Unmasking A Killer
By HLN
Description
From HLN Original Series, a true crime podcast obsessed with cracking the forty year mystery of California's most prolific serial murderer - the Golden State Killer. Who is he? Where did he go? Why did he stop? And is he still alive? With evidence suggesting the latter, in 2016 the FBI reopened the case - making the investigation hotter than ever. Based on the HLN television series, the weekly podcast will examine the newest theories and FBI evidence with exclusive guests tied to the crimes - bringing listeners one step closer to finding one of the nation's most dangerous predators. Watch HLN starting Sunday, March 18 at 9pm ET/PT for more of Unmasking A Killer.
1
|CleanIs The Killer Still Out There?
|Sergeant Detective Ken Clark of the Sacramento Sheriff's Department returns to detail the string of cat burglaries in Cordova Meadows from 1973 that law enforcement recently uncovered that may have been the training ground of the East Area Rapist. He also explains the theories that law enforcement are considering related to the East Area Rapist's identity and possible employment, and why they believe the offender may still be out there.
|4/15/2018
2
|CleanInside The Killer's Mind
|What does the Golden State Killer's pattern of behavior tell us about his personality, his upbringing, his ability to evade capture, and most importantly, his identity? Retired Senior FBI Profiler Dr. Mary Ellen O'Toole analyzes this serial offender's behavior and reveals what it says about him, where he might be, and what he might be doing today.
|4/8/2018
3
|CleanHow The Killer Got Away
|Jane Carson was East Area Rapist victim #5, and the first EAR victim to be interviewed by now retired Sacramento Sheriff's Deputy Carol Daly, who was part of the original task force assigned to the serial offender's case. Both women discuss their experiences with the East Area Rapist, why they believe he's been able to avoid capture, and the impact he's had on their respective lives. Plus, Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert discusses the changes to California state law that have resulted directly from this case, and how those changes are being utilized to today in the pursuit to bring the Golden State Killer to justice.
|4/1/2018
4
|CleanThe Pattern Of A Killer
|Contra Costa County District Attorney Investigator Paul Holes was instrumental in linking the East Area Rapist crimes in Northern California with the Original Nightstalker crimes in Southern California through DNA. And once that happened, this serial offender became known as The Golden State Killer. Paul Holes has spent nearly 25 years investigating this case, and offers an incredible look at the killer's MO and patterns of behavior, and how that led to this offender evading capture for the last 40 years. Paul also shares how new technology is aiding in identifying, and hopefully bringing the Golden State Killer to justice.
|3/25/2018
5
|CleanLaunching A Manhunt For A Killer
|The Golden State Killer terrorized California for ten years, and then all but vanished without a trace. He started as the East Area Rapist in Northern California where his crimes included home invasion, burglary and sexual assault, but it wasn't until he journeyed south to Santa Barbara, Ventura and Orange County that he escalated to murder. In this exclusive interview, Sergeant Detective Ken Clark of the Sacramento Sheriff's Department details some of this offender's crimes, how they were linked to identify him as a serial offender and killer, how he managed to escape justice, and where the investigation stands today.
|3/18/2018
6
|CleanClose Call with the Golden State Killer
|The Golden State Killer terrorized California from 1976 to 1986; committing 51 attacks and 12 murders... that law enforcement know of. They have DNA, victim statements, and a handful of near misses. In this special preview of the "Unmasking A Killer" companion podcast, Detective Sergeant Ken Clark of the Sacramento Sheriff Department shares an exclusive, detailed account of one such near-miss in Carmichael, California.
|3/13/2018
7
|CleanComing Soon
|"Unmasking A Killer" is an original podcast that delves deeper into the HLN documentary series about the forty year mystery of California's most prolific serial murderer, the Golden State Killer, with brand new interviews with key case detectives, investigators, and profilers, an exploration of the newest theories and leads, and previously-unaired bonus content from the documentary.
|2/26/2018
Customer Reviews
Extraordinarily Chilling
I can’t believe I didn’t know about this case before now! The stories in this podcast kept me on the edge of my seat. Would recommend this to any true crime fan.
Miss.
Love this!!!!!!! Cannot wait for the show.
Scared the everlovin' crap out of me
This show is amazing. I wasn't sure what to expect and was blown away. So scary.
