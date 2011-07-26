Best App of the Day - chip.de

Editors Choice App on 148apps.com

Top 5 App Lifestyle in seven countries



"No nomad should have to travel by their lonesome. For the rest of us, there is WakeMeHere." - Blake Grundman, 148apps.com



WakeMeHere is a location-based alarm clock which wakes you up at the location of your choice! Never miss your train station again because you fell asleep!



Have you ever wished to nap in public transportation without spending thoughts on when to get out? A location alarm clock is the solution for you. Just set the location where you want to be woken up - WakeMeHere does everything else!



Features:

+ Easy to use

+ Accurate location tracking

+ Intuitive drag & drop wake up location and radius setting

+ Clean and appealing interface

+ Runs in background with your music



WakeMeHere will be your first choice if ...

+ you are a frequent traveler and would like to recover on your way home from university or work

+ you do not want to wake up at the final stop when getting home from a nice party

+ you like reading in public transportation without having to think about when to exit your train



Get WakeMeHere now!



Visit the website: www.wakemehere.com

Or see WakeMeHere in action on YouTube: http://bit.ly/wmh-youtube



Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life.