Soundtracks: The B Side
By CNN
Description
Each week on Soundtracks: The B-Side, host and music historian, Jason King will discuss the songs and historical moments explored within the CNN Original Series Soundtracks: Songs That Defined History. From the March on Washington to the riots at Stonewall, the moon landing to Hurricane Katrina, featured guests will discuss how music has played an integral part in celebrating, criticizing, and amplifying these seismic events in our collective history. Soundtracks: Songs That Defined History is an eight-part CNN Original Series premiering Thursday April 20th at 10pm. Soundtracks is produced by Show of Force and Seven Bucks Productions.
|Name
|Description
|Released
|Price
|
1
|CleanThe Assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.
|Host Jason King discusses the premiere episode of Soundtracks: Songs That Defined History with Dan Charnas http://www.dancharnas.com and Fredera Mareva Hadley. https://twitter.com/fredaraMareva
|4/20/2017
|Free
|
2
|CleanPreview: Host Jason King talks with Maro Chermayeff and Julia Marchesi
|Two of the people behind the CNN Original series "Soundtracks: Songs That Defined History" Maro Chermayeff and Julia Marchesi from production company Show of Force, talk about what the series is about and what it took to get the show made. From interviews with Melissa Etheridge, David Crosby, Billy Joel, Smokey Robinson and more to what it's like working with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia on a music series. Soundtracks: Songs That Defined History is an eight-part CNN Original Series premiering Thursday April 20th at 10pm. Soundtracks is produced by Show of Force and Seven Bucks Productions.
|4/13/2017
|Free
|
3
|CleanIntroducing: Soundtracks: The B-Side
|4/10/2017
|Free
