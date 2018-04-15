iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn't open, click the iTunes application icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To download and subscribe to Unmasking A Killer by HLN, get iTunes now.

Already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download

Unmasking A Killer

By HLN

To listen to an audio podcast, mouse over the title and click Play. Open iTunes to download and subscribe to podcasts.

Description

From HLN Original Series, a true crime podcast obsessed with cracking the forty year mystery of California's most prolific serial murderer - the Golden State Killer. Who is he? Where did he go? Why did he stop? And is he still alive? With evidence suggesting the latter, in 2016 the FBI reopened the case - making the investigation hotter than ever. Based on the HLN television series, the weekly podcast will examine the newest theories and FBI evidence with exclusive guests tied to the crimes - bringing listeners one step closer to finding one of the nation's most dangerous predators. Watch HLN starting Sunday, March 18 at 9pm ET/PT for more of Unmasking A Killer.

Customer Reviews

Extraordinarily Chilling

I can’t believe I didn’t know about this case before now! The stories in this podcast kept me on the edge of my seat. Would recommend this to any true crime fan.

Miss.

Love this!!!!!!! Cannot wait for the show.

Scared the everlovin' crap out of me

This show is amazing. I wasn't sure what to expect and was blown away. So scary.

Listeners also subscribed to

Unmasking A Killer
View in iTunes
  • Free
  • Category: News & Politics
  • Language: English
  • © HLN - 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Customer Ratings

Links