Uptime – Watch YouTube together

By Area 120

Description

Time to run your own YouTube party! Invite your friends and start watching all your favorite YouTube stars like Jake Paul, Liza Koshy and Tyler Oakley. Uptime lets you share and watch YouTube videos together, insync and in real time. Easily react and chat with them on while also discovering what’s trending on our UPLive stations. Oh yeah, you can also watch YouTube with random people - so if that’s your thing, we got you.

– INVITE your squad
– PICK your favorite video
– WATCH the latest & greatest of YouTube

& Repeat :)

No more copy+paste links, no more ‘omg you should really watch this’. Up your YouTube game with Uptime.

Brought to you by Google & Area 120, where we make cool things even cooler.
Uptime is all about elevating your video party experience and we want to make it as awesome as possible! If you see any issue or you have ideas about how to make Uptime better, email us uptime-feedback@google.com, or tweet us @UptimeApp.

What's New in Version 2.0.0

PARTIES - Now start your own YouTube Party to watch together and stay synced between videos.
To start a party:
(1) invite your friends
(2) pick your favorite videos
(3) now roll together!

SAY HELLO - Uptime is now available in Canada and Australia! We are really excited to bring more YouTube fans into our community.

And as always, bug fixes and other improvements so you can keep the video parties going.

Customer Reviews

Awesome! 👍🔥🎉

Keeps getting better! Very fun way to watch videos with friends and random folks too 😍😍😍!!! You can have friends pick the video when in your own party.

So fun!

Love watching videos with other people and so much fun getting recommendations from others.

Watch videos with friends

Never thought I'd enjoy watching videos with my friends but it's really fun. Some really cool videos on here. Can't wait to see where this app is going.

Update: love to see the app continuing to evolve. The watch together stuff just keeps getting better. Keep it up!

Update: keeps getting better! New party feature is awesome. 👏

Ps. Need an iMessage app plz

Uptime – Watch YouTube together
  Free
  Category: Social Networking
  Updated:
  Version: 2.0.0
  • Size: 89.4 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © Area 120 Inc.
You must be at least 17 years old to download this app.
  • Infrequent/Mild Horror/Fear Themes
  • Infrequent/Mild Sexual Content and Nudity
  • Frequent/Intense Mature/Suggestive Themes
  • Infrequent/Mild Simulated Gambling
  • Infrequent/Mild Realistic Violence
  • Infrequent/Mild Cartoon or Fantasy Violence
  • Infrequent/Mild Alcohol, Tobacco, or Drug Use or References
  • Infrequent/Mild Profanity or Crude Humor
  • Infrequent/Mild Medical/Treatment Information

Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

