WakeMeHere 4+
A Location Alarm with Style
Levire UG (haftungsbeschränkt) & Co. KG
Description
Best App of the Day - chip.de
Editors Choice App on 148apps.com
Top 5 App Lifestyle in seven countries
"No nomad should have to travel by their lonesome. For the rest of us, there is WakeMeHere." - Blake Grundman, 148apps.com
WakeMeHere is a location-based alarm clock which wakes you up at the location of your choice! Never miss your train station again because you fell asleep!
Have you ever wished to nap in public transportation without spending thoughts on when to get out? A location alarm clock is the solution for you. Just set the location where you want to be woken up - WakeMeHere does everything else!
Features:
+ Easy to use
+ Accurate location tracking
+ Intuitive drag & drop wake up location and radius setting
+ Clean and appealing interface
+ Runs in background with your music
WakeMeHere will be your first choice if ...
+ you are a frequent traveler and would like to recover on your way home from university or work
+ you do not want to wake up at the final stop when getting home from a nice party
+ you like reading in public transportation without having to think about when to exit your train
Get WakeMeHere now!
Visit the website: www.wakemehere.com
Or see WakeMeHere in action on YouTube: http://bit.ly/wmh-youtube
Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life.
What's New
Version 2.0
A completely revamped Version of WakeMeHere for iOS 11.
Customer Reviews
Does the job!
Djinn252
The interface could stand some polish, but it does the job. I take a train to work, and my daughter often drops me off at the station in the morning. On the way home, the arrival time is irregular, so I use this program to sound an alarm when a pass a station about 15 minutes from my own station, so I can text my daughter to head out to pick me up.
Developer Response
Hey Djinn,
I just updated WakeMeHere for iOS 11 and redesigned the whole UI. Thanks for your review and rating.
Daniel
Works great
Monsjic
This new version is awesome. It runs in background while you surf web or listen to music. It has a wide target radius, so it won't miss target and gives you advanced warning if you are on train.
You can also store favorites for train commuters.
It may be a little battery intensive. I did not notice yet.
Invaluable for getting things done!
tnew57
I have used this app for years to get things done while riding the bus/train - it always tells me when my stop is approaching so that I don't have to worry about getting too engrossed in something & missing my station!
