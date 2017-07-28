iTunes

Description

3 Simple Steps: UPLOAD VIDEO, CHOOSE TEMPLATE, and ADD TEXT -> VIDEO MEME

Get creative with VEME.LY!

Create high-quality video memes with Veme.ly with all the features you will need at your fingertips.

Free Features:
- Clip videos to select the right magical moment
- Add text above or below the video to get your message across
- Choose from 3 preset templates to place your video in
- Select from 20 fonts available to customize the text

PRO Features:
- Put your own watermark to personalize the video
- Choose from over 20 preset templates to place your video in
- Select from over 100 fonts available to customize the text
- Save styles to maintain consistent branding of your social media pages
- => + FREE features

Also! Get featured on our Instagram page by using the hashtag, #vemely, or by tagging @veme.ly!

CHOOSE FROM OVER 20 TEMPLATES

Choose the right template preset that fits your need and help you express the message in the video meme. More templates going to be added soon!

ADD TEXT ABOVE/ BELOW VIDEOS

Add text above and/or below video in your video memes. Customize the text by choosing from over 100 fonts, aligning the text center, left and right, changing font size, and selecting the right text color.

CLIP VIDEOS

Clip your favorite part of the video. Adjust the start position or the end position or both to select the right moment to capture the veme.

ADD WATERMARK

Add your own watermark to your masterpieces!
You can customize the color, opacity, font, and size of your watermark.

SAVE STYLES

Save your customized styles as default for even faster process for your future memes

DOWNLOAD AND SHARE

Save your video meme to your camera roll with one click and share your final masterpiece via email, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

GET IN TOUCH

Got questions or feedback? Get in touch via support@appvemely.com.
We are here to give you all the tools you will need to create your next masterpiece and help spread a smile!

Follow us on Instagram, @veme.ly
Follow us on Twitter, @appvemely
Like us on Facebook, Veme.ly

What's New in Version 1.0.1

Major Fixes:
-> No more Watermark on FREE Version!
-> Minor Text Issues Fixed
-> Clipping Video Seek Bar Fixed
-> More User-Friendly Template Screen
----

Thank you for all users for providing feedback and helping us improve the application!
Your feedback is welcomed and highly appreciated.

Please leave a review on the App Store to help us make your user experience better!

If you have any problems with our application, please free to email, support@appvemely.com
Or find us online on Facebook, Veme.ly, or Instagram, @veme.ly or Twitter, @appvemely

Thank you for using Veme.ly!

Customer Reviews

App of 2017

I love the app😍. It is very simple and easy to use - only three basic steps.
The app is best for Instagram. It is worth downloading.

