Twitterrific 5 for Twitter
By The Iconfactory
Open the Mac App Store to buy and download apps.
Description
Re-imagined from the ground up to be the Mac's most friendly, powerful and modern Twitter client. Twitterrific makes Twitter fun.
⁕ Twitter Your Way
A clean, uncluttered timeline featuring just the content you care about. Tweets are presented in chronological order and other people's likes aren't placed in your timeline.
⁕ Designed for macOS
Twitterrific feels right at home on the Mac. Support for Notification Center, Retina displays, built-in sharing, beautiful animations, full-screen mode & more.
⁕ Timelines Galore
Take control of your tweets with multiple timeline windows from the same account or multiple accounts, all organized on your Mac’s desktop.
⁕ Full Accessibility
Navigate the timeline, compose tweets, and even attach image descriptions quickly and easily using Voice Over.
⁕ Tweet In Style
Twitterrific's appearance panel supports themes, lets you customize fonts & type sizes, and even lets you control how media appears in the timeline.
⁕ Read Anywhere
Whether you use Twitterrific on your iPhone, iPad, or another Mac, the app automatically syncs your reading position for a seamless Twitter experience.
FULL FEATURE LIST:
• Simple to use, easy to understand
• True multi-account/multi-window support
• View mentions, messages, and favorites quickly and easily
• Timeline syncing of reading position across all platforms via iCloud
• System-wide alerts for mentions & direct messages via Notification Center
• Fully accessible via VoiceOver
• Support for Retweet (RT) & Quoted tweets
• Quick access to Emoji when composing new tweets
• Autocompletion of usernames & hashtags while editing tweets
• View Twitter saved searches and lists
• Check out global and local trending topics
• Browse conversation threads between users
• Support for tweet storms & chained tweet threads
• Quickly Delete & Edit your own tweets
• Translate tweets to your native language
• Helpful color-coding of tweet types
• In-app media viewing for images, animated GIFs, Instagram & more
• Share a tweet with actions for email, Messages, Safari Reading List & more
• Muffles & mutes synced from Twitterrific for iOS via iCloud
• Robust in-app media viewer with detachable popovers
• Customize the appearance of media in the timeline or hide it completely
• View user profiles including past tweets, likes & mentions
• Follow and unfollow other users directly from their user profile
• Block and report spammers with a single click
• Theme control (light or dark)
• Font size & type face control
• Robust keyboard control
Screenshots
- $19.99
- Category: Social Networking
- Released: Oct 10, 2017
- Version: 5.0
- Size: 6.9 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: The Iconfactory
- © 2017 The Iconfactory
Compatibility: OS X 10.11 or later, 64-bit processor