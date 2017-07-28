Description

3 Simple Steps: UPLOAD VIDEO, CHOOSE TEMPLATE, and ADD TEXT -> VIDEO MEME



Get creative with VEME.LY!



Create high-quality video memes with Veme.ly with all the features you will need at your fingertips.



Free Features:

- Clip videos to select the right magical moment

- Add text above or below the video to get your message across

- Choose from 3 preset templates to place your video in

- Select from 20 fonts available to customize the text



PRO Features:

- Put your own watermark to personalize the video

- Choose from over 20 preset templates to place your video in

- Select from over 100 fonts available to customize the text

- Save styles to maintain consistent branding of your social media pages

- => + FREE features



Also! Get featured on our Instagram page by using the hashtag, #vemely, or by tagging @veme.ly!



CHOOSE FROM OVER 20 TEMPLATES



Choose the right template preset that fits your need and help you express the message in the video meme. More templates going to be added soon!



ADD TEXT ABOVE/ BELOW VIDEOS



Add text above and/or below video in your video memes. Customize the text by choosing from over 100 fonts, aligning the text center, left and right, changing font size, and selecting the right text color.



CLIP VIDEOS



Clip your favorite part of the video. Adjust the start position or the end position or both to select the right moment to capture the veme.



ADD WATERMARK



Add your own watermark to your masterpieces!

You can customize the color, opacity, font, and size of your watermark.



SAVE STYLES



Save your customized styles as default for even faster process for your future memes



DOWNLOAD AND SHARE



Save your video meme to your camera roll with one click and share your final masterpiece via email, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.



GET IN TOUCH



Got questions or feedback? Get in touch via support@appvemely.com.

We are here to give you all the tools you will need to create your next masterpiece and help spread a smile!



Follow us on Instagram, @veme.ly

Follow us on Twitter, @appvemely

Like us on Facebook, Veme.ly