Visual Chart makes it easy to create powerful and gorgeous charts. Just drop your data into it, choose colors you like, and customization options, it gives your chart a polished look.



• Designed for iPhone & iPad. Visual Chart current version supports line, area, step line, multiple axes, histogram, pie, polar area, and radar. More than 30 chart types available.



• Annotate Your Charts with line, dash line, rect, ellipse, arrow, text, and images. if you make mistake, just double tap to delete it.



• AirDrop Share to share your chart and checklist with people nearly.



• iMessage Extension. Bring every chart to the iMessage. Have a chart that you’d like to send to someone? Just send it in the iMessage!



• Power Your Work. Let your data tell the story, you can input data in Visual Chart as simple as Excel, you can also accept charts with AirDrop by anyone nearly sent you, or you can open CSV from Files, then Visual Chart will do the rest.