Whale: Video Q&A with your Twitter Friends
By thedrop.club
Description
Video > text. That's what Whale is all about—feeding your curiosity with bite-sized videos. Whether you have questions to ask or insights to share, Whale is the perfect app for you. But posting is just the start. You can discover and watch amazing stories from gamers, artists, entrepreneurs, and more.
We believe that everyone is naturally curious. That's why we've created the simplest way to ask a question with text and get an answer on video.
Features:
* Swipe right on questions you want your favorite celebs to answer.
* Watch fun & interesting videos—they're short, authentic, and super engaging!
* Ask celebs and experts who are normally hard to reach anything.
Welcome to Whale and please let us know if have any questions: hi@askwhale.com.
What's New in Version 2.0
Today, we are excited to announce Whale 2.0 with a new redesign. Over the past few weeks, we challenged ourselves to think hard about the assumptions we made building the last 32 releases during the past 9 months. With today’s update, we simplified the app to just its core value: discovering interesting questions and watching interesting people answer them.
Read more about our update here: http://bit.ly/new-whale
If you've purchased coin packages or earned coins through paid answers and paid unlocks, we will email you shortly to send your proceeds.
iPhone Screenshots
Customer Reviews
New whale
The new version is refreshing and simple!
