Description

Time to run your own YouTube party! Invite your friends and start watching all your favorite YouTube stars like Jake Paul, Liza Koshy and Tyler Oakley. Uptime lets you share and watch YouTube videos together, insync and in real time. Easily react and chat with them on while also discovering what’s trending on our UPLive stations. Oh yeah, you can also watch YouTube with random people - so if that’s your thing, we got you.



– INVITE your squad

– PICK your favorite video

– WATCH the latest & greatest of YouTube



& Repeat :)



No more copy+paste links, no more ‘omg you should really watch this’. Up your YouTube game with Uptime.



Brought to you by Google & Area 120, where we make cool things even cooler.

Uptime is all about elevating your video party experience and we want to make it as awesome as possible! If you see any issue or you have ideas about how to make Uptime better, email us uptime-feedback@google.com, or tweet us @UptimeApp.