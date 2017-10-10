Description

Re-imagined from the ground up to be the Mac's most friendly, powerful and modern Twitter client. Twitterrific makes Twitter fun.



⁕ Twitter Your Way



A clean, uncluttered timeline featuring just the content you care about. Tweets are presented in chronological order and other people's likes aren't placed in your timeline.



⁕ Designed for macOS



Twitterrific feels right at home on the Mac. Support for Notification Center, Retina displays, built-in sharing, beautiful animations, full-screen mode & more.



⁕ Timelines Galore



Take control of your tweets with multiple timeline windows from the same account or multiple accounts, all organized on your Mac’s desktop.



⁕ Full Accessibility



Navigate the timeline, compose tweets, and even attach image descriptions quickly and easily using Voice Over.



⁕ Tweet In Style



Twitterrific's appearance panel supports themes, lets you customize fonts & type sizes, and even lets you control how media appears in the timeline.



⁕ Read Anywhere



Whether you use Twitterrific on your iPhone, iPad, or another Mac, the app automatically syncs your reading position for a seamless Twitter experience.





FULL FEATURE LIST:



• Simple to use, easy to understand

• True multi-account/multi-window support

• View mentions, messages, and favorites quickly and easily

• Timeline syncing of reading position across all platforms via iCloud

• System-wide alerts for mentions & direct messages via Notification Center

• Fully accessible via VoiceOver

• Support for Retweet (RT) & Quoted tweets

• Quick access to Emoji when composing new tweets

• Autocompletion of usernames & hashtags while editing tweets

• View Twitter saved searches and lists

• Check out global and local trending topics

• Browse conversation threads between users

• Support for tweet storms & chained tweet threads

• Quickly Delete & Edit your own tweets

• Translate tweets to your native language

• Helpful color-coding of tweet types

• In-app media viewing for images, animated GIFs, Instagram & more

• Share a tweet with actions for email, Messages, Safari Reading List & more

• Muffles & mutes synced from Twitterrific for iOS via iCloud

• Robust in-app media viewer with detachable popovers

• Customize the appearance of media in the timeline or hide it completely

• View user profiles including past tweets, likes & mentions

• Follow and unfollow other users directly from their user profile

• Block and report spammers with a single click

• Theme control (light or dark)

• Font size & type face control

• Robust keyboard control