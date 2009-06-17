Whole Foods Market 4+
Whole Foods Market Services, Inc.
- #16 in Shopping
Get the most out of every shopping trip with the Whole Foods Market app.
• See what’s on sale at Whole Foods Market® and Whole Foods Market 365™ stores.
Browse weekly sales at your favorite location to find the latest deals on the products you love.
• Prime members save even more in store
Prime members receive special savings on select items, plus an extra 10% off hundreds of Whole Foods Market weekly sales prices. Sign in with your Amazon account, then show the QR code in the app at checkout.
What's New
Version 10.0.2
Welcome to the new Whole Foods Market app, featuring special savings for Prime members. These savings are available to Prime members across Whole Foods Market stores in Florida, and rolling out to all stores nationwide starting this summer.
Ratings and Reviews
Fantastic App!
trxscott
After watching a few documentaries such as Forks over Knives, I decided to change over to a vegan diet. Unfortunately figuring out what to eat was a real challenge, which made it hard to continue. Finding this app was the answer, although I don't shop exclusively at Whole Foods. I found this app extremely useful for finding new recipes with the bonus of the shopping list that it generates. Although I do have a few suggestions for the developers. One: please put the star to select favorites in a better location. I have to tap on the screen numerous times to activate it and sometimes tap on the shopping list by mistake. A suggested location would be below the recipe detail banner and double its size. Two: It would be useful if one could select more than one diet category to filter recipes. Lastly, which I understand could be somewhat difficult but useful, is to add locations of products by aisle number in the store one shops at. In conclusion, this is probably one of the most useful apps on my iPad.
Update is inferior to previous version
amys122
Lowered my rating from 5* to 3* because:
1) Limiting the view to landscape is a big no-no in my opinion. If someone were to be reading a recipe while food shopping, it would be a lot easier to walk around with the iPad in portrait mode. I also much prefer to browse the Internet and apps like this in portrait mode -- it's just easier to hold the iPad like that.
2) It takes me longer to scan through search results when there are three columns to read as opposed to one single neat list to scroll through.
3) I don't really need the large pictures of the recipes. I especially don't need the large empty box for recipes that don't have a picture. It's annoying to have to scroll through more pages because these large pictures/empty boxes have been added to the search results. It takes just too long to find a recipe when I only have 9 results per page.
I thought that you had an excellent app before this. I loved using it. This one will take some time getting used to, though.
I SECOND the users who asked for a grocery list and recipes from the store
juanita cash hawkins
would be super dee duper cool if the grocery list actually updated popular items from WF, price/lb calculators, etc. Am i asking too much? ALSO definitely definitely want recipes from the store like the WF guac, turkey meatballs, curry tofu, etc etc! don't hold out on us. you take enough of our paychecks already!
so i am not a yuppie. i do not buy a $7 carton of eggs from WF because they look cute. I find their hot bar to be bland and ridiculously
overpriced, not to mention paling in comparison to what I can cook at home. That being said, this is a great app, mostly because of how the designers integrated the search categories and infused the database with some very fun (i haven't actually tried any yet) recipes for the home cook. Fantastic even if you never plan on stepping foot in a WF, especially if you are entertaining guests with dietary restrictions.
you yuppies win again. blast.
