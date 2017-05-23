Description

PROTECT HUMANITY. SHOOT ZOMBIES.



You are one of the few survivors of a devastating zombie apocalypse. To stay alive, take the gunner seat aboard a heavily-armed AC-130 ground attack aircraft and blow up the undead in this intense, high-definition shooter experience.



Zombie Gunship Survival is the follow-up to the #1 top-grossing hit shooter, Zombie Gunship.



● Shoot zombies from an AC-130 Gunship.

● Experience high-definition visuals, intense scenarios and realistic weaponry

● Protect your ground troops during risky scavenging missions

● Build up your remote airfield as a base for operations

● Defend your base against zombie assaults

● Survive in a hostile environment and unleash hellfire from your gunner seat!



