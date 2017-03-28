Description

Video Compare lets you watch as many videos as you want at the same time! Display them in a grid and control them all with one seeker bar! If you're a video editor, then you'll love this app to compare multiple takes at the same time and choose the best one quickly. You can also use it to just watch your favorite videos at the same time, compare how different basketball games went all at once, and more! The possibilities are endless.



You can compare any number of videos at the same time, but a large number may cause the app to lag depending on the power of your computer and the resolution of the videos. You can also control the audio of each video separately!