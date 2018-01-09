Description

Scan & Go is currently available in a limited number of stores, but we’re working hard to make it available in a store near you. You can find Scan & Go in the following stores:



Arkansas

- 4208 Pleasant Crossing Blvd, Rogers, AR 72758 (Store #5260)

- 5000 W Pauline Whitaker Pkwy, Rogers, AR 72758 (Store #5837)



California

- 600 Showers Dr, Mountain View, CA 94040 (Store #2280)

- 301 Ranch Dr, Milpitas, CA 95025 (Store #2119)



Florida

- 11930 Narcoossee Road, Orlando, FL 32832 (Store #4365)



Georgia

- 2795 Chastain Meadows Pkwy, Marietta, GA 30066 (Store #937)



Kentucky

- 1550 Nashville Rd, Franklin, KY 42134 (Store #282)

- 120 Sam Walton Dr, Russelville, KY 42276 (Store #736)



Tennessee

- 915 N Chancery St, Mcminnville, TN 37110 (Store #668)

- 225 Wilkinson Ln, White House, TN 37188 (Store #4483)

- 1626 Highway 12 S, Ashland City, TN 37015 (Store #1226)

- 2315 Madison St, Clarsville, TN 37043 (Store #3495)

- 5824 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211 (Store #688)

- 4424 Lebanon Pike, Hermitage, TN 37076 (Store #710)

- 2675 Decherd Blvd., Winchester, TN 37398 (Store #735)

- 1334 No. Ellington P, Lewisburg, TN 37091 (Store #737)



Texas

- 25800 Kuykendahl Rd, Tomball, TX 77375 (Store #351)

- 1200 N Highway 77, Waxahachie, TX 75165 (Store #260)

- 601 NO. FM 1821, Mineral Wells, TX 76067 (Store #804)

- 1836 S Main St, Weatherford, TX 76086 (Store #963)

- 9500 Clifford St, Fort Worth, TX 76108 (Store #3773)

- 300 Kings Fort Parkway, Kaufman, TX 75142 (Store #4164)

- 2041 N Redbud Blvd, McKinney, TX 75069 (Store #206)

- 1800 Lawrence St, Gainesville, TX 76240 (Store #185)

- 1750 S Broadway St, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482 (Store #417)

- 7401 Interstate Highway 30, Greenville, TX 75402 (Store #427)

- 2750 W University Dr, Denton, TX 76201 (Store #4627)



Scan products while you shop, pay from your phone, and go – that’s it!



Save time by scanning your items when you add them to your shopping cart. Then check out and pay with the app, and your receipt appears on your phone. Show the receipt to the exit greeter and you just skipped any long checkout lines.



How Scan & Go works:



1. While you are in a Walmart store, open the app and scan each item’s barcode.

2. As you shop, you’ll see the running total of the items in your cart.

3. Check out and pay in the app.

4. Show the receipt from your phone on the way out.



