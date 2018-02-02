Patty Has a Gun: The Life and Crimes of Patricia Hearst
By CNN
In February 1974, a radical organization called the SLA shocked America with the kidnapping of 19-year-old heiress Patricia Hearst. But within weeks, the young woman known to the world as "Patty" would do something even more disturbing: She would join her captors in their violent crimes. It created a chilling question that still divides America today: Was Patty Hearst a victim of brainwashing, or did this California college student willingly become an armed terrorist? With help from expert analysts, this CNN podcast re-examines the evidence. For more on the Patty Hearst kidnapping, watch CNN's "The Radical Story of Patty Hearst" on Sundays at 9 p.m. beginning February 11.
1
|CleanInside the SLA
|Of all the radical groups that emerged during the 1960s and '70s, the Symbionese Liberation Army is largely unknown, despite carrying out one of the biggest crimes in American history: the kidnapping of media heiress Patricia Hearst.
|2/2/2018
|Free
2
|CleanThe Kidnapping
|On the night of February 4, 1974, a young woman approached a modest apartment at 2603 Benvenue Avenue in Berkeley, California. What happened next was so violent and shocking that it captivated a nation -- and changed the course of one 19-year-old heiress's life.
|1/26/2018
|Free
3
|CleanThe curious case of Patty Hearst
|Join CNN's chief legal analyst and "American Heiress" author Jeffrey Toobin as he re-examines the evidence around one of the most bizarre crimes in American history. For more on the Patty Hearst kidnapping, watch CNN's "The Radical Story of Patty Hearst" on Sundays at 9 p.m. beginning February 11.
|12/8/2017
|Free
Customer Reviews
Meh
The story seems interesting but the format is really dry. Episode one is just a long interview with the writer/documentarian who looked into the case. Maybe later episodes will be different, but so far this doesn’t hold a candle to podcasts like Serial, In the Dark and Dirty John in terms of storytelling.
Know your audience
Only one episode has been published, but I’m already sick to death of this guy assuming he’s talking to millennials. Like, what makes you think you’re cool enough to attract so many millennials to this podcast? I’m 35. So yes, I know what a newspaper is and I don’t need you to describe it. And yes, I know who Hearst is, and yes, I remember a time before online news, and yes, I remember Newsweek. Know your audience, because us adults are rolling our eyes here.
However, I’m interested in this topic which is why I’m listening.
Good story bad sound
Awful sound quality. You’d expect more from a big company.
