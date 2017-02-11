iTunes

Accused

By Cincinnati Enquirer | Wondery

Season 2: A soft-hearted prison minister was found killed in her Kentucky apartment, and Newport police zeroed in on an ex-convict she’d counseled. Thirty years later, the conviction is overturned and the case is once again unsolved. The Cincinnati Enquirer investigates: Was William Virgil wrongly convicted for murder? Season 1: When Elizabeth Andes was found murdered in her Ohio apartment in 1978, police and prosecutors decided within hours it was an open-and-shut case. Two juries disagreed. The Cincinnati Enquirer investigates: Was the right guy charged, or did a killer walk free?

Can't wait!!!

I can already tell this is going to be another podcast similar to Serial and I can't wait to hear it!!

Wow! Intriguing story. GREAT voice

Truly compelling story and Amber's voice is fantastic. Can't wait to hear the whole thing.

Really strong start!

As a true crime podcast enthusiast, I devoured these first two episodes. I love that it's being done by two journalists from a well-respected newspaper who know what they're doing, so many of the true crime podcasts right now are being done by amateurs who don't; I feel like I'm in safe hands with these women. Also it's so much more respectful of the victim and her loved ones than pretty much anything else out there. What happened was a tragedy, and Amber is not shying away from that fact. Can't wait for the next episode!

