iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn't open, click the iTunes application icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To download and subscribe to The Mothership by USA TODAY, get iTunes now.

Already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download

The Mothership

By USA TODAY

View More by This Publisher

To listen to an audio podcast, mouse over the title and click Play. Open iTunes to download and subscribe to podcasts.

Description

Get down and nerdy every Friday with the latest in geeky pop culture, from films and comic books to TV and video games. Hosted by USA TODAY entertainment reporter Kelly Lawler, film critic Brian Truitt and tech reporter Brett Molina.

Customer Reviews

Look elsewhere

Two words sums up this podcast: obnoxious and self-indulgent. If the topic of your podcast is described as 'The Ultimate Heroines Podcast,' then I expect you to address that topic within the first 10 minutes of the podcast, not at the 26-minute mark of a 50-minute podcast. My. God. Get your sh** together.

Fun stuff

I may be biased, but I think the group does a fab job each week. I love listening to the podcast. Rock on, guys!

Breezy and fun

A really fun podcast, high has the feel of hanging out in an office with Kelly, Carly, Brian, and Brett, ignoring work to chat about the important things. You know, movies, TV, geek news, and occasional other subjects.

It's unstructured nature is mostly an asset, reinforcing the conversational feel. It's a breeze to listen to, especially when it releases on Friday afternoon.

Don't mistake the relaxed feel for a lack of opinion. All four hosts are well versed in the issues of the day, and can usually talk through them with passion.

Listeners also subscribed to