Record video, pause, and continue recording whenever you want - when you ready, save your recordings as one complete video to your camera roll ! Before saving you're also able to edit it, by rearranging segments, deleting or adding filters ! ----------------------------------- FEATURES ----------------------------------- - pause and resume your record session, - record as many segments as you want, - add filters to your videos, - change order of your movie segments, - delete any segment before saving, - trim segments duration, - export all segments or just selected as one video to camera roll, - share recordings using Facebook, YouTube, Instagram etc. directly from app, - zoom in/out with pinch gesture or slider while recording, - change camera to back/front while recording. *Edit funcionality available after in-app purchase.

Customer Reviews

Best Video Recording App! by Madden Mobile Review OK, I Think This Is The Best Video Recording App I've Ever Found! It Can Pause While You Make A Video! It Also Has HD Quality! I Do Have A Question Though, What Is The Time Limit? I've Recorded Up To 10:56 And Nothing Happened. The Only Bad Thing About This App Is If You Make A Mistake, You Have To Delete ALL OF YOUR VIDEO PROGRESS TO DELETE THAT ONE TINY BIT YOU MESSED UP ON!!! That's Horrible!!! Please Fix That Mistake Because I Got Mad At That When I First Got This App. Otherwise, This App Is Awesome!

Great! But... by I love happy hippos This app is amazing! It's so easy to film with and download/save!! The only thing I would say is add some more features like music adding, texts and stuff like that :) also I would like to say something to the haters of this app.. people keep saying that it won't load when ur trying to save it to ur phone and it gets stuck at 90%... it paused at 90 for a sec then it moves on! BE PATIENT 😒