Screenshots

Description

Visual Chart makes it easy to create powerful and gorgeous charts. Just drop your data into it, choose colors you like, and customization options, it gives your chart a polished look.

• Designed for iPhone & iPad. Visual Chart current version supports line, area, step line, multiple axes, histogram, pie, polar area, and radar. More than 30 chart types available.

• Annotate Your Charts with line, dash line, rect, ellipse, arrow, text, and images. if you make mistake, just double tap to delete it.

• AirDrop Share to share your chart and checklist with people nearly.

• iMessage Extension. Bring every chart to the iMessage. Have a chart that you’d like to send to someone? Just send it in the iMessage!

• Power Your Work. Let your data tell the story, you can input data in Visual Chart as simple as Excel, you can also accept charts with AirDrop by anyone nearly sent you, or you can open CSV from Files, then Visual Chart will do the rest.

What's New

Version 10.1.70

• Bug fixed.

Ratings and Reviews

Like it

michelelings

Great app!

Off topic: “social” is spelled wrong on multiple of your App Store screenshots.

5 star

aman shojaei

Very good app

I LOVE THIS APP!!

Hok disown

Good looking & Super easily to use. Very useful to make data chart on my iPhone. However, sometimes I may need password to keep my data private so it would be better add a passcode protection.

Information

Seller
yicai yang
Size
28.5 MB
Category
Business
Compatibility
Requires iOS 10.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
Languages
English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese
Age Rating
Rated 4+
Copyright
© MORECATS
Price
$2.99

Supports

  • Family Sharing

    With Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.

More By This Developer

Network Monitor+

Utilities

Color Picker+

Productivity

SMS Filter+

Utilities

Network Monitor+

Utilities

Annotate+ Markup image

Productivity

上学日

Education

You May Also Like

Scan My Document - PDF Scanner

Business

Bar Diagrams by iMathics

Business

Activate Your Voice

Business

Pie Diagrams by iMathics

Business

Voice Recorder PRO, Recording

Business

Scanner App 123

Business