What Happened Today in History
By Yusuf Demirci
Open iTunes to buy and download apps.
Description
From dusty pages of history, we brought together events for you.
- See all significant historical events for the month you are on.
- Look closer at historical pictures.
- Do not miss important events with notifications.
- All contents carefully choose for you.
What's New in Version 1.1
- Select event and see its detail.
- See preview with 3D touch.
- Some bugs fixed.
iPhone Screenshots
- Free
- Category: Education
- Updated: Jul 21, 2017
- Version: 1.1
- Size: 22.1 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Yusuf Demirci
- © Yusuf Demirci
Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.