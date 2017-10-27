The Mothership
By USA TODAY
Description
Get down and nerdy every Friday with the latest in geeky pop culture, from films and comic books to TV and video games. Hosted by USA TODAY entertainment reporter Kelly Lawler, film critic Brian Truitt and tech reporter Brett Molina.
1
|Clean'Stranger Things 2': The good, the bad and the strange
|Things are getting stranger all over again. The M…
|10/27/2017
|Free
2
|CleanFreddy Krueger pays a visit to The Mothership
|A Nightmare on The Mothership? Actor Robert Englu…
|10/20/2017
|Free
3
|CleanWe dissect the latest ‘Last Jedi’ trailer
|Monday Night Football presented nerds a glorious …
|10/13/2017
|Free
4
|CleanLet's talk 'Blade Runner 2049'! (spoiler alert)
|Mashable entertainment editor Josh Dickey comes a…
|10/6/2017
|Free
5
|CleanRediscovering 'Star Trek'
|The Final Frontier is beckoning once again. The c…
|9/29/2017
|Free
6
|CleanIs the 'Kingsman' sequel a royal bust?
|Brett and Brian are joined by special guest Erik …
|9/22/2017
|Free
7
|CleanNeil Gaiman wishes us a happy birthday
|What better way for The Mothership to honor its t…
|9/15/2017
|Free
8
|CleanAll about 'It'
|Look out for clowns. In this week's episode the c…
|9/8/2017
|Free
9
|CleanFall movies, TV and games we can't wait for
|In our fall preview episode, USA TODAY's Brian Tr…
|9/1/2017
|Free
10
|CleanThe best, worst and most mediocre of summer 2017
|There were some good movies and TV the past few m…
|8/25/2017
|Free
11
|CleanWe review 'The Defenders'
|Marvel heroes Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage…
|8/19/2017
|Free
12
|CleanBobby Moynihan talks 'DuckTales,' 'Saturday Night Live' and 'Star Wars'
|Actor/comedian/new dad extraordinaire Bobby Moyni…
|8/11/2017
|Free
13
|CleanThe best (and worst) of Stephen King adaptions
|Hollywood loves to adapt Stephen King's novels fo…
|8/4/2017
|Free
14
|CleanWhat you missed during Comic-Con
|The Mothership crew recaps highlights from the Sa…
|7/28/2017
|Free
15
|CleanThe most exciting prospects at Comic-Con 2017
|It's most wonderful time of the year -- for nerds…
|7/21/2017
|Free
16
|Clean'Game of Thrones' is (almost) back!
|This Sunday, we return to Westeros for Season 7 o…
|7/14/2017
|Free
17
|CleanWe review 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'
|Spidey is back, in his first full movie as a memb…
|7/7/2017
|Free
18
|CleanThe early summer winners (and losers)of geeky pop culture
|Summer is here! And there’s already stuff we hate…
|6/30/2017
|Free
19
|CleanGetting in the ring with 'GLOW'
|Are you ready to rumble? Special guest Britney Yo…
|6/23/2017
|Free
20
|CleanA tribute to the best (and worst) dads in pop culture
|The Mothership ditched its name for the week and …
|6/16/2017
|Free
21
|CleanUnwrapping 'The Mummy'
|So long, Brendan Fraser. Hello, Tom Cruise. 'The …
|6/9/2017
|Free
22
|Clean'Wonder Woman' ditches old superhero format in fresh, genuine way
|USA TODAY's nerds (Kelly Lawler, Brett Molina and…
|6/2/2017
|Free
23
|CleanCelebrating 40 Years of 'Star Wars'
|A long time ago, we were all introduced to a cert…
|5/25/2017
|Free
24
|CleanIt’s an ‘Alien’ invasion
|The latest chapter in the ‘Alien’ sci-fi franchis…
|5/19/2017
|Free
25
|CleanThe Mothership goes to Medieval Times (not the restaurant)
|With King Arthur in theaters and possible Game of…
|5/12/2017
|Free
26
|CleanAnother round with the 'Guardians of the Galaxy'
|The cosmic heroes are back and ready to save the …
|5/5/2017
|Free
27
|CleanYour geeky guide to summer entertainment
|Put down the sunscreen, embrace air conditioning,…
|4/28/2017
|Free
28
|CleanLet's dive into that 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' trailer
|USA TODAY's geek crew (Brian Truitt and Brett Mol…
|4/21/2017
|Free
29
|CleanThe crazy and delightful 'Fate of the Furious'
|How long can the 'Fast and Furious' franchise go …
|4/14/2017
|Free
30
|CleanMarc Guggenheim talks 'X-Men Gold,' 'Arrow'
|USA TODAY's Kelly Lawler, Brett Molina and Brian …
|4/7/2017
|Free
31
|CleanHeading to CinemaCon Trailer Town
|While Hollywood trots out its best talent in Las …
|3/31/2017
|Free
32
|CleanNerds of Color's Keith Chow explains Hollywood's whitewashing problems
|The upcoming film Ghost in the Shell and Netflix …
|3/24/2017
|Free
33
|CleanGetting 'Weird' with Al Yankovic, plus more #MarchBadness
|We talked with pop-culture icon "Weird" Al Yankov…
|3/17/2017
|Free
34
|CleanMarch badness: Super Villains Bracket
|Who's the baddest of them all? In the annual Marc…
|3/10/2017
|Free
35
|CleanWolverine is back in 'Logan'
|USA TODAY's Kelly Lawler, Brett Molina and Brian …
|3/3/2017
|Free
36
|CleanWe predict the Oscars!
|USA TODAY’s Brett Molina and fountain of film kno…
|2/24/2017
|Free
37
|CleanWhy we love Keanu Reeves
|USA TODAY’s Kelly Lawler, Brett Molina and Brian …
|2/17/2017
|Free
38
|Clean50 questions about 'Fifty Shades Darker'
|Why are we talking about 'Fifty Shades Darker' on…
|2/10/2017
|Free
39
|CleanMatt Ryan discusses 'Justice League Dark'
|USA TODAY's Brett Molina and Brian Truitt intervi…
|2/3/2017
|Free
40
|CleanDoes Archie work on 'Riverdale'?
|Brian Truitt and Kelly Lawler are joined this wee…
|1/27/2017
|Free
41
|CleanOur tribute to Vin Diesel
|Just in time for the release of his latest film, …
|1/20/2017
|Free
42
|CleanThe pop culture we're excited for in 2017
|There's a lot to look forward to in pop culture t…
|1/13/2017
|Free
43
|CleanOur 2017 pop culture resolutions
|USA TODAY's Kelly Lawler, Brett Molina and Brian …
|1/6/2017
|Free
44
|CleanThe best geek culture moments of 2016
|USA TODAY's Kelly Lawler, Brett Molina and Brian …
|12/30/2016
|Free
45
|CleanWe talk about EVERYTHING in 'Rogue One'
|Who's ready to go to SpoilerTown? This week, co-h…
|12/23/2016
|Free
46
|CleanWe watched ‘Rogue One.’ Here’s our spoiler-free verdict
|We return to a galaxy far, far away with a very d…
|12/16/2016
|Free
47
|CleanThe best holiday TV episodes
|It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Th…
|12/9/2016
|Free
48
|Clean'Moana' and the year of the animated film
|This has been a big year for animated movies, bet…
|12/2/2016
|Free
49
|CleanInterview: Robin Lord Taylor on Dishonored 2, playing the Penguin
|This week, The Mothership crew welcomes Robin Lor…
|11/18/2016
|Free
50
|CleanBest of The Mothership: Pop culture we're thankful for
|The Mothership gets sucked into the Election Zone…
|11/11/2016
|Free
51
|CleanDoes 'Doctor Strange' have the Marvel magic?
|The latest superhero film from Marvel features on…
|11/4/2016
|Free
52
|CleanOur favorites Halloween scares
|USA TODAY's Kelly Lawler, Brett Molina and Brian …
|10/29/2016
|Free
53
|CleanWhy you should watch 'Black Mirror'
|Get ready to be terrified. USA TODAY's Kelly Lawl…
|10/21/2016
|Free
54
|CleanInterview: Paul Feig on ‘Ghostbusters’ extended edition and what’s next
|USA TODAY’s Kelly Lawler, Brett Molina and Brian …
|10/11/2016
|Free
55
|CleanLet's talk about 'Luke Cage'
|Add one more hit to Marvel's Netflix lineup. USA …
|10/7/2016
|Free
56
|CleanFall TV preview and a (belated) look at ‘Stranger Things'
|USA TODAY’s Kelly Lawler, Brett Molina and Brian …
|9/30/2016
|Free
57
|Clean‘Magnificent Seven’ and what makes a reboot work
|With Antoine Fuqua’s much-hyped remake of ‘The Ma…
|9/23/2016
|Free
58
|CleanEmmys, 'Rocky Horror' and 'Rogue One'
|It's time for the Emmy Awards on Sunday, and USA …
|9/16/2016
|Free
59
|CleanLeonard Nimoy's son talks about 'Love of Spock'
|Adam Nimoy, the son of actor Leonard Nimoy, talks…
|9/9/2016
|Free
60
|CleanOur best movies of the 21st century
|If the BBC can do it, SO CAN WE. The Mothership c…
|9/2/2016
|Free
61
|CleanThe best teen movies of all time
|In honor of back-to-school, USA TODAY’s Brett Mol…
|8/26/2016
|Free
62
|CleanIt's the Fall Movies Preview!
|USA TODAY's Brett Molina and Brian Truitt break d…
|8/19/2016
|Free
63
|CleanWhy we're excited for Marvel's 'Runaways' show
|The Marvel universe is expanding, and we couldn't…
|8/19/2016
|Free
64
|Clean'Suicide Squad' spoilercast!
|Spoiler alert: USA TODAY's Brian Truitt and Brett…
|8/12/2016
|Free
65
|Clean'The Transformers: The Movie' 30 years later
|Long before Michael Bay and Shia LaBeouf's rendit…
|8/9/2016
|Free
66
|CleanThe great 'Suicide Squad' debate
|What happened to ‘Suicide Squad'? What was suppos…
|8/5/2016
|Free
67
|CleanWhat we learned from Comic-Con 2016
|USA TODAY’s Kelly Lawler, Brett Molina and Brian …
|7/29/2016
|Free
68
|CleanLive from Comic-Con 2016: Gerard Way talks comics and music
|USA TODAY's Brian Truitt interviews musician and …
|7/27/2016
|Free
69
|CleanWe preview Comic-Con 2016!
|It's Christmas in July, if you're really into ner…
|7/21/2016
|Free
70
|CleanEverything we know about 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story'
|There's more 'Star Wars' coming, but it may not b…
|7/15/2016
|Free
71
|CleanDoes the new 'Ghostbusters' film do the franchise justice?
|More than three decades after the first 'Ghostbus…
|7/15/2016
|Free
72
|CleanPokémon Go is here!
|It's been less than a week since Pokémon Go was r…
|7/11/2016
|Free
73
|Clean'Secret Life of Pets' screenwriter Brian Lynch
|USA TODAY's Brian Truitt and Brett Molina welcome…
|7/8/2016
|Free
74
|CleanThe best of 2016 (so far)
|We're already halfway through the year! USA TODAY…
|7/1/2016
|Free
75
|Clean'Independence Day: Resurgence' and Hollywood's sequel problem
|Has the glut of sequels in Hollywood gone too far…
|6/24/2016
|Free
76
|CleanBrad Meltzer returns to spill 'Secrets'
|In this week's episode of The Mothership, USA TOD…
|6/17/2016
|Free
77
|CleanA sneak peek at 'Dishonored 2'
|Our special episodes from E3 2016 continue! USA T…
|6/15/2016
|Free
78
|CleanThe return of 'God of War'
|Kratos returns! The classic PlayStation series 'G…
|6/15/2016
|Free
79
|CleanWe talk 'Titanfall 2'
|Among the big titles revealed during video game b…
|6/13/2016
|Free
80
|CleanActor Rob Kazinsky talks 'Warcraft'
|This week on The Mothership -- USA TODAY's geek c…
|6/10/2016
|Free
81
|CleanWhat happened to the X-Men?
|USA TODAY's Brett Molina and Brian Truitt discuss…
|6/3/2016
|Free
82
|CleanHave we found our 'Captain Marvel?'
|Actress Brie Larson is reportedly in early talks …
|6/2/2016
|Free
83
|CleanDoes Captain America have an identity crisis?
|What the heck is going on with Captain America th…
|5/27/2016
|Free
84
|CleanInterview with Batman writer Tom King
|USA TODAY’s Brian Truitt, Brett Molina and Kelly …
|5/20/2016
|Free
85
|CleanLet's spoil 'Captain America: Civil War'
|It's time to REALLY talk Captain America: Civil W…
|5/13/2016
|Free
86
|CleanWe review 'Captain America: Civil War'
|USA TODAY's Kelly Lawler, Brett Molina and Brian …
|5/6/2016
|Free
87
|CleanSummer TV preview!
|USA TODAY TV critic Robert Bianco joins Mothershi…
|4/29/2016
|Free
88
|CleanOur A-list guilty pleasures
|Not every film from an A-list movie star is Oscar…
|4/22/2016
|Free
89
|CleanComic book time with Black Panther
|The USA TODAY crew of Kelly Lawler, Brett Molina …
|4/21/2016
|Free
90
|CleanWe ready for a solo Solo film?
|Rumors are swirling around the actor that will pl…
|4/16/2016
|Free
91
|CleanThat's Dolph Ziggler's music!
|WWE star Dolph Ziggler joins USA TODAY's Brian Tr…
|4/13/2016
|Free
92
|CleanLet's break down the 'Doctor Strange' trailer
|Hey, it's Benedict Cumberbatch as The Sorcerer Su…
|4/13/2016
|Free
93
|CleanThe 2016 Summer Movie Preview!
|Summer movie season draws closer! USA TODAY's Kel…
|4/8/2016
|Free
94
|CleanOur Ultimate Superhero winner is ...
|It came down to The Hulk versus Superman in our U…
|4/1/2016
|Free
95
|CleanSpoilercast! Batman v Superman Edition
|The Mothership lands in Spoilertown to discuss 'B…
|3/31/2016
|Free
96
|CleanWe review 'Batman v Superman'
|It's finally happening! USA TODAY's Kelly Lawler,…
|3/25/2016
|Free
97
|CleanLet's talk 'Daredevil'
|The Man Without Fear is back! And he brought frie…
|3/18/2016
|Free
98
|CleanEscape Pod: The 'X-Men Apocalypse' trailer
|A new trailer for 'X-Men Apocalypse' is out! USA …
|3/17/2016
|Free
99
|CleanThe ULTIMATE Superhero Bracket
|This isn't just any superhero tournament. It's Th…
|3/11/2016
|Free
100
|CleanTalking animals and 'Ghostbusters'
|In honor of Zootopia, in theaters this week, Moth…
|3/4/2016
|Free
101
|CleanOscar-nominated Star Wars Editor Maryann Brandon on lightsabers, JJ Abrams and career advice
|USA TODAY's Kelly Lawler interviews Star Wars edi…
|2/26/2016
|Free
102
|CleanWe preview The Oscars!
|Will 'The Force Awakens' pick up an award? What's…
|2/26/2016
|Free
103
|Clean'Deadpool' scores at box office. Now what?
|'Deadpool' was a huge hit in theaters. Does that …
|2/20/2016
|Free
104
|CleanDoes 'Deadpool' work?
|USA TODAY's best nerds discuss the Ryan Reynolds …
|2/12/2016
|Free
105
|CleanBest of Coen Brothers
|In honor of 'Hail, Caesar!' out this weekend, the…
|2/5/2016
|Free
106
|CleanA 'Legend-ary' TV recap
|There's a lot of fresh winter TV to watch. USA TO…
|1/29/2016
|Free
107
|Clean'The 5th Wave' and sci-fi we loved as kids
|With 'The 5th Wave' hitting theaters, the Mothers…
|1/22/2016
|Free
108
|CleanRemembering Alan Rickman
|Remembering Alan Rickman by USA TODAY
|1/15/2016
|Free
109
|CleanPop culture we're excited for in 2016
|What movies, video games and TV shows are we most…
|1/8/2016
|Free
110
|CleanWe share our geeky 2016 resolutions
|Happy New Year! USA TODAY's Kelly Lawler, Carly M…
|1/1/2016
|Free
111
|CleanLet's talk 'The Force Awakens' -- with spoilers
|This is the spoiler-filled Star Wars episode you'…
|12/24/2015
|Free
112
|CleanThe spoiler-ish Star Wars: The Force Awakens review
|MINOR SPOILERS: Star Wars: The Force Awakens is f…
|12/18/2015
|Free
113
|CleanBehind the scenes at the Star Wars premiere of 'The Force Awakens'
|USA TODAY's Carly Mallenbaum and Brian Truitt tal…
|12/15/2015
|Free
114
|Clean'Star Wars' Month Episode II - The Prequel Trilogy
|The Mothership podcast team talks all about the '…
|12/11/2015
|Free
115
|Clean'Star Wars' Month Episode I - The Original Trilogy
|In the first episode of 'Star Wars' month, the Mo…
|12/4/2015
|Free
116
|CleanPop culture we're thankful for this year
|The Mothership podcasters pick their favorite pop…
|11/25/2015
|Free
117
|CleanWe return to 'The Hunger Games'
|The conclusion of The Hunger Games movie run arri…
|11/20/2015
|Free
118
|Clean'Tomb Raider' star Camilla Luddington
|Camilla Luddington, actress and voice of Lara Cro…
|11/13/2015
|Free
119
|Clean'Spectre' and the future of James Bond
|Does James Bond have a real future at the movies?…
|11/6/2015
|Free
120
|CleanA Halloween extravaganza
|It's that time of year again. In honor of All Hal…
|10/30/2015
|Free
121
|CleanEscape Pod: Arrow, Flash episode recaps
|Escape Pod: Arrow, Flash episode recaps by USA TO…
|10/29/2015
|Free
122
|CleanWe recap the 'Supergirl' premiere!
|'Supergirl' finally takes flight. USA TODAY's Kel…
|10/28/2015
|Free
123
|CleanEscape Pod: Arrow, Flash episode recaps
|Captain Cold is back, while Ollie fends off a cre…
|10/22/2015
|Free
124
|CleanWe're sending you Back to the Future!
|Your density has brought you to this week's episo…
|10/21/2015
|Free
125
|Clean'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' trailer revisited
|Yes, the 'Force Awakens' trailer was spectacular!…
|10/20/2015
|Free
126
|Clean'Crimson Peak' and Guillermo del Toro
|Director Guillermo del Toro has a new film, Crims…
|10/16/2015
|Free
127
|Clean'The Walking Dead' with superfan Justin Guarini
|Former 'American Idol' star Justin Guarini joins …
|10/9/2015
|Free
128
|CleanEscape Pod: We recap the 'Arrow' and 'Flash' premieres
|The new seasons of 'Arrow' and 'The Flash' kicked…
|10/9/2015
|Free
129
|CleanA very nerdy fall TV preview
|USA TODAY TV Critic Robert Bianco joins The Mothe…
|10/2/2015
|Free
130
|Clean'Rocky Horror' turns 40
|The Mothership pays tribute to 'Rocky Horror Pict…
|9/25/2015
|Free
131
|Clean'Doctor Who' season preview
|The Doctor is in. USA TODAY's Kelly Lawler, Carly…
|9/18/2015
|Free
132
|CleanA 'Super Mario' special
|This month, the classic video game franchise Supe…
|9/11/2015
|Free
133
|CleanTomb Raider, Green Lantern and Flash Gordon: Remakes we actually want to see
|The Mothership team picks the best remakes and di…
|9/4/2015
|Free
134
|CleanRemembering Wes Craven
|In honor of director Wes Craven -- who died Sunda…
|8/31/2015
|Free
135
|CleanTo 'Disney Infinity' and beyond!
|Disney Infinity producer John Vignocchi joins The…
|8/28/2015
|Free
136
|CleanA very nerdy fall preview
|USA TODAY's Brian Truitt, Kelly Lawler, Brett Mol…
|8/21/2015
|Free
137
|CleanThe Best And Worst Of Summer
|As the big summer blockbuster season draws to a c…
|8/14/2015
|Free
138
|CleanEscape Pod: A 'Fantastic' flop in theaters
|'Fantastic Four' bombed at the box office. What's…
|8/10/2015
|Free
139
|CleanIs 'Fantastic Four' the worst superhero movie ever?
|How does a superhero movie, based on a beloved co…
|8/7/2015
|Free
140
|CleanEscape Pod: The 'Deadpool' trailer is here!
|The new trailer for 'Deadpool' dropped. USA TODAY…
|8/5/2015
|Free
141
|CleanPaying tribute to Tom Cruise
|Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation is the latest bl…
|7/31/2015
|Free
142
|CleanWhy are video game movies so bad?
|Based on the reviews, Pixels joins the long list …
|7/24/2015
|Free
143
|CleanPratt's back! 'Jurassic World' sequel set
|Pratt's back! 'Jurassic World' sequel set by USA …
|7/23/2015
|Free
144
|CleanJames Bond's life shaken and stirred in new 'Spectre' trailer
|James Bond's life shaken and stirred in new 'Spec…
|7/22/2015
|Free
145
|CleanInterview: 'Ant Man' director Peyton Reed
|Director Peyton Reed joins us to talk about his l…
|7/17/2015
|Free
146
|CleanThe first 'Suicide Squad' trailer is unlike any superhero movie you've seen
|The first 'Suicide Squad' trailer is unlike any s…
|7/14/2015
|Free
147
|CleanThe Comic-Con Preview!
|USA TODAY's Brett Molina and Brian Truitt preview…
|7/9/2015
|Free
148
|CleanDisney announces Han Solo spin-off
|Disney announces Han Solo spin-off by USA TODAY
|7/8/2015
|Free
149
|CleanHow did 'Terminator' go wrong?
|How did 'Terminator' go wrong? by USA TODAY
|7/3/2015
|Free
150
|CleanMichael Fassbender is INTENSE in the first trailer for 'Steve Jobs'
|Michael Fassbender is INTENSE in the first traile…
|7/1/2015
|Free
151
|CleanThe best vulgar comedies and the new Spider-Man
|The best vulgar comedies and the new Spider-Man b…
|6/26/2015
|Free
152
|CleanBrad Meltzer visits the Mothership
|Brad Meltzer visits the Mothership by USA TODAY
|6/19/2015
|Free
153
|CleanE3 2015: Star Wars: Battlefront
|USA TODAY's Brett Molina talks with game producer…
|6/17/2015
|Free
154
|CleanE3 2015: Inside Uncharted 4
|USA TODAY's Brett Molina chats with Naughty Dog's…
|6/16/2015
|Free
155
|CleanWhere can 'Game of Thrones' go after brutal finale
|Where can 'Game of Thrones' go after brutal final…
|6/15/2015
|Free
156
|CleanJurassic World, Daredevil, Marvel Comics shakeup
|Jurassic World stomps into theaters this weekend.…
|6/12/2015
|Free
157
|CleanEscape Pod: A tribute to Dusty Rhodes
|USA TODAY's pro wrestling nerds Brian Truitt and …
|6/11/2015
|Free
158
|CleanNerd Alert: Remembering Christopher Lee
|USA TODAY's Brett Molina and Kelly Lawler remembe…
|6/11/2015
|Free
159
|CleanThe best 'Spy' movies
|In honor of the release of 'Spy' in theaters, USA…
|6/5/2015
|Free
160
|CleanDisasters strike!
|In honor of 'San Andreas,' out Friday, USA TODAY'…
|5/29/2015
|Free
161
|CleanMovies that take us to 'Tommorowland'
|Inspired by the weekend release of Tomorrowland, …
|5/23/2015
|Free
162
|CleanSupergirl and DC Comics' growing TV universe
|Arrow and The Flash will soon have company on TV …
|5/19/2015
|Free
163
|CleanMovie duel: 'Mad Max' vs. 'Pitch Perfect'
|What a lovely day, indeed! Two big movies hit the…
|5/15/2015
|Free
164
|CleanThe debate over 'Avengers,' Black Widow
|USA TODAY's Kelly Lawler, Brett Molina and Brian …
|5/8/2015
|Free
165
|CleanThe future of 'Avengers' and Marvel films
|Now that Avengers: Age of Ultron is in theaters, …
|5/1/2015
|Free
166
|CleanThe Summer Movie Preview!
|Next week's launch of Avengers: Age of Ultron kic…
|4/24/2015
|Free
167
|CleanAvengers Age of Ultron special! (SPOILERS)
|(WARNING: HUGE SPOILERS) The Mothership watched A…
|4/23/2015
|Free
168
|CleanDissecting 'Daredevil,' the new 'Star Wars' trailer
|Is 'Daredevil' the best superhero TV series out t…
|4/17/2015
|Free
169
|CleanGame of Thrones, digital Star Wars and the baddest Heroine ever!
|USA TODAY's Brett Molina, Kelly Lawler, Carly Mal…
|4/10/2015
|Free
170
|CleanFurious 7, Mad Max, Suicide Squad and more
|Start your engines! Furious 7 is in theaters. USA…
|4/3/2015
|Free
171
|CleanAlien films, Lex Luthor, Heroines bracket revisited
|With animated film 'Home' hitting theaters this w…
|3/27/2015
|Free
172
|CleanThe Ultimate Heroines bracket
|March Madness has invaded The Mothership! With In…
|3/20/2015
|Free
173
|CleanGhostbusters and expanded universes
|Hollywood is trying to follow the footsteps of Ma…
|3/13/2015
|Free
174
|CleanThe Mothership: The legacy of robots
|Chappie hits theaters this weekend, so USA TODAY'…
|3/5/2015
|Free
175
|CleanThe Mothership: Avengers, Aquaman, more
|USA TODAY's Brett Molina, Kelly Lawler, Carly Mal…
|2/26/2015
|Free
176
|CleanThe Mothership: Oscars preview
|It's Oscar time! USA TODAY's Brett Molina, Kelly …
|2/19/2015
|Free
177
|CleanThe Mothership: Fifty Shades Edition
|USA TODAY's Brett Molina, Kelly Lawler, Carly Mal…
|2/12/2015
|Free
178
|CleanThe Mothership travels to 'Jupiter'
|USA TODAY's Brett Molina, Kelly Lawler, Carly Mal…
|2/5/2015
|Free
179
|CleanThe Mothership: Ghostbusters, football flicks, more
|USA TODAY's Brett Molina, Kelly Lawler, Carly Mal…
|1/29/2015
|Free
180
|CleanThe Mothership: Avengers, hacker films, more
|USA TODAY's Brett Molina, Kelly Lawler, Carly Mal…
|1/15/2015
|Free
181
|CleanAn action-packed edition of 'The Mothership'
|As Taken 3 hits theaters, USA TODAY's Brett Molin…
|1/8/2015
|Free
182
|CleanThe Mothership flies into 2015
|USA TODAY's nerdy podcast ventures forth into 201…
|12/29/2014
|Free
183
|CleanThe Mothership Holiday Spectacular!
|USA TODAY's Brett Molina, Kelly Lawler, Carly Mal…
|12/22/2014
|Free
184
|CleanThe Mothership goes 'Into The Woods'
|It's a special musical edition! USA TODAY's Brett…
|12/18/2014
|Free
185
|CleanThe Mothership lands in Middle-earth
|With The Hobbit trilogy nearing its conclusion, U…
|12/11/2014
|Free
186
|CleanThe Mothership: Off to a galaxy far, far away
|The force is strong with this episode. USA TODAY'…
|12/4/2014
|Free
187
|CleanThe Mothership gives thanks
|Time for USA TODAY's nerdy podcast to give thanks…
|11/25/2014
|Free
188
|CleanHunger Games edition!
|The next Hunger Games movie hits theaters! USA TO…
|11/20/2014
|Free
189
|CleanBlinding us with science!
|USA TODAY's Brett Molina, Kelly Lawler, Carly Mal…
|11/13/2014
|Free
190
|CleanA 'Marvel'ous Podcast
|USA TODAY's Brett Molina, Kelly Lawler and Brian …
|10/30/2014
|Free
191
|CleanNerdcast assemble!
|We kick off this week with crew Brett Molina, Car…
|10/23/2014
|Free
192
|CleanNerds pick the best and worst of fall TV
|For the fifth episode of our (still nameless, but…
|10/17/2014
|Free
193
|CleanNerds pick the best horror and monster movies
|What are the best horror and monster movies? What…
|10/10/2014
|Free
194
|CleanThe God(dess) of Thunder (SPOILERS)
|The new female Thor has arrived! USA TODAY's Bret…
|10/2/2014
|Free
195
|CleanRevisiting 'Gotham'
|Our soon-to-be-named geeky podcast starring USA T…
|9/25/2014
|Free
196
|CleanBest dystopias: Hunger Games, Divergent, Maze Runner - Nameless nerds discuss
|USA TODAY reporters Brett Molina, Kelly Lawler, C…
|9/18/2014
|Free
Customer Reviews
Look elsewhere
Two words sums up this podcast: obnoxious and self-indulgent. If the topic of your podcast is described as 'The Ultimate Heroines Podcast,' then I expect you to address that topic within the first 10 minutes of the podcast, not at the 26-minute mark of a 50-minute podcast. My. God. Get your sh** together.
Fun stuff
I may be biased, but I think the group does a fab job each week. I love listening to the podcast. Rock on, guys!
Breezy and fun
A really fun podcast, high has the feel of hanging out in an office with Kelly, Carly, Brian, and Brett, ignoring work to chat about the important things. You know, movies, TV, geek news, and occasional other subjects.
It's unstructured nature is mostly an asset, reinforcing the conversational feel. It's a breeze to listen to, especially when it releases on Friday afternoon.
Don't mistake the relaxed feel for a lack of opinion. All four hosts are well versed in the issues of the day, and can usually talk through them with passion.
