compass

By Patrick Colucci

Description

Turf is a people-powered compass. Instead of pointing to true north like a compass, Turf points you towards where you want to go.

Forget about those annoying calls and texts when trying to find each other. Send and receive a point-of-interest with friends with the tap of a button. Whether you’re at a festival, concert, stadium, arena, or on the street; Turf helps you locate each other.

Download Turf now to use this free service without creating an account.

What's New in Version 1.0.2

Fixed, patched, upgraded, updated, improved and so on.

Turf - The People Compass
  • Free
  • Category: Navigation
  • Updated:
  • Version: 1.0.2
  • Size: 53.7 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © Patrick Colucci
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

