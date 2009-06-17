Update is inferior to previous version

Lowered my rating from 5* to 3* because:

1) Limiting the view to landscape is a big no-no in my opinion. If someone were to be reading a recipe while food shopping, it would be a lot easier to walk around with the iPad in portrait mode. I also much prefer to browse the Internet and apps like this in portrait mode -- it's just easier to hold the iPad like that.

2) It takes me longer to scan through search results when there are three columns to read as opposed to one single neat list to scroll through.

3) I don't really need the large pictures of the recipes. I especially don't need the large empty box for recipes that don't have a picture. It's annoying to have to scroll through more pages because these large pictures/empty boxes have been added to the search results. It takes just too long to find a recipe when I only have 9 results per page.

I thought that you had an excellent app before this. I loved using it. This one will take some time getting used to, though.