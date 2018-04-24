TWRL 4+
Pin & Tucker Inc
-
-
- Free
iPhone Screenshots
Description
TWRL is a free app to message your friends and send outfits and pictures to them. You can send up to 4 pictures and create a group chat with any of your contacts. They can comment and draw on your pictures to provide feedback. It's like merging Instagram and Texting into one platform. It's easy to use and designed to make it simple to share pictures and give feedback.
If you like us, rate us and shoot us feedback anytime info@twrl.com
If you like us, rate us and shoot us feedback anytime info@twrl.com
What's New
Version 1.0.1
Updated UI, bug fixes, and performance improvements
Ratings and Reviews
5 stars!
Knbrox
This app is cute AND easy to use. I love the concept and so do all my friends, it makes deciding what to wear ssooo much easier!
App
Alliefayecarr
I’m in love
Love this app!
TracyW21
So helpful and fun. I love sharing outfits with my friends every day.
Information
- Seller
- Pin & Tucker Inc.
- Size
- 34.6 MB
- Category
- Social Networking
- Compatibility
- Requires iOS 11.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
- Languages
- English
- Age Rating
- Rated 4+
- Copyright
- © TWRL 2018
- Price
- Free
Supports
-
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.