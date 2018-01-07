Ushouldcome
Description
ushouldcome is the easiest way to bring your friends together. Imagine the simplicity of text messages, the power of a calendar, and great features like polls. Everything to make your invitations easy!
* Don't like group discussions to organize an event? Group your friends by hobby, and let ushouldcome take care of the rest! Only set the date!
* Your guests are not on ushouldcome? No worries, they will get all details via text messages.
* Your life is organized in multiple calendars? Great! ushouldcome can synchronize them all.
What's New in Version 2.1.2beta
- Fixed critical bug with contact list
