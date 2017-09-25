TV Plan
By GabrielOC
This app is only available on the App Store for iOS devices.
Description
See how different sized TVs look in your house before pulling the trigger.
- $2.99
- Category: Lifestyle
- Released: Sep 25, 2017
- Version: 1.0
- Size: 48.2 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Gabriel O'Flaherty-Chan
- © 2017 Gabriel O'Flaherty-Chan
Compatibility: Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (5th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular (2nd generation), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular.