iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn't open, click the iTunes application icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To download and subscribe to Patty Has a Gun: The Life and Crimes of Patricia Hearst by CNN, get iTunes now.

Already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download

Patty Has a Gun: The Life and Crimes of Patricia Hearst

By CNN

View More by This Publisher

To listen to an audio podcast, mouse over the title and click Play. Open iTunes to download and subscribe to podcasts.

Description

In February 1974, a radical organization called the SLA shocked America with the kidnapping of 19-year-old heiress Patricia Hearst. But within weeks, the young woman known to the world as "Patty" would do something even more disturbing: She would join her captors in their violent crimes. It created a chilling question that still divides America today: Was Patty Hearst a victim of brainwashing, or did this California college student willingly become an armed terrorist? With help from expert analysts, this CNN podcast re-examines the evidence. For more on the Patty Hearst kidnapping, watch CNN's "The Radical Story of Patty Hearst" on Sundays at 9 p.m. beginning February 11.

Customer Reviews

Meh

The story seems interesting but the format is really dry. Episode one is just a long interview with the writer/documentarian who looked into the case. Maybe later episodes will be different, but so far this doesn’t hold a candle to podcasts like Serial, In the Dark and Dirty John in terms of storytelling.

Know your audience

Only one episode has been published, but I’m already sick to death of this guy assuming he’s talking to millennials. Like, what makes you think you’re cool enough to attract so many millennials to this podcast? I’m 35. So yes, I know what a newspaper is and I don’t need you to describe it. And yes, I know who Hearst is, and yes, I remember a time before online news, and yes, I remember Newsweek. Know your audience, because us adults are rolling our eyes here.
However, I’m interested in this topic which is why I’m listening.

Good story bad sound

Awful sound quality. You’d expect more from a big company.

Listeners also subscribed to

Patty Has a Gun: The Life and Crimes of Patricia Hearst
View in iTunes
  • Free
  • Category: News & Politics
  • Language: English
  • © 2018 Cable News Network LP, LLLP. A Time Warner Company

Customer Ratings

Links

More by CNN