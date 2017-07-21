iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn't open, click the iTunes application icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To download the free app What Happened Today in History by Yusuf Demirci, get iTunes now.

Already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download
iTunes for Mac + PC

What Happened Today in History

By Yusuf Demirci

View More by This Developer

Open iTunes to buy and download apps.

Description

From dusty pages of history, we brought together events for you.

- See all significant historical events for the month you are on.
- Look closer at historical pictures.
- Do not miss important events with notifications.
- All contents carefully choose for you.

What Happened Today in History Support

What's New in Version 1.1

- Select event and see its detail.
- See preview with 3D touch.
- Some bugs fixed.

iPhone Screenshots

iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
What Happened Today in History
View in iTunes
  • Free
  • Category: Education
  • Updated:
  • Version: 1.1
  • Size: 22.1 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © Yusuf Demirci
Rated 9+ for the following:
  • Infrequent/Mild Mature/Suggestive Themes
  • Infrequent/Mild Cartoon or Fantasy Violence

Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

We have not received enough ratings to display an average for the current version of this application.