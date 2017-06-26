iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn't open, click the iTunes application icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To download the free app Whale: Video Q&A with your Twitter Friends by thedrop.club, get iTunes now.

Already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download
iTunes for Mac + PC

Whale: Video Q&A with your Twitter Friends

By thedrop.club

View More by This Developer

Open iTunes to buy and download apps.

Description

Video > text. That's what Whale is all about—feeding your curiosity with bite-sized videos. Whether you have questions to ask or insights to share, Whale is the perfect app for you. But posting is just the start. You can discover and watch amazing stories from gamers, artists, entrepreneurs, and more.

We believe that everyone is naturally curious. That's why we've created the simplest way to ask a question with text and get an answer on video.

Features:
* Swipe right on questions you want your favorite celebs to answer.
* Watch fun & interesting videos—they're short, authentic, and super engaging!
* Ask celebs and experts who are normally hard to reach anything.

Welcome to Whale and please let us know if have any questions: hi@askwhale.com.

thedrop.club Web SiteWhale: Video Q&A with your Twitter Friends Support

What's New in Version 2.0

Today, we are excited to announce Whale 2.0 with a new redesign. Over the past few weeks, we challenged ourselves to think hard about the assumptions we made building the last 32 releases during the past 9 months. With today’s update, we simplified the app to just its core value: discovering interesting questions and watching interesting people answer them.

Read more about our update here: http://bit.ly/new-whale

If you've purchased coin packages or earned coins through paid answers and paid unlocks, we will email you shortly to send your proceeds.

iPhone Screenshots

iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3

Customer Reviews

New whale

The new version is refreshing and simple!

Customers Also Bought

Whale: Video Q&A with your Twitter Friends
View in iTunes
  • Free
  • Category: Social Networking
  • Updated:
  • Version: 2.0
  • Size: 44.8 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © The Beat Drop
Rated 9+ for the following:
  • Infrequent/Mild Profanity or Crude Humor

Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

We have not received enough ratings to display an average for the current version of this application.
All Versions:

More iPhone Apps by thedrop.club