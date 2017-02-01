Unplug: Guided Meditation 4+
Feel good, relax, sleep better
Unplug Meditation LLC
Description
Guided meditation videos led by our world famous teachers. Unplug Meditation is the world’s first drop-in meditation studio, with thousands of people walking through the door every month, packed classes and a class line-up that is simple, modern, interesting and engaging. In this app, you’ll find guided meditation sessions for any situation!
WHY MEDITATE WITH UNPLUG
- Variety of teachers, topics and techniques
- Guided meditation for any situation
- Videos from a huge range of categories
- Meditation sessions range from 1 to 45 minutes
- Classes & videos taught by world famous meditation teachers
- Meditation timer & ambient sounds for self-guided sessions
- Set meditation reminders, goals & see stats
- Access curated video playlists from our meditation teachers and create your own
- Gratitude journal – take notes on what you're grateful for & other post-meditation notes
- Meditation is scientifically proven to improve your health and wellbeing!
- Fresh, new content added regularly
- Suitable for adults & children
ABOUT UNPLUG MEDITATION APP:
MEDITATION FOR EVERYONE
Browse through a range of categories with meditations for every situation. Whether you need better sleep, less stress and anxiety, a quick break at work, or meditation for kids, Unplug has it!
MEDITATION TIMER & AMBIENT SOUNDS
Prefer to meditate on your own? You can use Unplug’s relaxing ambient sounds and meditation timer to help with self-guided meditation sessions. We’ll keep track of time for you and calmly bring you in and out of meditation with a chime.
UNWIND IN JUST A FEW MINUTES!
Not everyone has the time for long meditation sessions. That’s why we have meditations ranging from 1 minute to over 45 minutes. Even if you live a hectic, busy lifestyle, finding a few minutes to relax and refocus has never been easier.
CLASSES BY CELEBRATED TEACHERS
Our passionate, skilled teachers guide classes for you to join in – with thousands coming through our doors each month, why not join the community? Some classes sell out quickly – if you miss your favorite teacher’s classes, don’t worry, you can still watch all of their videos!
CURATED & CUSTOM PLAYLISTS
Struggling to choose a meditation video? Not sure where to start? Just take a look at the curated playlists put together by our amazing meditation teachers. You can even create your own!
EXPLORE NEW WAYS TO MEDITATE
Using our simple, easy to use app, you can explore our vast range of guided meditation videos, all created by our amazing teachers. Practice the techniques you love or discover new ways to meditate!
IN THE PRESS:
Featured in The New York Times, Vogue, The Los Angeles Times, Elle, CBS, NBC, GMA, Today Show, Goop, Fast Company and more.
*Full coverage from these articles at unplug.com
SCIENTIFICALLY PROVEN BENEFITS OF MEDITATION
•Improves mood
•Increased presence & awareness
•Increase calm & happiness
•Improves memory & focus
•Improves sleep
•Improves grades
•Reduces sensitivity to pain
•Reduces blood pressure
•Reduces overeating
•Decreases stress & anxiety
•Decreases panic attacks
SUBSCRIPTION PRICING AND TERMS
• Pay $7.99 a month with a 7-day free trial, renewing monthly.*
• Pay $59.99 a year with a 30-day free trial, renewing annually.*
* All payments will be paid through your iTunes Account and may be managed under Account Settings after the initial payment. Subscription payments will automatically renew unless deactivated at least 24-hours before the end of the current cycle. Your account will be charged for renewal at least 24-hours prior to the end of the current cycle. Any unused portion of your free trial will be forfeited upon payment. Any cancellations will only take effect at the end of your active subscription period.
Privacy Policy: www.unplug.com/privacy-policy
Terms of Service: www.unplug.com/terms-of-use
Version 4.0.2
We are so happy to introduce our fully new Unplug: Guided Meditation App! Now you can access a meditation of the day, meditate with our celebrated teachers and create or find playlists. You can also set goals and reminders and track your progress along with keeping a gratitude journal.
This latest update includes bug fixes from our first release of the new app.
Ratings and Reviews
OBSESSED with this app!!
Kimsellsportland
I have been using this about for about a year now and love starting my day of with a guided meditation! Simple and easy to use, this can help anyone get on the path to meditation! I have tried a few other meditation apps, but this quickly became my go to. I can honestly say I am a daily meditator and have only built that happen because of this app. Meditation is having a tremendous effect on my life and it all started here. Thank you Suze for creating this for a busy head gal like me!
Life Changing!!!
drkdocter
I am so grateful for this app! It has helped me become a better me...more mindful, productive, gracious, calm, and less anxious. If you are ready to become a better you, then this app is for you!
I first heard of Unplug Meditation through a podcast, bought the book, and downloaded the app. PS the book is a must read!!!
Best gift to myself!!
Post reviewer
Amazing variety and ideal meditations! Each morning I choose my teacher, topic and meditation guide. And meditation guide intros let me really connect with the meditation leader. It’s like having a private meditation class each a.m. love it!!
