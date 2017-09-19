Description

Type anything in 3D and place it in the world around you in augmented reality.

You can take pictures, record videos with sound and share with your friends from the app in just a few taps.



Wether you are a professional filmmaker or simply looking to add some wow to your social posts, this app is for you!



The app is adding realistic shadows so your text looks like it's really there.



Once the app starts, aim your screen in the direction of the main light source to get perfect shadows.



Change the size of the text, up to 90cm high, and the distance you want it to appear from your iPhone. Simple!



Try it today, it's kind of magical!



Have fun!

#wordup