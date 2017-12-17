iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn't open, click the iTunes application icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To download the free app Who Owes Me - Debt Reminder by Voglhuber, get iTunes now.

Already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download

Who Owes Me - Debt Reminder

By Voglhuber

View More by This Developer

This app is only available on the App Store for iOS devices.

Description

Never forget who you borrowed money or who you owe money. Who Owes Me is a simple App to remember debts. You can mark debts as paid and always have an overview of money you lent to friends.

You can also use your contacts to quickly add new debts.

Easy to use interface to quickly manage debts.

Features
- Different folders
- Notifications
- Use contacts
- Over 100 Currencies
- Export
- Remind somebody who owes you

Who Owes Me - Debt Reminder Support

What's New in Version 2.0

- iPhone X
- Face ID
- Many Bugfixes

Screenshots

iPhone iPad
iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3
iPhone Screenshot 4
iPhone Screenshot 5
iPad Screenshot 1
iPad Screenshot 2
iPad Screenshot 3
iPad Screenshot 4
iPad Screenshot 5

Customers Also Bought

Who Owes Me - Debt Reminder
View in iTunes
This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
  • Free
  • Category: Finance
  • Updated:
  • Version: 2.0
  • Size: 15.3 MB
  • Languages: English, German, Simplified Chinese
  • Seller:
  • © Voglhuber
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPad Air, iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (5th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular (2nd generation), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

Current Version:
All Versions:

Top In-App Purchases

  1. Who Owes Me Pro$1.99

More by Voglhuber