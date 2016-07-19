iTunes

Description

Twilight's Last Gleaming recreates some of the pivotal battles of the War of 1812 between the United States and the British Empire. The latest strategy game from HexWar Games brings the classic Decision Games board game to iPad; Following on from Rebels and Redcoats, this is the second in a series of games to come from this exciting partnership. Take command as either the American colonies or the British Empire and shape the future of a nation, with 10 historical battles.

You will face tactical challenges with missions of varying size and objectives, and 34 different combat units. As with previous strategy games from HexWar, every effort has been made to capture the look and feel of the warfare methods, equipment and uniform of the day, and this title is no exception. In these battles players will also find the detailed and accurate maps, orders of battle, and named regiments from the well-loved Decision Games board game.

The hex-based game system features a large variety of infantry, cavalry, artillery, generals and terrain types. Use your combined forces to outmanoeuvre, outwit or outshoot your opponent. Victory awaits you, Commander!

Key Game Features

● 5 Mission 'Tutorial' Campaign.
● 10 historically accurate missions.
● All missions, apart from the tutorial, can be played as both sides.
● 44 different historical models representing 26 different unit types.
● Three classes of troop quality – Raw, Average and Veteran.
● 17 different troop classes including infantry (line, militia and marines), light infantry (and native American warbands), cavalry and artillery (6pdr, 9pdr, 12pdr, 18pdr, 24pdr and the fearsome 32pdr) and introducing British rocket units.
● 5 types of infantry formation - Line, Column, Open Order, Square, Unformed.
● Troop morale mechanic (Disruption)
● Light woods that block line of sight but don't give a defensive bonus.
● Detailed Combat Analysis
● Map zoom
● Flank Attacks
● Strategic Movement

Find us on Facebook - facebook.com/HexWar
Follow us on Twitter - @HexWarGames
Game Forum - https://www.hexwar.com

Thank you for supporting our games!

© 2015 HexWar Games Ltd.
© 2015 Decision Games, Inc
All Rights Reserved.

What's New in Version 1.1

Balance updates.

