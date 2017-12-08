iTunes

By Mozilla

Description

Mozilla’s WebXR Viewer is an augmented reality (AR) viewer that lets you create and run AR experiences built with web technologies and ARKit.

WebXR is a proposed cross-platform Web API for AR and VR. But, proposals cannot become specifications without developer and consumer feedback, so we are releasing the WebXR Viewer to give web developers a chance to experiment with AR, and provide input to the WebXR community as they develop AR support in the WebXR specification.

In this initial release, you can:
- Navigate to websites written using a software implementation of WebXR, available at http://github.com/mozilla/webxr-polyfill.
- Record and share videos taken of your web content in the real world.

To learn more about the WebXR Viewer and other ways Mozilla is working with the web community to bring augmented reality, virtual reality and mixed reality to the web, visit research.mozilla.org/mixed-reality.

What's New in Version 1.02

More UI and bug fixes. iPhoneX support.

This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
  • Free
  • Category: Utilities
  • Updated:
  • Version: 1.02
  • Size: 14.4 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © Mozilla and its contributors 2017
You must be at least 17 years old to download this app.
  • Unrestricted Web Access

Compatibility: Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (5th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular (2nd generation), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular.

