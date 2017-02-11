1 Clean Chapter 8: The aftermath Since his release from prison, William Virgil’s life has been on hold. So has Retha Welch’s murder investigation. Subscribe to Accused so you never miss an episode: https://www.smarturl.it/accusedpodcast Thank you to our sponsors: Zip Recruiter - Learn how to hire smarter and get a free trial when you visit them here: www.ziprecruiter.com/accused Brooklinen - Get $20 an free shipping when you use promo code ACCUSED here: www.brooklinen.com Bombas - Get 20% off your first order when you visit them here: www.bombas.com/accused Free View in iTunes

2 Clean Chapter 7: The battle continues William Virgil finds dedicated allies in the Kentucky Innocence Project, fierce opposition in the Commonwealth's Attorney, and hope in new DNA testing.

3 Clean Chapter 6: If not Virgil, Who? Newport police overlooked several interesting people worthy of scrutiny in this murder case, including one man they'd encountered themselves.

4 Clean Chapter 5: The lie After years of insisting a key witness perjured himself, William Virgil finds proof — but does the truth matter?

5 Clean Chapter 4: The missing witness It appears more than one of the witnesses in Retha Welch's murder case didn't come clean on the stand. Someone knew more than his testimony implied.

6 Clean Chapter 3: The case unfolds With physical evidence and eyewitnesses on their side, police begin compiling a case against William Virgil — but does it hold up under scrutiny?

7 Clean Chapter 2: The hooded figure Retha Welch's boyfriend says he was mad enough to kill her the last time they were together — but he points police to a hooded figure in her hallway as the likely culprit.

8 Clean Chapter 1: The first Sin City When 54-year-old Retha Welch is found murdered in Newport, Kentucky, police zero in on an acquaintance with a criminal past.

9 Clean Introducing Accused Season 2

10 Clean Chapter 9: The Update People with information about Beth Andes and the events surrounding her slaying continue to come forward months after the initial season ended.

11 Clean Chapter 7: The evidence If Bob Young killed his girlfriend, he couldn't be tried again, so holding onto the physical evidence in the case would be moot. In America, you can't be charged twice for the same crime. But what if he's innocent? In this episode of Accused, The Enquirer outlines its year-long quest to answer that question.

12 Clean Chapter 6: The strangers In the days surrounding Beth's death, area newspapers boasted front-page stories about body after body being exhumed from John Wayne Gacy's property. Ted Bundy had been terrorizing the nation for four years. BTK was on the loose in Wichita, Kansas. The late '70s were a dark period in American history when it comes to crime, and that has some of Beth's friends asking a question: Could Beth have been targeted by one of the many serial killers working the nation? The Enquirer explores that question in this episode of Accused – and learns there's no shortage of avenues to pursue.

13 Clean Chapter 5: If not Bob, who? - Part 2 Elizabeth Andes' friends and family don't point fingers when asked who they think might have killed the bubbly 23-year-old Dec. 28, 1978. But they worry that police zeroed in on Andes' boyfriend so quickly that authorities might have missed other worthwhile leads. Boyd Glascock was a quirky and artistic man who inserted himself into the murder investigation by showing up uninvited to boyfriend Bob Young's house after Young had been arrested. Glascock professed his love for Young and then presented the football player with what appeared to be a blood-covered pin cushion as a gift – an odd choice for a man whose girlfriend had been stabbed with sewing shears. Cincinnati lawyer Deb Lydon wonders if police should have more thoroughly questioned Glascock in the late '70s – but he's not the only person The Enquirer has investigated.

14 Clean Chapter 4: If not Bob, who? - Part 1 Original detectives continue to insist that Bob Young was the only person worth examining in Beth Andes' murder.

15 Clean Chapter 3: The investigation As Bob Young's attorney noted, of all the evidence introduced in Beth's murder trial, just one piece implicated his client. But it was a big one: a confession. In this episode of "Accused," The Enquirer details the original investigation outlined in police records and trial transcripts, as well as the single exhibit that has some people in Oxford, Ohio, still convinced decades later that Young got away with murder.

16 Clean Chapter 2: The couple As Oxford police began investigating the city's first murder in a quarter-century, detectives bolstered their case against the victim's boyfriend. But did cops' theory on motive line up with what Beth's friends knew about the couple? Bob Young had no prior criminal record, and no one at trial testified he had even a slight temper, much less a murderous one. Despite this, police records indicate that investigators didn't give much weight to the men in Beth's life that her friends say warranted some scrutiny in the wake of her murder. In this episode, The Enquirer delves into Beth's personality, her relationship with Young and her plans after college in hopes of determining whether the prosecution's case against Young made any sense.

17 Clean Chapter 1: The crime Three days after Christmas in 1978, Elizabeth Andes was one of the few students on Miami University's Oxford campus. Most students were home for winter break, but Beth – a recent graduate – was in town packing up her apartment so she could move to Cincinnati for her first big job. That day, she treated herself by buying a fancy pair of leather boots to celebrate her successes. But she never got to wear them. Instead, her boyfriend, Bob Young, reported finding her lifeless body in the apartment they had shared during their last semester of college together. Police and prosecutors considered the death an open-and-shut case, zeroing in immediately on Young. But Beth's friends never thought things were quite so simple. Through this podcast, The Enquirer will lay out its investigation into the cold case in hopes of finally figuring out who got it wrong nearly 40 years ago – police or the jury?