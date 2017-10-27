1 Clean 'Stranger Things 2': The good, the bad and the strange Things are getting stranger all over again. The M… Free View in iTunes

2 Freddy Krueger pays a visit to The Mothership A Nightmare on The Mothership? Actor Robert Englu…

3 We dissect the latest 'Last Jedi' trailer Monday Night Football presented nerds a glorious …

4 Let's talk 'Blade Runner 2049'! (spoiler alert) Mashable entertainment editor Josh Dickey comes a…

5 Rediscovering 'Star Trek' The Final Frontier is beckoning once again. The c…

6 Is the 'Kingsman' sequel a royal bust? Brett and Brian are joined by special guest Erik …

7 Neil Gaiman wishes us a happy birthday What better way for The Mothership to honor its t…

8 All about 'It' Look out for clowns. In this week's episode the c…

9 Fall movies, TV and games we can't wait for In our fall preview episode, USA TODAY's Brian Tr…

10 The best, worst and most mediocre of summer 2017 There were some good movies and TV the past few m…

11 We review 'The Defenders' Marvel heroes Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage…

12 Bobby Moynihan talks 'DuckTales,' 'Saturday Night Live' and 'Star Wars' Actor/comedian/new dad extraordinaire Bobby Moyni…

13 The best (and worst) of Stephen King adaptions Hollywood loves to adapt Stephen King's novels fo…

14 What you missed during Comic-Con The Mothership crew recaps highlights from the Sa…

15 The most exciting prospects at Comic-Con 2017 It's most wonderful time of the year -- for nerds…

16 'Game of Thrones' is (almost) back! This Sunday, we return to Westeros for Season 7 o…

17 We review 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Spidey is back, in his first full movie as a memb…

18 The early summer winners (and losers)of geeky pop culture Summer is here! And there's already stuff we hate…

19 Getting in the ring with 'GLOW' Are you ready to rumble? Special guest Britney Yo…

20 A tribute to the best (and worst) dads in pop culture The Mothership ditched its name for the week and …

21 Unwrapping 'The Mummy' So long, Brendan Fraser. Hello, Tom Cruise. 'The …

22 'Wonder Woman' ditches old superhero format in fresh, genuine way USA TODAY's nerds (Kelly Lawler, Brett Molina and…

23 Celebrating 40 Years of 'Star Wars' A long time ago, we were all introduced to a cert…

24 It's an 'Alien' invasion The latest chapter in the 'Alien' sci-fi franchis…

25 The Mothership goes to Medieval Times (not the restaurant) With King Arthur in theaters and possible Game of…

26 Another round with the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' The cosmic heroes are back and ready to save the …

27 Your geeky guide to summer entertainment Put down the sunscreen, embrace air conditioning,…

28 Let's dive into that 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' trailer USA TODAY's geek crew (Brian Truitt and Brett Mol…

29 The crazy and delightful 'Fate of the Furious' How long can the 'Fast and Furious' franchise go …

30 Marc Guggenheim talks 'X-Men Gold,' 'Arrow' USA TODAY's Kelly Lawler, Brett Molina and Brian …

31 Heading to CinemaCon Trailer Town While Hollywood trots out its best talent in Las …

32 Nerds of Color's Keith Chow explains Hollywood's whitewashing problems The upcoming film Ghost in the Shell and Netflix …

33 Getting 'Weird' with Al Yankovic, plus more #MarchBadness We talked with pop-culture icon "Weird" Al Yankov…

34 March badness: Super Villains Bracket Who's the baddest of them all? In the annual Marc…

35 Wolverine is back in 'Logan' USA TODAY's Kelly Lawler, Brett Molina and Brian …

36 We predict the Oscars! USA TODAY's Brett Molina and fountain of film kno…

37 Why we love Keanu Reeves USA TODAY's Kelly Lawler, Brett Molina and Brian …

38 50 questions about 'Fifty Shades Darker' Why are we talking about 'Fifty Shades Darker' on…

39 Matt Ryan discusses 'Justice League Dark' USA TODAY's Brett Molina and Brian Truitt intervi…

40 Does Archie work on 'Riverdale'? Brian Truitt and Kelly Lawler are joined this wee…

41 Our tribute to Vin Diesel Just in time for the release of his latest film, …

42 The pop culture we're excited for in 2017 There's a lot to look forward to in pop culture t…

43 Our 2017 pop culture resolutions USA TODAY's Kelly Lawler, Brett Molina and Brian …

44 The best geek culture moments of 2016 USA TODAY's Kelly Lawler, Brett Molina and Brian …

45 We talk about EVERYTHING in 'Rogue One' Who's ready to go to SpoilerTown? This week, co-h…

46 We watched 'Rogue One.' Here's our spoiler-free verdict We return to a galaxy far, far away with a very d…

47 The best holiday TV episodes It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Th…

48 'Moana' and the year of the animated film This has been a big year for animated movies, bet…

49 Interview: Robin Lord Taylor on Dishonored 2, playing the Penguin This week, The Mothership crew welcomes Robin Lor…

50 Best of The Mothership: Pop culture we're thankful for The Mothership gets sucked into the Election Zone…

51 Does 'Doctor Strange' have the Marvel magic? The latest superhero film from Marvel features on…

52 Our favorites Halloween scares USA TODAY's Kelly Lawler, Brett Molina and Brian …

53 Why you should watch 'Black Mirror' Get ready to be terrified. USA TODAY's Kelly Lawl…

54 Interview: Paul Feig on 'Ghostbusters' extended edition and what's next USA TODAY's Kelly Lawler, Brett Molina and Brian …

55 Let's talk about 'Luke Cage' Add one more hit to Marvel's Netflix lineup. USA …

56 Fall TV preview and a (belated) look at 'Stranger Things' USA TODAY's Kelly Lawler, Brett Molina and Brian …

57 'Magnificent Seven' and what makes a reboot work With Antoine Fuqua's much-hyped remake of 'The Ma…

58 Emmys, 'Rocky Horror' and 'Rogue One' It's time for the Emmy Awards on Sunday, and USA …

59 Leonard Nimoy's son talks about 'Love of Spock' Adam Nimoy, the son of actor Leonard Nimoy, talks…

60 Our best movies of the 21st century If the BBC can do it, SO CAN WE. The Mothership c…

61 The best teen movies of all time In honor of back-to-school, USA TODAY's Brett Mol…

62 It's the Fall Movies Preview! USA TODAY's Brett Molina and Brian Truitt break d…

63 Why we're excited for Marvel's 'Runaways' show The Marvel universe is expanding, and we couldn't…

64 'Suicide Squad' spoilercast! Spoiler alert: USA TODAY's Brian Truitt and Brett…

65 'The Transformers: The Movie' 30 years later Long before Michael Bay and Shia LaBeouf's rendit…

66 The great 'Suicide Squad' debate What happened to 'Suicide Squad'? What was suppos…

67 What we learned from Comic-Con 2016 USA TODAY's Kelly Lawler, Brett Molina and Brian …

68 Live from Comic-Con 2016: Gerard Way talks comics and music USA TODAY's Brian Truitt interviews musician and …

69 We preview Comic-Con 2016! It's Christmas in July, if you're really into ner…

70 Everything we know about 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' There's more 'Star Wars' coming, but it may not b…

71 Does the new 'Ghostbusters' film do the franchise justice? More than three decades after the first 'Ghostbus…

72 Pokémon Go is here! It's been less than a week since Pokémon Go was r…

73 'Secret Life of Pets' screenwriter Brian Lynch USA TODAY's Brian Truitt and Brett Molina welcome…

74 The best of 2016 (so far) We're already halfway through the year! USA TODAY…

75 'Independence Day: Resurgence' and Hollywood's sequel problem Has the glut of sequels in Hollywood gone too far…

76 Brad Meltzer returns to spill 'Secrets' In this week's episode of The Mothership, USA TOD…

77 A sneak peek at 'Dishonored 2' Our special episodes from E3 2016 continue! USA T…

78 The return of 'God of War' Kratos returns! The classic PlayStation series 'G…

79 We talk 'Titanfall 2' Among the big titles revealed during video game b…

80 Actor Rob Kazinsky talks 'Warcraft' This week on The Mothership -- USA TODAY's geek c…

81 What happened to the X-Men? USA TODAY's Brett Molina and Brian Truitt discuss…

82 Have we found our 'Captain Marvel?' Actress Brie Larson is reportedly in early talks …

83 Does Captain America have an identity crisis? What the heck is going on with Captain America th…

84 Interview with Batman writer Tom King USA TODAY's Brian Truitt, Brett Molina and Kelly …

85 Let's spoil 'Captain America: Civil War' It's time to REALLY talk Captain America: Civil W…

86 We review 'Captain America: Civil War' USA TODAY's Kelly Lawler, Brett Molina and Brian …

87 Summer TV preview! USA TODAY TV critic Robert Bianco joins Mothershi…

88 Our A-list guilty pleasures Not every film from an A-list movie star is Oscar…

89 Comic book time with Black Panther The USA TODAY crew of Kelly Lawler, Brett Molina …

90 We ready for a solo Solo film? Rumors are swirling around the actor that will pl…

91 That's Dolph Ziggler's music! WWE star Dolph Ziggler joins USA TODAY's Brian Tr…

92 Let's break down the 'Doctor Strange' trailer Hey, it's Benedict Cumberbatch as The Sorcerer Su…

93 The 2016 Summer Movie Preview! Summer movie season draws closer! USA TODAY's Kel…

94 Our Ultimate Superhero winner is ... It came down to The Hulk versus Superman in our U…

95 Spoilercast! Batman v Superman Edition The Mothership lands in Spoilertown to discuss 'B…

96 We review 'Batman v Superman' It's finally happening! USA TODAY's Kelly Lawler,…

97 Let's talk 'Daredevil' The Man Without Fear is back! And he brought frie…

98 Escape Pod: The 'X-Men Apocalypse' trailer A new trailer for 'X-Men Apocalypse' is out! USA …

99 The ULTIMATE Superhero Bracket This isn't just any superhero tournament. It's Th…

100 Talking animals and 'Ghostbusters' In honor of Zootopia, in theaters this week, Moth…

101 Oscar-nominated Star Wars Editor Maryann Brandon on lightsabers, JJ Abrams and career advice USA TODAY's Kelly Lawler interviews Star Wars edi…

102 Clean We preview The Oscars! Will 'The Force Awakens' pick up an award? What's… Free View in iTunes

103 Clean 'Deadpool' scores at box office. Now what? 'Deadpool' was a huge hit in theaters. Does that … Free View in iTunes

104 Clean Does 'Deadpool' work? USA TODAY's best nerds discuss the Ryan Reynolds … Free View in iTunes

105 Clean Best of Coen Brothers In honor of 'Hail, Caesar!' out this weekend, the… Free View in iTunes

106 Clean A 'Legend-ary' TV recap There's a lot of fresh winter TV to watch. USA TO… Free View in iTunes

107 Clean 'The 5th Wave' and sci-fi we loved as kids With 'The 5th Wave' hitting theaters, the Mothers… Free View in iTunes

108 Clean Remembering Alan Rickman Remembering Alan Rickman by USA TODAY Free View in iTunes

109 Clean Pop culture we're excited for in 2016 What movies, video games and TV shows are we most… Free View in iTunes

110 Clean We share our geeky 2016 resolutions Happy New Year! USA TODAY's Kelly Lawler, Carly M… Free View in iTunes

111 Clean Let's talk 'The Force Awakens' -- with spoilers This is the spoiler-filled Star Wars episode you'… Free View in iTunes

112 Clean The spoiler-ish Star Wars: The Force Awakens review MINOR SPOILERS: Star Wars: The Force Awakens is f… Free View in iTunes

113 Clean Behind the scenes at the Star Wars premiere of 'The Force Awakens' USA TODAY's Carly Mallenbaum and Brian Truitt tal… Free View in iTunes

114 Clean 'Star Wars' Month Episode II - The Prequel Trilogy The Mothership podcast team talks all about the '… Free View in iTunes

115 Clean 'Star Wars' Month Episode I - The Original Trilogy In the first episode of 'Star Wars' month, the Mo… Free View in iTunes

116 Clean Pop culture we're thankful for this year The Mothership podcasters pick their favorite pop… Free View in iTunes

117 Clean We return to 'The Hunger Games' The conclusion of The Hunger Games movie run arri… Free View in iTunes

118 Clean 'Tomb Raider' star Camilla Luddington Camilla Luddington, actress and voice of Lara Cro… Free View in iTunes

119 Clean 'Spectre' and the future of James Bond Does James Bond have a real future at the movies?… Free View in iTunes

120 Clean A Halloween extravaganza It's that time of year again. In honor of All Hal… Free View in iTunes

121 Clean Escape Pod: Arrow, Flash episode recaps Escape Pod: Arrow, Flash episode recaps by USA TO… Free View in iTunes

122 Clean We recap the 'Supergirl' premiere! 'Supergirl' finally takes flight. USA TODAY's Kel… Free View in iTunes

123 Clean Escape Pod: Arrow, Flash episode recaps Captain Cold is back, while Ollie fends off a cre… Free View in iTunes

124 Clean We're sending you Back to the Future! Your density has brought you to this week's episo… Free View in iTunes

125 Clean 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' trailer revisited Yes, the 'Force Awakens' trailer was spectacular!… Free View in iTunes

126 Clean 'Crimson Peak' and Guillermo del Toro Director Guillermo del Toro has a new film, Crims… Free View in iTunes

127 Clean 'The Walking Dead' with superfan Justin Guarini Former 'American Idol' star Justin Guarini joins … Free View in iTunes

128 Clean Escape Pod: We recap the 'Arrow' and 'Flash' premieres The new seasons of 'Arrow' and 'The Flash' kicked… Free View in iTunes

129 Clean A very nerdy fall TV preview USA TODAY TV Critic Robert Bianco joins The Mothe… Free View in iTunes

130 Clean 'Rocky Horror' turns 40 The Mothership pays tribute to 'Rocky Horror Pict… Free View in iTunes

131 Clean 'Doctor Who' season preview The Doctor is in. USA TODAY's Kelly Lawler, Carly… Free View in iTunes

132 Clean A 'Super Mario' special This month, the classic video game franchise Supe… Free View in iTunes

133 Clean Tomb Raider, Green Lantern and Flash Gordon: Remakes we actually want to see The Mothership team picks the best remakes and di… Free View in iTunes

134 Clean Remembering Wes Craven In honor of director Wes Craven -- who died Sunda… Free View in iTunes

135 Clean To 'Disney Infinity' and beyond! Disney Infinity producer John Vignocchi joins The… Free View in iTunes

136 Clean A very nerdy fall preview USA TODAY's Brian Truitt, Kelly Lawler, Brett Mol… Free View in iTunes

137 Clean The Best And Worst Of Summer As the big summer blockbuster season draws to a c… Free View in iTunes

138 Clean Escape Pod: A 'Fantastic' flop in theaters 'Fantastic Four' bombed at the box office. What's… Free View in iTunes

139 Clean Is 'Fantastic Four' the worst superhero movie ever? How does a superhero movie, based on a beloved co… Free View in iTunes

140 Clean Escape Pod: The 'Deadpool' trailer is here! The new trailer for 'Deadpool' dropped. USA TODAY… Free View in iTunes

141 Clean Paying tribute to Tom Cruise Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation is the latest bl… Free View in iTunes

142 Clean Why are video game movies so bad? Based on the reviews, Pixels joins the long list … Free View in iTunes

143 Clean Pratt's back! 'Jurassic World' sequel set Pratt's back! 'Jurassic World' sequel set by USA … Free View in iTunes

144 Clean James Bond's life shaken and stirred in new 'Spectre' trailer James Bond's life shaken and stirred in new 'Spec… Free View in iTunes

145 Clean Interview: 'Ant Man' director Peyton Reed Director Peyton Reed joins us to talk about his l… Free View in iTunes

146 Clean The first 'Suicide Squad' trailer is unlike any superhero movie you've seen The first 'Suicide Squad' trailer is unlike any s… Free View in iTunes

147 Clean The Comic-Con Preview! USA TODAY's Brett Molina and Brian Truitt preview… Free View in iTunes

148 Clean Disney announces Han Solo spin-off Disney announces Han Solo spin-off by USA TODAY Free View in iTunes

149 Clean How did 'Terminator' go wrong? How did 'Terminator' go wrong? by USA TODAY Free View in iTunes

150 Clean Michael Fassbender is INTENSE in the first trailer for 'Steve Jobs' Michael Fassbender is INTENSE in the first traile… Free View in iTunes

151 Clean The best vulgar comedies and the new Spider-Man The best vulgar comedies and the new Spider-Man b… Free View in iTunes

152 Clean Brad Meltzer visits the Mothership Brad Meltzer visits the Mothership by USA TODAY Free View in iTunes

153 Clean E3 2015: Star Wars: Battlefront USA TODAY's Brett Molina talks with game producer… Free View in iTunes

154 Clean E3 2015: Inside Uncharted 4 USA TODAY's Brett Molina chats with Naughty Dog's… Free View in iTunes

155 Clean Where can 'Game of Thrones' go after brutal finale Where can 'Game of Thrones' go after brutal final… Free View in iTunes

156 Clean Jurassic World, Daredevil, Marvel Comics shakeup Jurassic World stomps into theaters this weekend.… Free View in iTunes

157 Clean Escape Pod: A tribute to Dusty Rhodes USA TODAY's pro wrestling nerds Brian Truitt and … Free View in iTunes

158 Clean Nerd Alert: Remembering Christopher Lee USA TODAY's Brett Molina and Kelly Lawler remembe… Free View in iTunes

159 Clean The best 'Spy' movies In honor of the release of 'Spy' in theaters, USA… Free View in iTunes

160 Clean Disasters strike! In honor of 'San Andreas,' out Friday, USA TODAY'… Free View in iTunes

161 Clean Movies that take us to 'Tommorowland' Inspired by the weekend release of Tomorrowland, … Free View in iTunes

162 Clean Supergirl and DC Comics' growing TV universe Arrow and The Flash will soon have company on TV … Free View in iTunes

163 Clean Movie duel: 'Mad Max' vs. 'Pitch Perfect' What a lovely day, indeed! Two big movies hit the… Free View in iTunes

164 Clean The debate over 'Avengers,' Black Widow USA TODAY's Kelly Lawler, Brett Molina and Brian … Free View in iTunes

165 Clean The future of 'Avengers' and Marvel films Now that Avengers: Age of Ultron is in theaters, … Free View in iTunes

166 Clean The Summer Movie Preview! Next week's launch of Avengers: Age of Ultron kic… Free View in iTunes

167 Clean Avengers Age of Ultron special! (SPOILERS) (WARNING: HUGE SPOILERS) The Mothership watched A… Free View in iTunes

168 Clean Dissecting 'Daredevil,' the new 'Star Wars' trailer Is 'Daredevil' the best superhero TV series out t… Free View in iTunes

169 Clean Game of Thrones, digital Star Wars and the baddest Heroine ever! USA TODAY's Brett Molina, Kelly Lawler, Carly Mal… Free View in iTunes

170 Clean Furious 7, Mad Max, Suicide Squad and more Start your engines! Furious 7 is in theaters. USA… Free View in iTunes

171 Clean Alien films, Lex Luthor, Heroines bracket revisited With animated film 'Home' hitting theaters this w… Free View in iTunes

172 Clean The Ultimate Heroines bracket March Madness has invaded The Mothership! With In… Free View in iTunes

173 Clean Ghostbusters and expanded universes Hollywood is trying to follow the footsteps of Ma… Free View in iTunes

174 Clean The Mothership: The legacy of robots Chappie hits theaters this weekend, so USA TODAY'… Free View in iTunes

175 Clean The Mothership: Avengers, Aquaman, more USA TODAY's Brett Molina, Kelly Lawler, Carly Mal… Free View in iTunes

176 Clean The Mothership: Oscars preview It's Oscar time! USA TODAY's Brett Molina, Kelly … Free View in iTunes

177 Clean The Mothership: Fifty Shades Edition USA TODAY's Brett Molina, Kelly Lawler, Carly Mal… Free View in iTunes

178 Clean The Mothership travels to 'Jupiter' USA TODAY's Brett Molina, Kelly Lawler, Carly Mal… Free View in iTunes

179 Clean The Mothership: Ghostbusters, football flicks, more USA TODAY's Brett Molina, Kelly Lawler, Carly Mal… Free View in iTunes

180 Clean The Mothership: Avengers, hacker films, more USA TODAY's Brett Molina, Kelly Lawler, Carly Mal… Free View in iTunes

181 Clean An action-packed edition of 'The Mothership' As Taken 3 hits theaters, USA TODAY's Brett Molin… Free View in iTunes

182 Clean The Mothership flies into 2015 USA TODAY's nerdy podcast ventures forth into 201… Free View in iTunes

183 Clean The Mothership Holiday Spectacular! USA TODAY's Brett Molina, Kelly Lawler, Carly Mal… Free View in iTunes

184 Clean The Mothership goes 'Into The Woods' It's a special musical edition! USA TODAY's Brett… Free View in iTunes

185 Clean The Mothership lands in Middle-earth With The Hobbit trilogy nearing its conclusion, U… Free View in iTunes

186 Clean The Mothership: Off to a galaxy far, far away The force is strong with this episode. USA TODAY'… Free View in iTunes

187 Clean The Mothership gives thanks Time for USA TODAY's nerdy podcast to give thanks… Free View in iTunes

188 Clean Hunger Games edition! The next Hunger Games movie hits theaters! USA TO… Free View in iTunes

189 Clean Blinding us with science! USA TODAY's Brett Molina, Kelly Lawler, Carly Mal… Free View in iTunes

190 Clean A 'Marvel'ous Podcast USA TODAY's Brett Molina, Kelly Lawler and Brian … Free View in iTunes

191 Clean Nerdcast assemble! We kick off this week with crew Brett Molina, Car… Free View in iTunes

192 Clean Nerds pick the best and worst of fall TV For the fifth episode of our (still nameless, but… Free View in iTunes

193 Clean Nerds pick the best horror and monster movies What are the best horror and monster movies? What… Free View in iTunes

194 Clean The God(dess) of Thunder (SPOILERS) The new female Thor has arrived! USA TODAY's Bret… Free View in iTunes

195 Clean Revisiting 'Gotham' Our soon-to-be-named geeky podcast starring USA T… Free View in iTunes