The Racer X Podcast Network
By Jason Weigandt and the editorial staff of Racer X Illustrated and Racer X Online
To listen to an audio podcast, mouse over the title and click Play. Open iTunes to download and subscribe to podcasts.
Description
A podcast from Jason Weigandt and the editorial staff of Racer X Illustrated and Racer X Online covering motocross, supercross, and dirt bike culture.
|Name
|Description
|Released
|Price
|
1
|ExplicitExhaust #4: Aldon Baker's Power of Paranoia
|Jason Weigandt gets a tour of Aldon Baker’s Florida facility and also goes in depth to explain what he’s learned watching Aldon and his athletes operate through the years. Aldon’s record is amazing: he’s trained 13 supercross champions during...
|3/27/2018
|Free
|View in iTunes
|
2
|ExplicitExhaust #3: Running with Roczen
|We pound pavement with Kenny and his trainer Blake Savage
|3/22/2018
|Free
|View in iTunes
|
3
|ExplicitExhaust #2: Talking Daytona History with Davey Coombs
|Straight from the infield at Daytona International Speedway, Jason Weigandt is joined by Davey Coombs to discuss the roots of the Daytona Supercross, which started before supercross actually even existed. From three-minute laps and riding over the pit..
|3/14/2018
|Free
|View in iTunes
|
4
|ExplicitExhaust #1: Introduction
|Jason Weigandt introduces you to the newest Racer X podcast.
|3/9/2018
|Free
|View in iTunes
|4 Items
Customer Reviews
Racer X
So there aren't any pods released yet past the 7 min introduction. That being said, its coming from the Racer X group, so we all know its going to be good. Im excited for some new fresh content, cheers.
Who would have thunk it?
Who would have thought, I’d be looking forward to hearing more of Mr. Cheapskate himself but I am!
1rst. Podcast
First podcast was in great depth and very informative, even to an old MXR like myself. Many details that I didn't know. I look forward to the next podcast. Great work!
- Free
- Category: Sports & Recreation
- Language: English
- © Filter Publications 2018