Soundtracks: The B Side

By CNN

Description

Each week on Soundtracks: The B-Side, host and music historian, Jason King will discuss the songs and historical moments explored within the CNN Original Series Soundtracks: Songs That Defined History. From the March on Washington to the riots at Stonewall, the moon landing to Hurricane Katrina, featured guests will discuss how music has played an integral part in celebrating, criticizing, and amplifying these seismic events in our collective history. Soundtracks: Songs That Defined History is an eight-part CNN Original Series premiering Thursday April 20th at 10pm. Soundtracks is produced by Show of Force and Seven Bucks Productions.