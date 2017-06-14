Vatoon-Make videos with cartoon effects 4+
Make cartoon effect videos
Suhang Jiang
-
- Free
iPhone Screenshots
Description
Vatoon allows you to make videos with cartoon and sketch effects. Have fun!
We really appreciate the icons provided by https://icons8.com/.
We really appreciate the icons provided by https://icons8.com/.
What's New
Version 1.0.1
Share videos via text, email, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, SinaWeibo, WeChat, and many more.
Information
- Seller
- Suhang Jiang
- Size
- 17.7 MB
- Category
- Photo & Video
- Compatibility
- Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
- Languages
- English
- Age Rating
- Rated 4+
- Copyright
- © Suhang Jiang
- Price
- Free
Supports
-
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.