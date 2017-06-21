Description

DEATH COMES FOR ALL. DESTINY CHOOSES A FEW.



Step into a brutal battle between three warring factions



In Dawn of War III, Space Marines, Orks and Eldar engage in colossal battles for control of a mysterious weapon which will determine the fate of all three.



Important information regarding Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III:



• If you require assistance, please contact our support team at support@feralinteractive.com



• Minimum System Requirements:

◦ Processor: 2GHz

◦ RAM: 8GB

◦ Graphics: 1GB

◦ macOS: 10.12.4

◦ Free Space: 30GB



• The game is supported on the following Macs. To check your Mac model and when it was released, select About This Mac from the Apple Menu on your desktop.



◦ Most 21.5” iMacs released since Late 2013 (see 1)

◦ All 27” iMacs released since Late 2013 (see 2)

◦ All 13” Retina MacBook Pros released since 2016

◦ All 15” Retina MacBook Pros released since Mid 2012

◦ All Mac Pros released since Late 2013



1 - Check your CPU meets the minimum requirement

2 - Late 2012 models with Nvidia 675 or Nvidia 680 graphics cards are also supported.



• The following Macs are capable of running the game but do not consistently meet the standards required for official support:



◦ All 21.5” iMacs released between mid 2013 and Late 2013

◦ All 13” Retina MacBook Pros released between Mid 2012 and 2016



• NOTES:

◦ Multiplayer is compatible between macOS and Linux versions only

◦ Due to the online requirements of Dawn of War III, a Calico account is required to play the game



• This game is not currently supported on volumes formatted as Case-sensitive.



• You can find out more about the game on the Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III mini-site at feralinteractive.com/dawnofwar3



Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III © Copyright Games Workshop Limited 2017. Dawn of War III, the Dawn of War logo, GW, Games Workshop, Space Marine, 40K, Warhammer, Warhammer 40,000, 40,000, the ‘Aquila’ Double-headed Eagle logo, and all associated logos, illustrations, images, names, creatures, races, vehicles, locations, weapons, characters, and the distinctive likeness thereof, are either ® or TM, and/or © Games Workshop Limited, variably registered around the world, and used under license. This release was originally developed by Relic Entertainment and originally published by SEGA. SEGA, the SEGA logo, Relic Entertainment and the Relic Entertainment logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA Holdings Co., Ltd or its affiliates. All rights reserved. SEGA is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Developed for and published on Mac by Feral Interactive Ltd. Mac and the Mac logo are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Feral and the Feral logo are trademarks of Feral Interactive Ltd. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.