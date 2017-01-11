1 Clean Testing FaceID on iPhone X with Ed Baig Jefferson Graham checks in with USA TODAY's Edward C. Baig, who tells about the steps he's taken to fool Apple's new FaceID security system on the iPhone X on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

2 Clean iPhone X Review roundup - FaceID not 100% Jefferson Graham runs down what critics are saying about the new iPhone X - and how FaceID isn't 100%, on #TalkingTech.

3 Clean Installing August Smartlock not a snap --

4 Clean Talking Tech with kids about the iPhone X Everyone has an opinion about the new iPhone X, but listen in on a bunch of young women at a weekend pizza party chatting about it, and you'll get a new perspective on the power of Apple's marketing genius. #TalkingTech.

5 Clean I love my new printer - that's a switch! Jefferson Graham has spent years hating his Canon and Epson inkjet printers, but his outlook totally changed with a new Brother monochrome laser printer. He explains, on #TalkingTech.

6 Clean Shopping for iPhone as camera? We compare choices The iPhone X has Apple's top of the line camera, but you could save yourself some big money by opting for an older model, like the iPhone 7 Plus. Jefferson Graham explains why, and explores options, on #TalkingTech.

7 Clean iPhone X Questions? We answer them Jefferson Graham answers some of the top questions posed by listeners about the new Apple iPhone X, in stores 11/3, on #TalkingTech.

8 Clean Weekend Headline Edition - iPhone X sold out, Amazon's enters your home Jefferson Graham runs down the top tech headlines for the week ending 10/27, highlighted by Apple's swift sell-out of the iPhone X, and Amazon's plan to enter your home to drop packages, on #TalkingTech.

9 Clean Can't get the iPhone X? Why not the iPhone 8? Sure the iPhone X sounds like a must have phone for the early adopters in all of us. But what if, just maybe, feature for feature, the seemingly ho-hum iPhone 8 is actually the one for you? Jefferson Graham explains on #TalkingTech.

10 Clean Next use for chipped humans--starting cars with wrist The latest chipped update from Three Square Market, the company that implants microchips in employees. Starting cars with the flick of a wrist and identifying handguns. Jefferson Graham reports on #TalkingTech.

11 Clean How to nab an Apple iPhone X during pre-sale Pre-sales for the coveted iPhone X begin 10/27 at 3 p.m. ET. Jefferson Graham has buying tips for how to get your hands on the new phone as soon as possible, on #TalkingTech.

12 Clean Tech headlines for 10/24/17 - $300 off on iPhone X The wireless carriers have $300-$350 for you if you trade in an old iPhone for the iPhone X. Jefferson Graham has the scoop on the 10/24 TalkingTech headline update,

13 Clean Money2020--the eyes and fingers have it Jefferson Graham reports from the Money2020 convention in Las Vegas, where all sorts of new ways to pay for goods are on display--like jewelry that connects to your credit card, biometrics and even selfie authentication.

14 Clean Cardhop - a new take on contacts apps Jefferson Graham talks to Michael Simmons, the developer behind Cardhop, a new twist on boring old contacts apps. He tells why names and numbers can be sexy again, on Talking Tech.

15 Clean Weekend Roundup - Amazon, Snap and no more sigs Jefferson Graham runs down the top tech headlines for the weekend edition of Talking Tech, 10/20-10/21, highlighted by Amazon, Snap, Inc. and Mastercard.

16 Clean Mobile Payment will replace bank cards--eventually It's taking time, but mobile pay is on tap to eventually replace bank cards. Jefferson Graham reports on the growing pains--and why it will happen, on #TalkingTech.

17 Clean Google Pixel 2 smartphone review Jefferson Graham has the scoop on the new Google Pixel 2 phones--how do they stack up to the iPhone? His report, on #TalkingTech.

18 Clean My favorite smartphone photo app-- Adobe Lightroom Mobile Jefferson Graham reports on how he can improve any smartphone app in his favorite photo app, Adobe Lightroom Mobile, and on changes to the desktop Lightroom edition just announced. #TalkingTech.

19 Clean Review: Canon's 6D Mark II DSLR camera Looking for a DSLR? Canon's 6D Mark II costs $1,000 less than the flagship 5D Mark IV, with almost all the same features. Is it a worthy buy? Jefferson Graham breaks it down on #TalkingTech.

20 Clean What will Apple do with Amazing Stories? Apple is teaming with uber director Steve Spielberg for a revival of his 1980s anthology series, Amazing Stories. What's the plan? Jefferson Graham explores the possibilities on Talking Tech.

21 Clean Protect your router Jefferson Graham reports on how to protect your Internet router from outside hacks on Talking Tech.

22 Clean The gadgets we travel with Jefferson Graham compares notes with the Wall Street Journal's Geoffrey Fowler and Joanna Stern on gadgets tech critics travel with on #Talking Tech.

23 Clean The Adventures of Cyberman When the world is being hacked to death, what'cha gonna do? It's time for Cyberman to save the day. Gary Berman, the creator of the new comic book, tells all on #Talking Tech with Jefferson Graham.

24 Clean How I shaved $1,440 from my cable bill Jefferson Graham reports on how he just shaved $1,440 from his yearly cable bill, on #TalkingTech.

25 Clean Taking a test drive with Amazon Prime Amazon is dipping its toes into the car business, offering test drives from your home. Jefferson Graham took one, and reports about it on #TalkingTech.

26 Clean The Speaker Wars--Google, Amazon, Apple and Sonos Google and Apple have re-discovered the attributes of a fine, high-fidelity speaker, with a twist--they talk. Jefferson Graham weighs in on the speaker war of 2017 on #TalkingTech.

27 Clean Google's touts "smarts" in new phones, camera and even earbuds. Jefferson Graham reports from the Made by Google event in San Francisco, where new "smart" phones, a camera and even earbuds were introduced. #TalkingTech.

28 Clean Ring expands into home security--$100 yearly The folks behind the Ring video doorbell are getting into home security, with what it claims is the lowest price around--$100 yearly. Jefferson Graham chats with Ring's Jamie Siminoff about his new product on Talking Tech.

29 Clean GoPro doubles down on the Karma drone In October, 2016, the GoPro Karma drone was released, and quickly recalled two weeks later when it was discovered to have this little issue--it fell from the sky during flights. Back on sale since February, GoPro hasn't given up on the drone market. CEO Nick Woodman explains why on Talking Tech.

30 Clean Bringing more women to podcasting with WERKIT The new medium of podcasting initially appealed to the stereotype of the male nerd as hosts, but Laura Walker, the president of New York Public Radio's WNYC is out to change that and bring more women to the forefront, with the WERK IT Women's Podcast Festival. She tells Jefferson Graham about her mission to get women to 50% of podcasts hosts on Talking Tech.

31 Clean GoPro introduces steadier Hero camera Actioncam maker GoPro introduced a new model, the Hero6, which promises a steadier image than before. Jefferson Graham reports from San Francisco.

32 Clean Ditched the landline, but keep the number? Here's how Many hold onto their landline for nostalgia--they don't want to get rid of their old phone number. Jefferson Graham discovered how to ditch, and keep the old number in the family, with a service called NumberBarn. His TalkingTech report:

33 Clean Charge a car in the garage wirelessly Forget about charging a new iPhone without plugging it into the wall--how about using the same technology for a car? BMW has plans for a wireless charging pad for a hybrid model, and IKEA has several new charging products. Jefferson Graham reports, on TalkingTech.

34 Clean Miss the iPod? Meet the Mighty Apple doesn't sell pure-play MP3 players anymore--so meet the Mighty, a small, Nano like device with a twist--it will play MP3s and playlists downloaded from Spotify. Jefferson Graham sits down with Mighty co-founder Anthony Mendelson on Talking Tech.

35 Clean SmugMug films - see how photographers get amazing shots SmugMug, the photo sharing site, takes you to exotic locations like Iceland, the Mojave desert and Tokyo for SmugMug Films, showing how great photographers get their shot. SmugMug CEO Don MacAskill and filmmaker Anton Lorimer tell Jefferson Graham all about it on #TalkingTech.

36 Clean Wireless charging vs. charging cases Wireless charging is here for the new iPhones, but do you really want to lug a charging pad with you? Jefferson Graham looks at a more effective alternative - charging cases, on Talking Tech.

37 Clean A bluetooth scoop for your dog - YaDoggie Sol Lipman believes dogs eat too much, so he's come up with a new company aimed at feeding your pooch, and regulating how much he eats. The founder of YaDoggie tells about his bluetooth scoop and monthly subscription plan on #TalkingTech.

38 Clean New ways to pay with apps Jefferson Graham looks at two new ways to pay for goods with apps, from Google and Apple, on TalkingTech.

39 Clean 5 features to check out on iOS11 Apple's iOS mobile operating system upgrade is out--and it's free. Jefferson Graham runs down five features worth checking out on TalkingTech.

40 Clean Listeners respond--I'm iStupid Could you justify a $1,000 purchase for the latest and greatest smartphone? I can--and many TalkingTech listeners disagreed. Tune in to hear some of their colorful comments--and Jefferson Graham's defense.

41 Clean Do I really need to spend $1k for a new iPhone? The new iPhone X is the most expensive iPhone ever--many people wonder if it's so great, they really need to fork over 1K for it. USA TODAY's Jefferson Graham doesn't think so--but colleague Edward C. Baig does. They debate the issue, on #TalkingTech.

42 Clean JibJab's new Camera app for mobile stories JibJab, the app for putting your face into funny situations, has a new app, JibJab Camera, to create visual stories for Instagram and Snapchat. JibJab co-founder Gregg Spiridellis tells all about it, on #TalkingTech.

43 Clean New iPhones - no must have feature Jefferson Graham weighs in on the new iPhone 8 and X phones, introduced in Cupertino on 9/12/17.

44 Clean Futurama is back - as a podcast! The animated sci-fi comedy Futurama recently returned from TV cancelation hell as a videogame--and now it's coming back as a podcast too. Co-creator David X. Cohen tells all, on #TalkingTech.

45 Clean IOS11 opinionated preview USA TODAY's Jefferson Graham is joined by Tim Bradshaw, the U.S. tech correspondent for the Financial Times, for an opinionated preview of IOS11, the next Apple mobile operating system for the iPhone and iPad on #TalkingTech.

46 Clean Previewing new iPhone features Tim Bradshaw, the US technology correspondent for the Financial Times, joins Jefferson Graham to weigh in on new features expected on the new iPhone models from Apple, on #TalkingTech.

47 Clean Apps we love - Parker for finding your spot Jefferson Graham reviews the Parker app, which reminds you about where you parked, and sends you voice directions to get back to the car, on #TalkingTech.

48 Clean Chat rooms return, with Pop.In The chat rooms from the AOL era are coming back, with a twist, with Pop.In, a new app that adds video and ephemeral conversations. Pop.In's Alex Kruglov tells Jefferson Graham all about it on #TalkingTech.

49 Clean Streampunks - the YouTube revolution Robert Kyncl, the chief business officer for YouTube, sits down with Jefferson Graham to discuss his new book "Streampunks," and the impact YouTube has had on our culture.

50 Clean Labor day - working remotely tools The Labor Day edition of #Talking Tech--an ode to working remotely, and the tech tools we need to pull it off, by Jefferson Graham

51 Clean Parking of the future--via an app Jefferson Graham reviews a new app-based parking system at a Los Angeles mall--could this technology go prime-time? He reveals his verdict on #TalkingTech

52 Clean Selling a used car online Jefferson Graham turns to Facebook, Craigslist, eBay and LetGo to sell an old Toyota. Which worked best and was the least scary? He reports on #TalkingTech.

53 Clean Which tech CEO could be president? Jefferson Graham handicaps the top tech CEOs and wonders how Tim Cook, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and others would fare as presidential candidates.

54 Clean Gas Buddy wants to save you 5 cents a gallon GasBuddy updates its app with a new payment feature that promises to save you 5 cents a gallon at every gas station in the United States. CEO Walt Doyle explains how it works on #TalkingTech.

55 Clean Augmented Reality & Photography Photographers should see some amazing uses of augmented reality, suggest Don MacAskill and James Stolp from the photo sharing site SmugMug. Jefferson Graham chats with them on #TalkingTech.

56 Clean Making sense of Verizon's new wireless plans Verizon just adjusted its wireless rates, supposedly saving us money.

57 Clean Tech 101 - how to avoid phishing scams Jefferson Graham offers reminders on how to avoid phishing scams on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

58 Clean The sounds of the Eclipse From Newport, Oregon, where the total eclipse first reached land on August 21, Jefferson Graham offers the sounds of people (and a few sea lions) reacting to the moon slipping in front of the sun on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

59 Clean Aspiration tells how to save money with online banking Andrei Cherny, the CEO of Aspiration, tells how to save money with online banking and why his firm lets people pay whatever they think is fair, on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

60 Clean Everything you wanted to know about the total solar eclipse Everything you wanted to know about the August 21 total solar eclipse, with USA TODAY's Jefferson Graham and Doyle Rice, on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

61 Clean Changes coming to the Apple Watch Big changes could be coming to the Apple Watch this year, and they could cost you. Jefferson Graham fills you in on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

62 Clean Getting a connection in a crowd --some tips Sporting events, music festivals, mega-crowds like at an eclipse party create havoc for getting connection. Jefferson Graham has a few tips for what to do, on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

63 Clean Leaving the iPhone by the cheese The iPhone that got left by the cheese in the fridge--Jefferson Graham talks to consumers about the oddest places they've misplaced their phones on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

64 Clean Apps for the Solar Eclipse - a guide There are over 70 apps for the Great American total solar eclipse. Which one is for you? Jefferson Graham runs them down on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

65 Clean Ka-ching goes your TV Disney leaves Netflix to start its own streaming service and Facebook is bringing TV shows to the News Feed. What's this world coming to? Jefferson Graham tries to make some sense of it all on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

66 Clean You will be "chipped" - but not tomorrow You will one day have microchips embedded in your body to communicate with machines, but have no fear--it's not about to happen tomorrow. Jefferson Graham explains, on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

67 Clean Review -- Sony's ultra-fast A9 camera Sony's new A9 camera is pricey--but has the fastest focus in a pro-level model Jefferson Graham has ever seen. #TalkingTech review. Free View in iTunes

68 Clean The iPad is back After a three-year sales free-fall, the Apple iPad tablet is showing sales growth again. In the most recent quarter, Apple sold 2.5 million more than in the year-ago quarter, suggesting a comeback. What happened? Jefferson Graham reports on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

69 Clean No filter needed for mobile Eclipse photos Newsflash--you won't need a solar filter taped over the smartphone or GoPro during the Total Eclipse. Jefferson Graham reports on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

70 Clean Latest ban--looking at cellphone while crossing street Should it be illegal to look at your cellphone while you cross the street? It will be in Honolulu this year, and perhaps in other cities as well. Jefferson Graham explores on #TalkingTech Free View in iTunes

71 Clean Sneak peek at Augmented Reality for Apple Augmented reality is coming to the iPhone in the fall, with animated figures entering real life. What's Apple have in store? Jefferson Graham got a sneak peek at some examples, which he tells all about on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

72 Clean Creating a website in 2017 Jefferson Graham tells about the process of creating his new website, http://www.jeffersongraham.net, and using the SmugMug platform to do so, vs. SquareSpace or Wix, on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

73 Clean So long iPod, it's been a great ride Saying goodbye to the iPod era, a 16-year-ride that changed the music business and our lives forever. Free View in iTunes

74 Clean How to shoot time-lapse of Eclipse Getting shots of the sun on Eclipse day with a smartphone is going to be tough--but a time-lapse of the day turning to night and back to day again would be awesome. Jefferson Graham offers tips on how to do it, on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

75 Clean "Who wants to get chipped?" Charlene Li, an author and principal analyst for the Altimeter Group, tells Jefferson Graham why she wants to have an embedded microchip in her body on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

76 Clean Review - Revamped GoPro apps get clips to smartphone Awesome consumer GoPro footage shot on bikes, surfboards and skis has been left out of the social media newsfeeds, because it's easier to just upload smartphone clips. Good news--there's an app for that--two of them, and Jefferson Graham has the scoop on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

77 Clean In streaming boxes, Roku is no. 1--here's why. The Roku is the most popular choice in streaming boxes, to bring internet programming to television. Jefferson Graham tells you why, on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

78 Clean The machine picks the winners in EyeEm photo contest The German photo app EyeEm has a novel twist on a photo contest--it's using artificial intelligence--the computer--to help select the winners. Jefferson Graham reports on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

79 Clean The future is here--plant a chip in hand on 8/1 The future is here--a Wisconsin firm is implanting microchips in the hands of its employees on August 1; they won't have to swipe badges when they enter, just have their hands read. Jefferson Graham has the scoop, on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

80 Clean Moment accessory smartphone lens worthy addition We’ve all done it--composed a photo on our smartphone, and been disappointed. Gee, I wish there was a real zoom that would get me closer to the action. Well, there are, in the form of accessory lenses that snap right onto your smartphone. Jefferson Graham takes a look, on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

81 Clean WATM - where it's Veteran's Day every day It’s not Veteran's Day or Memorial Day today--but there’s a website for that, where everyday is Vet’s day. Jefferson Graham talks to We are the Mighty co-founder David Gale about what he’s doing to honor and support the military vet community on this extended #TalkingTech interview. Free View in iTunes

82 Clean We saw the future of video news on Snapchat, and we like it We have seen the future of TV news, and it's on Snapchat." With quick cuts, to the point storytelling and flashy visuals, Snapchat's new "Stay Tuned," from NBC News could teach all of us how to tell stories--and reach young audiences. Free View in iTunes

83 Clean Repeat after me - Alexa can not call 911 Alexa can not call 911--but it would be great if she could, right? Jefferson Graham explains why on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

84 Clean Google's revamped app wants to be like Facebook Google's app update takes the best of features in other Google apps and melds into something that looks like Facebook. But is that enough to wean you off the Social Network? Jefferson Graham offers his take on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

85 Clean Alexa, I need help - what to do No, you can't use Alexa or Google Home to call 911--yet. But there is an Alexa skill to get help, and down the road, Jefferson Graham sees the personal assistants becoming a major factor in how we reach out. Listen to #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

86 Clean Should we be scared of Robots? Tesla founder Elon Musk is scared of letting artificial intelligence run wild, and a future where robots turn on humans. Sounds like the stuff of science fiction, right? Jefferson Graham offers his take, on #TalkingTech, Free View in iTunes

87 Clean Hot Dog and your adventures in AR Have you seen that dancing Hot Dog in your social media feed? Get ready for way more augmented reality characters to come your way, courtesy of Snapchat and Apple. Jefferson Graham explains on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

88 Clean Unlimited calling worldwide for $10 monthly Rebtel has an offer you have to think about--$10 monthly for unlimited calling anywhere, worldwide. But wait a minute--Whatsapp does that. Yes, but as Rebtel's Magnus Larsson explains on #TalkingTech, his service works in Wifi and everywhere else too. Free View in iTunes

89 Clean Get ready - the next iPhone could top $1,400 The next, re-designed, state of the art iPhone could have so many bells and whistles, a fully loaded model could top $1,400. Would consumers spring for that? Jefferson Graham asks them on #TalkingTech, and gets some surprising responses. Free View in iTunes

90 Clean Accessories for photographing the Eclipse Jefferson Graham has the skinny on what tech tools you'll need to photograph the 8/21 Total Eclipse on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

91 Clean Siri & Apps - experiment didn't work out In 2016 Apple touted having developers bring Siri to their apps, saying it would make the personal digital assistant more useful than ever. A year later, few app developers have signed on--Siri is available in just 6 of the top 50 most downloaded apps. Jefferson Graham reports on why, on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

92 Clean Jawbone lessons - read online reviews before you buy The consumer products Jawbone is going out of business, leaving behind a trail of an F rating from Better Business Bureau and thousands of customers who vented online. The moral, going forward, suggests Jefferson Graham--read the online reviews before you buy. Free View in iTunes

93 Clean Record your own voice to navigate Waze The Waze now has a "Voice Recorder" feature that lets you bring your vocal chords to the navigation app. Jefferson Graham checks it out on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

94 Clean Next vacation - don't leave the GoPro at home Jefferson Graham brought tons of gear on a recent trip to the Canadian Rockies--but forgot to tote the tiny GoPro. Next time that won't happen, as he explains on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

95 Clean Hacked--don't answer that call! If someone claiming to be from Microsoft or Apple calls you at home, hang up immediately. Jefferson Graham reports on the latest wave of phone scams, on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

96 Clean The end of the gas station? Reality check Volvo says it will ditch gas engines by 2019, in favor of electric and hybrid cars. Does this mean we'll be changing the way we drive in a year-and-a-half. Jefferson Graham checks in with USA TODAY's Nathan Bomey for a reality check on electric vs. gas, and just how we'll all charge up in the future. Free View in iTunes

97 Clean Advancements in Selfies - Sticky and Snapchat update Jefferson Graham weighs in on the new "Sticky" app, and an update from Snapchat that brings the Selfie to a new level. Free View in iTunes

98 Clean The art of travel photography Jefferson Graham runs down tips for taking better travel photographs on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

99 Clean How to take great fireworks shots on smartphone Jefferson Graham offers tips for taking great fireworks shots on your smartphone. Free View in iTunes

100 Clean Trust Online Reviews? Fake news? What about those fake reviews? Jefferson Graham dives in, on #TalkingTech Free View in iTunes

101 Clean Planning a visit to Canada? Tech update Planning a visit to Canada to celebrate her 150th birthday this summer? Jefferson Graham offers a tech update on what you need to know for phone and data access, Netflix viewing and drone flying. Free View in iTunes

102 Clean iPhone at 10 Jefferson Graham looks back at 10 years of the iPhone, on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

103 Clean Google's great PhotoScan app Google's PhotoScan app is a great way to snap up old photos, in higher quality, on your smartphone. Jefferson Graham reports on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

104 Clean The next hot app? What's the next hot app? We crunched the numbers to get a clue. Jefferson Graham reports on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

105 Clean Online stars meet fans @VidCon Jefferson Graham takes you behind the scenes to the VidCon convention, where online stars meet devoted fans in Anaheim, California, on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

106 Clean YouTube looks to save Virtual Reality videos YouTube has a new plan to improve the experience of watching VR videos, by going from 360 to 180. Jefferson Graham explains on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

107 Clean iPhone - the next 10 years? Happy birthday iPhone--and now onto 2027. Will we still be using the word's favorite digital device in ten years? Jefferson Graham explores what's next with Alex Kruglov, the CEO of the Smiletime app. Free View in iTunes

108 Clean Instagram's Stories fuels video growth Instagram's Stories feature, copied from Snapchat, became a bigger hit than even Instagram expected, and has helped the company grow to 250 million daily users, just for the feature. Jefferson Graham explains on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

109 Clean Sweety High targets online girl power Veronica Zelle and Frank Simonetti discuss online girl power and their website for young female viewers, Sweety High, and it's new push into original programming with the Live.ly app, on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

110 Clean Meet Unboxed.tv, a new app for unboxing videos Eric Feng joins Jefferson Graham to tell all about his new Unboxed.tv app, for watching unboxing tech videos, on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

111 Clean Do you still Yahoo? Now that Yahoo is part of the Verizon/Oath empire, Jefferson Graham takes a good look at the Yahoo.com website, and wonders what it would take to get people to Yahoo again. Free View in iTunes

112 Clean Father's Day 2017 - tips for recording dad on smartphone Jefferson Graham offers tips for recording dad on video or audio with the smartphone for Father's Day on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

113 Clean Meet the new Microsoft Surface Pro Jefferson Graham previews the new Microsoft Surface Pro computer/tablet on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

114 Clean How to get fans to pay you on Patreon Jack Conte, the co-founder of the Patreon platform, explains how to get your fans to pay you for podcasts, videos, comics and the like, and how some Patreon clients make as much as $70,000 monthly from the service. #TalkingTech Free View in iTunes

115 Clean How to record Facetime or audio call Ever wonder how to record a FaceTime video call to your computer, or a phone call to your phone? Jefferson Graham has the answers on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

116 Clean Lost drone? There's app for that What happens when your drone is too low on battery and it decides to land itself? Good luck finding it. Luckily, as Jefferson Graham reports on #TalkingTech, there's an app for that. Free View in iTunes

117 Clean Top Apple app makers reveal the best of the best Winners of the Apple Design Awards sit down with USA TODAY's Jefferson Graham to talk about their apps and they name their favorite recent apps as well, on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

118 Clean Apple's 12 best apps of 2017 Apple selected the 12 best apps of 2017 as part of its Design Awards, announced every year at the Worldwide Developers Conference. We run down the list on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

119 Clean Amazon no longer has best online storage plan Amazon killed the best online storage pricing plan in town--what are your options now? Jefferson Graham reports on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

120 Clean Meet the 10-year-old Apple developer Meet young Yuma, the 10-year-old app developer featured at Apple's conference for app makers on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

121 Clean Apple WWDC Hits and misses A critical look at Apple's announcements at the Worldwide Developer's Conference, with Apple's failure to seriously and very aggressively go after Google and Amazon with an enhanced Siri the biggest miss. Tune in to hear the complete take on the hits and misses, on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

122 Clean Apple brings AR, dark screens to iPhones Jefferson Graham reports on new features coming to the iPhone, as revealed at the Worldwide Developer's Conference in San Jose on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

123 Clean What's wrong with Siri? Jefferson Graham sits down with veteran tech journalist Walt Mossberg on #TalkingTech to discuss Apple's perceived backseat to Amazon and Google in the voice computing wars. Free View in iTunes

124 Clean Attending an Apple confab from the app maker perspective What's it like to attend the Apple WWDC conference, from the perspective of an app developer? Benoit Vatere, the creator of the Yarn and Wishbone apps, tells Jefferson Graham all about it on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

125 Clean The next 10 years in tech Jefferson Graham sits down with veteran tech journalist Walt Mossberg, who has just announced his retirement, and together they look at the next 10 years in tech, on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

126 Clean Apple previews iPhone software update Jefferson Graham previews the WWDC, Apple's developer conference on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

127 Clean Meet the Essential phone Is a tougher body, bigger screen and better camera enough to make you switch from an iPhone or Galaxy? The Essential phone hopes so--Jefferson Graham offers a preview on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

128 Clean Turn your drone into a land camera For those times when you're in a "no-drone" zone, scrappy tech start-up Polar Pro has come up with a novel way to still use your drone camera, with a $50 attachment that turns the Mavic Pro drone into a land camera. Polar Pro's Austen Butler tells Jefferson Graham all about it on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

129 Clean Make $20K a week with live webcasting on Live.me The live streaming app Live.me offers a perk few could find on Facebook or Twitter--the ability to get fans to pay to watch you. Live.me's Khudor Annous stops by #TalkingTech with tips on how listeners can make as much as $20K a week with live streaming. Free View in iTunes

130 Clean Tech #101 - How to prevent an e-mail phishing attack Jefferson Graham offers basic tips on how to prevent an e-mail phishing attack on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

131 Clean ICYMI - new Surface laptops, goodbye Mossberg Jefferson Graham looks back at the top tech headlines for the week, starting with those pricey new Microsoft Surface laptops, a new luxury way to ride a Lyft, and a great deal for folks looking to switch wireless carriers from Verizon on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

132 Clean The future of computing --with our hands In the wake of DJI's new drone that operates via hand gestures, USA TODAY's Jefferson Graham wonders what the future holds for hand commands in other areas, like to operate TVs and computers. The #TalkingTech panel is joined by Live.Me's Khudor Annous and Austen Butler from Polar Pro. Free View in iTunes

133 Clean Norman Lear discovers podcasting at age 94 Legendary TV/movie producer/director Norman Lear (All in the Family, The Jeffersons, One Day at a Time) has a new gig at age 94--he's the host of the the new "Norman Lear, All of the Above" podcast. He sits down with USA TODAY's Jefferson Graham to talk podcasting, streaming and how he uses his iPhone on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

134 Clean Wendy Williams calls #TalkingTech to tout new app Talkshow host Wendy Williams has a new smartphone app--despite being a technophobe who's never composed or sent an e-mail. She explains why, and tells about the new Wendy Digital app on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

135 Clean Use hand gestures to fly a drone Drone manufacturer DJI has a new way to fly a drone--with hand gestures. Jefferson Graham tells you all about it on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

136 Clean Podcast microphone showdown So you want to be a podcaster? First you'll need a microphone, but which one to buy? Jefferson Graham takes a look at 3 of them on #TalkingTech - the IK Multimedia iRig HD, Blue Microphones' Raspberry and Shure's Motiv Mv51. Free View in iTunes

137 Clean Another way to make money online w/Patreon Ready to quit your day job and try to make a go of it online? The Patreon service offers tools to get online tips from fans, and will pay out $150 million in 2017 to creators. Intrigued? Jefferson Graham reports on the #TalkingTech podcast. Free View in iTunes

138 Clean Our most lost possession? — Tile tells all Mike Farley, the co-founder of the Bluetooth dongle Tile talks about what people lose more than anything else, and why we lose them, on #TalkingTech with Jefferson Graham. Tile is the digital device to help us find lost stuff. Free View in iTunes

139 Clean How to be a social media influencer - Joel Comm tells all Joel Comm is recognized as one of the top social media influencers. How'd he get there--and more importantly, how can you do it? The author/speaker/internet entrepreneur tells Jefferson Graham on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

140 Clean ICYMI - your fingers are set for a rest ICYMI - Jefferson Graham runs down the week's top tech headlines on #TalkingTech, topped by the news that your fingers are set to get a major rest. You better get used to it--voice computing is the wave of the future. Free View in iTunes

141 Clean Google Assistant outshines Siri Google's Assistant is now on the iPhone, where it greatly outshines Apple's Siri. Listen in as Jefferson Graham demonstrates. Free View in iTunes

142 Clean Google Photos improves album creation Hate making photo albums? Google Photos has the solution, with easy new tools. Jefferson Graham reports. Free View in iTunes

143 Clean A new way to navigate a phone - bend it Little known Taiwanese tech firm HTC has a new twist for navigating a smartphone - bend it. Jefferson Graham reports about the HTC U11 on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

144 Clean Google Home a year later--still playing catchup A year after it was first introduced, Jefferson Graham checks out to see if the Google Home personal digital assistant has caught up to Amazon's Alexa yet. Tune in to #TalkingTech to hear the verdict. Free View in iTunes

145 Clean Save on transport fees w/Validated app The new app Validated helps pay down your parking and transportation fees. CEO Tov Arnerson tells Jefferson Graham all about it on #TalkingTech Free View in iTunes

146 Clean ICYMI -- Alexa's looking at you, Snap's terrible open ICYMI, the week's top tech headlines, led by Amazon bringing video to Alexa, Snap's disappearing profits from its first earnings report, the Microsoft Build conference and more on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

147 Clean Trust robot to make your Mom's Day video? Would you trust a robot to make your heartwarming Mother's Day video? That's what Google has asked us to do, via it's Google Photos app, where the computer randomly selects photos meant to bring a tear to Mom. How well does the robot do? Jefferson Graham reports on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

148 Clean Ban laptops & tablets on planes? Say it isn't so There's talk of banning laptops and tablets for in-bound flights headed to the United States from Europe--"say it ain't so," says Jefferson Graham, who wonders how we'll live with ourselves up there. Free View in iTunes

149 Clean I cracked the Selfie Code! After years of trying, Jefferson Graham reports that he finally cracked the Selfie code--how to get the best selfie where you don't look awful? Tune in to #TalkingTech to find out. Free View in iTunes

150 Clean Interview mom on smartphone for Mother's Day Jefferson Graham's 2017 edition on how to interview Mom for Mother's Day on a smartphone, on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

151 Clean Many annoying things people do on Instagram How many annoying things can you come up with that people do on Instagram? Teddy Steinkellner, the host of the New Rankings with Teddy podcast, reveals his list on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

152 Clean Twitter doubles down on video - ICYMI edition Jefferson Graham runs down the top tech highlights from the week, including Twitter's new video push, Hulu's attempt to wean you from cable and that big Google Docs breach. Free View in iTunes

153 Clean How to host your own Facebook talk show Jefferson Graham describes how anyone can host their own social media talk show on Facebook via the websites Smiletime and Belive.TV. Your guests are your Facebook friends. Free View in iTunes

154 Clean Will new iPhone be delayed for next year? Will the next iPhone be delayed for 2018, as some analysts are speculating? Jefferson Graham offers his take, on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

155 Clean Change the way we share in Google Docs The recent Google Doc security breach points to poor sharing features in the free Microsoft Word alternative. Jefferson Graham has a better way--as he explains on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

156 Clean Hulu with Live TV sounds great--but no Walking Dead Hulu with Live TV is the latest "cutting the cord" offering, and sounds almost perfect--unless you're a fan of the Walking Dead. Jefferson Graham reports on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

157 Clean Amazon wants Alexa to talk to you--at length Amazon wants the Alexa personal digital assistant to really talk to you. In this #TalkingTech interview, Amazon's Rohit Prasad explains how the company looks to get there. Free View in iTunes

158 Clean App helped redesign dry cleaning with Mulberrys Dan Miller tells why he thought dry cleaning needed to be brought into the 21st century, with a full service app and a new way of thinking store design, on this live edition of the #TalkingTech podcast. Free View in iTunes

159 Clean What's hot on YouTube and Facebook? Allison Stern knows all What's hot on Facebook and YouTube? Ask Allison Stern. The co-founder of Tubular Labs, she monitors the most popular videos and compiles reports about what's hot and what's not. She reveals her findings in a TalkingTech interview with Jefferson Graham. Free View in iTunes

160 Clean The craziest week ever in tech - ICYMI A flying boat. A camera in the closet. Goggles that cover your eyes completely while you fly a drone? Jefferson Graham contends this was the craziest week ever in tech--but chances are, we won't really see all these products. Listen in to see which ones Jeff believes will actually become real. Free View in iTunes

161 Clean Digging deep on how to get out of password hell with Dashlane In part 2 of Jefferson Graham's reports on how to deal with passwords and keep them away from hackers, an extended interview with Emmanuel Schalit, the founder of Dashlane, a password manager. Schalit talks about the best kind of passwords to have, why he believes texting is the unsafest platform of all, and how often we should all change our passwords. Free View in iTunes

162 Clean You should change your passwords every day--really In part 1 of a series on password hell, Jefferson Graham looks at suggestions made by Dashlane founder Emmanuel Schalit about how often we should change our passwords, and wonders what's truly feasible. Free View in iTunes

163 Clean Flying cars and boats - oh my! The flying car market is heating up--and self-driving cars aren't even on the streets yet. Jefferson Graham reports, on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

164 Clean How much does your phone really know about you? Your phone is tracking you all day long--but what does it know about you after you've parted ways? Jefferson Graham digs in deep, on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

165 Clean Making sense of the AR/VR hype Jefferson Graham tries to make some sense of all the augmented reality and virtual reality hype that's currently sweeping the tech world, on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

166 Clean The 2017 Smartphone Wars are on With the release of the critically lauded new Samsung Galaxy phones, and the pending September 10th anniversary edition of the iPhone, the 2017 smartphone wars are now officially on. Jefferson Graham reports on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

167 Clean Review --I love--most of the time--the Mevo live camera Jefferson Graham reviews the Mevo camera, a small wonder for doing more professional looking live broadcasts on Facebook and Twitter--the good, bad and ugly. Free View in iTunes

168 Clean Would you spend $1.3 million for a flying car? Would you spend $1.3 million for a flying car? Jefferson Graham reports on the aeroplane/car that's set for delivery in 2020, on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

169 Clean Will phones really go away for AR? Have you heard the hype about augmented reality, and that AR will replace smartphones in about 5 years? Jefferson Graham explains, on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

170 Clean Why Line is the best messaging app you've never used Jefferson Graham tells why he thinks Line is the best messaging app you never used in this report from Tokyo, and visits Line's offices in Japan for a chat with senior director Brian Lee. Free View in iTunes

171 Clean Quit your job to become a video blogger--Angela An did it Angela An quit her day job, left New Zealand and moved to Japan to follow her dreams of becoming a travel video blogger. She tells about finding success in Tokyo with her Internationally Me YouTube channel on #TalkingTech with Jefferson Graham. Free View in iTunes

172 Clean From Japan - visiting the world's biggest tech shop From Japan: Jefferson Graham and SearchEngineLand's Danny Sullivan pay a visit to Yodobashi-Akiba, said to the world's largest tech shop, and offer an audio tour. Free View in iTunes

173 Clean Listen up Sony--we want NIgel! #TalkingTech in Tokyo pays a visit to see the latest and greatest at Sony world HQ, and falls in love with a product most people have never heard of--Nigel, Sony's answer to Siri, Alexa and Cortana. Free View in iTunes

174 Clean From Japan - using apps and Sim cards to navigate your international travels USA TODAY's Jefferson Graham and SearchEngineLand's Danny Sullivan are both in Tokyo, where they report on using apps and international Sim cards to navigate their way around in a land where not a lot of English is spoken. Free View in iTunes

175 Clean From Japan -- smartcams dominate here too #TalkingTech from Japan: Jefferson Graham reports on the camera scene, where smartphone cameras greatly outnumber traditional cameras in the country of Canon, Nikon, Sony, Olympus, Panasonic and others. Free View in iTunes

176 Clean TalkingTech in Japan--those amazing hi-tech toilets Jefferson Graham reports from Japan this week about those amazing hi-tech toilets from Toto on #TalkingTech Free View in iTunes

177 Clean Japan tech adventures -- 2-factor woops! Jefferson Graham reports from Kobe, Japan, where he learned that he should have turned two-factor authentication off before leaving home. He explains why on #TalkingTech Free View in iTunes

178 Clean What gear would you pack for a holiday? What gear would you pack for a holiday? Jefferson Graham tells what he fit in his backpack for a trip to Japan on #TalkingTech. Hint--it's not just cameras Free View in iTunes

179 Clean I tried the new YouTubeTV and like it Jefferson Graham reviews the new YouTube TV cable TV alternative on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

180 Clean Teaching drones to fly together #TalkingTech visits the campus of the University of Southern California, where researchers are teaching drones to fly together for search and rescue missions and the like. Jefferson Graham reports. Free View in iTunes

181 Clean The unbreakable guitar string - Ernie Ball explains Ernie Ball, the company behind the popular Slinky guitar string, has a new, "unbreakable," string, and #TalkingTech went to visit to see if we could indeed break a string. Jefferson Graham reports from the Ernie Ball showroom in Burbank. Free View in iTunes

182 Clean ICYMI - Your online privacy leads week's tech news ICYMI, Jefferson Graham looks back at the week's tech headlines, topped by a move in Congress to roll back privacy protections for online consumers. Free View in iTunes

183 Clean A year later, chatbots still disappoint Remember when chatbots were billed as the next big thing in tech? That didn't happen. A year later, Jefferson Graham takes a look at why chatbots were so disappointing on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

184 Clean Smartphones getting even bigger After seeing phones get even bigger with recent models from Lenovo, Hauwei and now Samsung, it doesn't take a genius to go out on a limb and see that the next iPhone will be bigger than current models. Jefferson Graham reports on the #TalkingTech podcast. Free View in iTunes

185 Clean Facebook new filters will leave Snap in the dust Facebook's new "Story" feature is a blatant Snapchat clone, but that's OK. Most of the folks reaching to add flying bananas and dropping rain to their photos and videos probably never used Snapchat anyway. Jefferson Graham discusses the latest Facebook move with photographer Rick Sammon on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

186 Clean Review - Google Wifi improves home network Jefferson Graham reviews Google Wifi, a three-unit package to improve your home network, on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

187 Clean Self driving cars hit big speed bump Will we really see self-driving cars in a big way in just 3 years? Jefferson Graham discusses the state of the self-driving car post Uber's decision to pause its experiments with Gary Shapiro, the CEO of the Consumer Technology Assn. Free View in iTunes

188 Clean Steadicam smackdown Jefferson Graham takes out three mobile steadicams to add smoothness to your video footage, and tests them out. Which one is best--the Smove, GoPro Karma Grip or DJI Osmo? Tune in to #TalkingTech to find out. Free View in iTunes

189 Clean YouTube's really bad week--ICYMI edition ICYMI, the week's top headlines, topped by YouTube's really bad week and those new Apple iPads and iPhones, on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

190 Clean With 2 new products, Ring looks to be the Batman of neighborhood Can a video doorbell really curb crime? James Siminoff believes so. The founder of Ring, the video doorbell, Siminoff says it helps scare away at least 100 would-be robbers daily, and he's got the stats to prove to it, as he tells Jefferson Graham on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

191 Clean Workflow app bought by Apple Workflow, an app we first introduced you to in 2015, has been acquired by Apple. The app offers shortcuts for popular daily tasks. We visit the #TalkingTech vault for a replay of our interview with Workflow co-founder Ari Weinstein. Free View in iTunes

192 Clean Hey Siri--should you worry about Alexa? Amazon's Alexa has come to the iPhone, in the Amazon app, offering spoken word personal assistance. Does Siri have much to worry about? Jefferson Graham finds out on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

193 Clean Apple takes on Snap with Clips Apple looks to take on Instagram and Snapchat with Clips, a new video app to jazz up your photos and videos. But is too late for Apple to compete here? Jefferson Graham reports on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

194 Clean WeDo app for keeping track of daily tasks Spencer Shulem, the 22-year-old co-founder of WeDo, talks about his inspiration for creating the WeDo app for staying on top of your daily tasks. Shulem was interviewed at a live #TalkingTech broadcast. Free View in iTunes

195 Clean Don't cover Ed Sheeran songs on Facebook Cover songs are hugely popular on YouTube, but don't try offering your take on popular songs on Facebook--they may get you suspended on banned from the social network. The story of what happened to a British busker who offered a cover of a song by Ed Sheeran on Facebook. Free View in iTunes

196 Clean MemeStream app for funny captions Meet Sophia Latessa, the 16-year-old high school student and app developer. Her first app, MemeStream, was just released, with tools to add funny captions to photos. Free View in iTunes

197 Clean ICYMI - Hacks, Alexa and music from India Jefferson Graham runs down the week's top tech headlines on the ICYMI edition of Talking Tech, leading with the DOJ charges against 2 Russian hackers, Alexa joining Siri on the iPhone and the new YouTube leader--music from India. Free View in iTunes

198 Clean What's the next hot app? What's the next hot app, post Snapchat? Jefferson Graham looks at the four apps that topped the charts from Dec.-February 2017 for a clue--Bitmoji, Wish, Letgo and Musical.ly Free View in iTunes

199 Clean Who are the top YouTube creators? Jefferson Graham runs down the latest chart of the top YouTube and Facebook video creators for February. Would you believe music from India and a 5-year-olds toy reviews lead the pack at 1 and 2? Listen to here the rest. Free View in iTunes

200 Clean Google's "smart" denim jacket Google's new "smart" denim jacket is a $350 Levi's jacket with gesture control. How's it different from a smart watch and smartphone? Jefferson Graham chats with fellow USA TODAY reporter Marco della Cava about how it works. Free View in iTunes

201 Clean Airtime for group video chat In this excerpt from their Facebook Live in front of an audience, Daniel Klaus, the president of the group video app AirTime talks about the rise in popularity of group messaging on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

202 Clean Save on hotel rooms with Hotel Tonight Sam Shank from Hotel Tonight sits down with USA TODAY's Jefferson Graham for a live edition of #TalkingTech to explains how his app can save you money on last-minute hotel rooms. Free View in iTunes

203 Clean ICYMI - CIA hacks, Facebook clones Snap again! Jefferson Graham recaps the week's tech headlines on the ICYMI edition of #TalkingTech--the CIA hack, Facebook clones Snapchat again, Google takes on Slack. Free View in iTunes

204 Clean Keep digital life safe in WikiLeaks era How to keep your digital life safe in a WikiLeaks era? Jefferson Graham offers tips on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

205 Clean Critics sound off on cutting the cord Critics defend pricing of "cutting the cord" from cable, in the wake of Jefferson Graham's earlier CTC #TalkingTech podcast. He initially suggested that if you sign up for a bunch of subscription services, you'll pay as much as you do now for cable. Free View in iTunes

206 Clean Cutting the cord could cost as much as cable With so many new streaming subscription offerings, Jefferson Graham wonders whether adding them up might end up costing as much as cable TV, or even more, on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

207 Clean Mobile games more profitable than movies Chris DeWolfe, the co-founder of mobile game giant Jam City, sits down with Jefferson Graham, telling how the old MySpace social network was his inspiration for the firm. Free View in iTunes

208 Clean Amazon Cloud best terms-- and buggy flaws Amazon Cloud Drive has the best pricing and terms for cloud back0up--but one really buggy flaw that will drive you crazy. You'll need to listen to #TalkingTech to find out how to save yourself the hassle. Free View in iTunes

209 Clean ICYMI - Snap, Amazon, MWC top tech headlines In the latest ICYMI Tech Rewind edition of #TalkingTech, Jefferson Graham looks back at the top tech headlines of the week, dominated by Snap, Amazon and Mobile World Congress. Free View in iTunes

210 Clean From the archives - our chat with Snap's Spiegel From the archives- post the boffo Snap, Inc. IPO, which raised over $3 billion, we reach into the archives for a look back at our 2013 sit-down with then 23-year-old Evan Spiegel, as the Snapchat app was just starting to take off. Free View in iTunes

211 Clean YouTube TV - big challenge YouTube is set to launch a TV service to take on cable, aimed at millennials. Would you pay $35 monthly for 40 channels that didn't include CNN or Comedy Central? Jefferson Graham reports. Free View in iTunes

212 Clean Relive La La Land with YouTube covers Relive the "La La Land," experience online with covers of the Oscar nominated music by Justin Hurvitz. Musicians, dancers and just ordinary folks are honoring the movie with their take on tunes like "City of Stars" and "Another Day of Sun." Jefferson Graham reports. Free View in iTunes

213 Clean Ditch your stuff and rent it from Joymode.com Joymode.com, a new app and website, urges you to ditch owning all that stuff, and rent instead. Why buy camping equipment to use twice, when they'll bring it over to you for the weekend? Founder Joe Fernandez explains to Jefferson Graham on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

214 Clean Easypose, the "Uber" for yoga Meet Easypose, the "Uber" for yoga instructors, an app that brings yoga to your home, on #TalkingTech. Founder Ruben Dua tells Jefferson Graham how it works. Free View in iTunes

215 Clean How to get paid to do Facebook Live Facebook will now pay you to go live on Facebook, with a split of the ad revenues. Jefferson Graham explains how this works on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

216 Clean Is The Good Fight the end of free TV? "The Good Fight," has been called the best CBS show of the season, but if you watch it, you have to pay for it, on the CBS streaming service. Which begs the question--is the spin-off of "The Good Wife," the end of free quality TV series fare? Jefferson Graham explores on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

217 Clean Futurama returns - as a mobile game Futurama, the animated cult TV classic about life in the next century, is returning from TV cancelation heaven as a mobile game from JamCity. The show's executive producer, David X. Cohen, talks about the revival, with USA TODAY's Jefferson Graham on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

218 Clean Best apps to make free international calls Jefferson Graham runs down the best apps to make free international phone calls on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

219 Clean How to top Amazon book charts How to get to the top of Amazon book charts? Dave Basulto, the creator of the iOgrapher device, and author of the new "Life, Camera, Action" books explains how he did it. Free View in iTunes

220 Clean TalkingTech: mitu co-founder Beatriz Acevedo Jefferson Graham sits down with Beatriz Acevedo, the former Mexican immigrant who moved to Los Angeles and co-founded mitu, the no. 1 online destination for the mobile latino audience. Free View in iTunes

221 Clean Tech Rewind -Verizon starts unlimited price war Jefferson Graham rewinds the top headlines of the week, starting with Verizon's new unlimited wireless plans, which started a new price war amongst the wireless carriers. Plus, Yahoo, Facebook and more. Free View in iTunes

222 Clean Autoplay videos with sound--NO!!!! Facebook will shift from playing videos in the news feed silently--is this a good idea? Jefferson Graham doesn't think so. Free View in iTunes

223 Clean Hey Alexa and Google - get Judy on the phone Amazon and Google are reportedly looking into bringing voice phone calling to the Alexa and Google Home platforms. Is this a good thing? Jefferson Graham reports on #TalkingTech Free View in iTunes

224 Clean Caavo - the master of your TV boxes Jefferson Graham talks to the co-founders of Caavo, a new set-top box that seeks to be the master of your TV boxes. Plug in Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku and others to have Caava control them all. Ashish Aggarwal and Andrew Einaudi guest. Free View in iTunes

225 Clean Dateline's Keith Morrison new voice of Waze Keith Morrison, the long-time Dateline correspondent, is a new voice to give us directions on the Waze app. Morrison calls in to tell Jefferson Graham about the experience, on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

226 Clean Rating the online floral companies--which is best? After ordering bouquets from Bouqs, BloomNation and BloomThat, Jefferson Graham offers his take on which service is best, on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

227 Clean Tech Rewind - $1,000 iPhone, new Galaxy Jefferson Graham runs down the week's top tech headlines, starting with a possible $1,000 new iPhone and new Samsung Galaxy phones. Free View in iTunes

228 Clean Tips for taking great smartphone videos Dave Basulto, the founder of the iOgrapher iPhone/iPad cases for improved mobile video, talks his new book, "Life, Camera, Action," with Jefferson Graham on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

229 Clean Bring a droneographer with you on vacation Everybody loves drone shots, but how to get them on vacation if you don't have a drone, or know how to fly? Bring a droneographer with you. Tom Marchant from tour company Black Tomato tells Jefferson Graham about his new "Drone the World," program on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

230 Clean BloomThat - a new way to buy flowers Jefferson Graham looks at new tech startups who aim to sell flowers in a different way, and introduces listeners to BloomThat. Free View in iTunes

231 Clean Flipboard brings "smart" magazines to app Flipboard, the popular news aggregation app, introduces a new way to follow your "passions," with "smart magazines." Flipboard co-founder Mike McCue explains, on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

232 Clean YouTube will pay you to go LIVE YouTube is taking on Facebook with live video mobile streaming, and will you "influencers" to give it a try. YouTube will open Live to everyone later in the year. Jefferson Graham reports on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

233 Clean Amazon Drive - best storage prices to date Jefferson Graham reviews Amazon Drive, which has the lowest prices and most liberal offerings of any online storage solution on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

234 Clean Tech Rewind -- who cares about no headphone jack? Jefferson Graham runs down the week's top tech headlines, beginning with Apple's record sales for the iPhone 7. It turns out, consumers really weren't bothered by the lack of a headphone jack on the latest edition. Free View in iTunes

235 Clean Replacing live speakers with holograms Would you pay good money to see your favorite live speaker as a hologram? Paul Duffy of ARHT is betting you will. He's bringing his hologram technology to the speaking circuit, and has convinced Tony Robbins, Depak Chopra and others to give the "Humagtram" a shot. He tells all about it on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

236 Clean eHarmony brings humor to dating eHarmony chief scientist Steve Carter tells Jefferson Graham about adding humor to the criteria of successful matches with his online dating service, on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

237 Clean Will students invest in Snap, Inc.? Will students invest in Snap, Inc'.s upcoming IPO? Jefferson Graham heads to USC to interview students on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

238 Clean Flipboard app unveils "smart magazines" Flipboard, the popular news aggregation app, introduces a new way to follow your "passions," with "smart magazines." Flipboard co-founder Mike McCue explains, on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

239 Clean Flipagram flips to a Chinese tech firm Flipagram, the popular app for creating music videos from your smartphone images, has been sold to China's Toutiao. Founder Farhad Mohit tells Jefferson Graham about it, on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

240 Clean Filmstruck - app for classic film fans Jefferson Graham recommends checking out Filmstruck, a streaming app for classic movie fans, from Turner Classic Movies. Starting at $6.99 monthly, it's a lot cheaper than cable. Free View in iTunes

241 Clean Starbucks brings voice ordering to app Starbucks is bringing voice ordering to its mobile app. Jefferson Graham reports on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

242 Clean Live opens for new voices Facebook Live is opening a new platform for alternative voices to break through--both conservative and progressive, reports Jefferson Graham on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

243 Clean Tech Rewind - Samsung, Facebook, Twitter Jefferson Graham replays the top tech headlines of the week, starting with Facebook's announcement that you'll start seeing longer and longer videos on the social network. Free View in iTunes

244 Clean Google's Pixel phone an early hit Google's Pixel phone is emerging as a surprise competitor to the Apple iPhone. Jefferson Graham reports on #TalkingTech Free View in iTunes

245 Clean Watching "TV" on Snapchat What's it like watching "TV" on Snapchat? The communications app is embarking on an ambitious road to bring short-form, TV meets App programming from the likes of ABC, Turner and others to mobile. Jefferson Graham viewed "Watch Party: The Bachelor" this week--listen to his #TalkingTech report. Free View in iTunes

246 Clean L.A. Instagraming mayor Eric Garcetti The mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti talks about his Instagram feed with USA TODAY's Jefferson Graham on #TalkingTech. The mayor, who has nearly 90,000 followers on the Instagram, is known for his behind the scenes photography. He also talks about the TechFairLA, attracting 250 companies with jobs to offer on January 26th. Free View in iTunes

247 Clean Backpacks to fit mucho gear--which one to buy? Jefferson Graham dives into the world of ever-expanding backpacks to fit cameras, drones, microphones, lenses and all those charging cables. Which one to buy--the Think Tank Shape Shifter V 2.0 or Peak Design Everyday Backpack 30L? He announces the verdict on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

248 Clean How Microsoft became cool again Jefferson Graham talks with former USA TODAY staffer Matt Krantz about how Microsoft became cool again, as old rival Apple got complacent and stodgy. Free View in iTunes

249 Clean A second take on "limited commercials" Jefferson Graham offers a second take on the "limited commercials," programs on CBS All Access and Hulu streaming services. Are they really worth the deal you're making with the network TV devils to save money? Free View in iTunes

250 Clean Tech rewind - Seinfeld, LinkedIn & Uber Jerry Seinfeld's reported $60 million payday for moving his internet comedy series from Crackle to Netflix headlines the week's tech news roundup, on the Rewind edition of #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

251 Clean The 'iPhone" Fusion guitar - wow! Jefferson Graham plays around with the Fusion "iPhone" guitar, a new instrument with built-in-speakers and a cradle for an iPhone 6, 6S or 7, to play along with apps, backing tracks and instructional videos, at the NAMM show in Anaheim, California. Free View in iTunes

252 Clean A metronome that pulses on your wrist Jefferson Graham reports from the NAMM show in Anaheim, California, where musicians, music stores and manufacturers to see the latest merging of music and tech. Highlights include a pulsating metronome that operates via an app and a new kind of computer mouse that is controlled by your foot. Free View in iTunes

253 Clean New job perk - help with student debt It's a new job perk--companies helping pay down student debt for millennial employees. Nadia Rawlinson, the Chief Human Resource Officer for music industry giant Live Nation, explains why it's good business, on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

254 Clean 90 Billion hours using apps in 2016 We spent some 90 billion hours using apps in 2016, according to a new report from AppAnnie. Jefferson Graham breaks it down on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

255 Clean Tech rewind - iPhone@10, YouTube, Lily Jefferson Graham runs down the top tech headlines of the week, including the iPhone @10, YouTube's new way to instant message performers and the demise of the Lily "flying" camera on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

256 Clean Booming tech jobs market Jazon Nazar, CEO of Comparably, which monitors the job market for the best careers, sits down with USA TODAY's Jefferson Graham to discuss the booming tech jobs market on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

257 Clean How tech can give you a better sleep Colin Lawlor, the CEO of sleep monitoring company SleepScore Labs, tells Jefferson Graham how tech can improve your nightly winks on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

258 Clean Apple's entertainment plans uninspiring Apple reportedly plans to compete with Netflix and Amazon with a slate of entertainment programming--but based on what it has in the hopper for 2017, don't reach to cancel your Netflix or Amazon subscription yet. Free View in iTunes

259 Clean Hulu's "Limited Commercials" agony Hulu's "limited commercial" offering is a torture chamber of frequent and LOUD interruptions, reports Jefferson Graham on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

260 Clean Why Amazon's Alexa is the belle of the tech ball Amazon's Alexa personal assistant is about to migrate to some 35 other tech products this year. This Echo and Dot speakers are sold out--why did Alexa seemingly win the voice computing war--so far? #TalkingTech listeners chime in to help answer the question. Free View in iTunes

261 Clean The iPhone @10 Jefferson Graham looks back at 10 years of the iPhone and how it changed our lives, on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

262 Clean Reviewed's top 33 CES award winners Reviewed.com's David Kender sits down with Jefferson Graham to talk about the 33 Editor's Choice award winners for CES 2017 on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

263 Clean Coolest thing we saw at CES? Robots The coolest thing we saw at CES? Hands down, robots. Jefferson Graham reports. Free View in iTunes

264 Clean The screen protector that won't crack? Invisible Shield's new screen protector is so strong, the company says it won't crack--and it offers $100 back should that happen. Jefferson Graham reports from CES on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

265 Clean The battery on this scooter can charge a laptop Jefferson Graham saw a new scooter at CES 2017 with batteries that charge a ride--or a laptop. He reports on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

266 Clean CES 2017 - coolest things seen so far A #TalkingTech report on cool stuff from CES 2017, including a levitating speaker, ultra-thin iPhone charger and virtual reality boots. Free View in iTunes

267 Clean Switching from Mac back to Windows After 15 years of working on Apple computers, Sam Graham, the son of #TalkingTech host Jefferson Graham, just switched to Windows. In a word: touchscreen. Sam, who animates cartoons for the http://YouTube.com/heysamgraham channel, explains. Free View in iTunes

268 Clean Apple's 2016 report card Jefferson Graham's annual report card on how Apple fared in 2016, on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

269 Clean CES chief Gary Shapiro previews tech show Gary Shapiro, the CEO of Consumer Technology Association, previews the themes for the upcoming CES 2017, the world's largest trade show, on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

270 Clean Why iPhones are so inexpensive Did you know that Chinese factory workers only make $1.90 an hour making iPhones? Jefferson Graham explores bullet points from a recent NYTimes piece on the costs of an iPhone, on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

271 Clean What to expect from tech in 2017 Jefferson Graham previews what to look for in tech in 2017, starting with a whole new way to shop for food, courtesy of Amazon on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

272 Clean CES preview, robots, cars & more! Jefferson Graham previews the CES 2017 trade show where robots are expected to make a huge splash. Free View in iTunes

273 Clean 1000 episodes of #TalkingTech Jefferson Graham just passed the 1,000 episode milestone for the #TalkingTech podcast, and thanks listeners for joining him on the ride. Free View in iTunes

274 Clean Peak Design's backpack for hauling gear With the big CES in 2017, we need a new backpack to haul all of our gear. We did a quick test of the Peak Design 20l Everyday Backpack. Will it work? Our first impression on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

275 Clean 6 new apps made me say Wow in 2016 Jefferson Graham counts down the 6 new apps that made him say "Wow" in 2016, starting with Google Trips. To hear the rest, tune into #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

276 Clean How will streaming change in 2017? Peter Csathy, the chairman of Creatv Media and author of the new Media 2.0 book, offers his outlook for entertainment based internet companies like YouTube, Netflix and DirecTV in 2017, on #TalkingTech with Jefferson Graham. Free View in iTunes

277 Clean ICYMI - Tech Rewind - Uber, Mario Bros., Audio ICYMI, your tech headlines for the week, beginning with Uber's decision to take its self-driving cars to Arizona, Super Mario Run, Facebook Live and more. Free View in iTunes

278 Clean Now that I own a drone--here's what you need to know Now that Jefferson Graham owns a drone, the DJI Mavic Pro, he tells #TalkingTech listeners what he's learned about flying, and what you need to know should there be a new shiny flying object under a certain tree. Free View in iTunes

279 Clean Yelp app introduces merchant rebates Yelp, the app for finding local businesses, introduced a new "Cash Back" feature offering discounts of up to 10% from merchants. How does it work? Yelp's Chad Richard sits down with USA TODAY's Jefferson Graham to explain on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

280 Clean Facebook to introduce live audio Facebook is bringing live audio to the social network, but for most of us, not until next year. What are the use cases? Jefferson Graham and fellow USA TODAY podcaster Shannon Rae Green discuss on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

281 Clean App of year Prisma adds community features Prisma, the app that both Apple and Google said was the best of 2016, just added new community sharing features, as it looks to have a longer shelf life like Instagram and Snapchat. Jefferson Graham reports on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

282 Clean Ozobot robot teaches coding to kids How to get kids interested in coding at a really early age? How about via the Ozobot toy robot? Company CEO Nadar Hamda tells Jefferson Graham why this is a big deal on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

283 Clean Where to host dog for holidays? Try DogVacay What to do with the pooch for the holidays? Michael Root, the CTO for DogVacay tells Jefferson Graham about the "Airbnb for Dogs," where pets can stay with hosts while the owners get away, on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

284 Clean Tech rewind - hacks, fake news & Uber Jefferson Graham looks back at the tech headlines of the week, including that massive reported e-mail hack of Yahoo users, Uber's ill-timed attempt to launch self-driving cars in San Francisco and Facebook's crackdown on fake news. Free View in iTunes

285 Clean Year-end project - time to change passwords In the wake of yet another huge reported password hack by Yahoo, Jefferson Graham suggests taking time at the end of the year to update your passwords. Guests Nader Hamda from Ozobot and DogVacay CTO Michael Root offer their tips for keeping passwords from hackers on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

286 Clean Binging on Amazon Prime Video's Goliath Goliath, starring Billy Bob Thorton, is the best series yet on Amazon's Prime Video. Jefferson Graham has been binging the series, and looking @ Amazon's offerings vs. rivals. He reports on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

287 Clean Tech #101 - How to protect yourself from Phishing e-mails In the latest edition of Tech #101, Jefferson Graham explains how to protect yourself from phishing e-mails, in the wake of the Russian hack of Hillary Clinton's campaign e-mails. Free View in iTunes

288 Clean Meet Detour, one of Apple's top 10 apps of the year Meet Detour, just named by Apple as one of the top 10 apps of 2016, for audio walking tours of cities. Founder Andrew Mason explains in an interview with Jefferson Graham on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

289 Clean Can smartwatches be saved? Smartwatches are still struggling to find an audience, three years in--is there a future for the device? Jefferson Graham weighs in on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

290 Clean Easier way to do Facebook Live with Mevo camera Jefferson Graham reviews the Mevo camera, an easier to do a professionally polished Facebook Live presentations, with multiple angles and a steady image, on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

291 Clean Tips for mastering Google How to get your website to the top of Google's rankings? Search expert Rob Greer offers tips on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

292 Clean Reviewing #TalkingTech Listeners offer their feedback on the #TalkingTech podcast, and host Jefferson Graham responds. Hear what folks have to say about the show. Free View in iTunes

293 Clean TalkingTech update from Hawaii Jefferson Graham offers a tech update from the island of Kauai in Hawaii, where the internet is faster, gadgets are cheaper than they used to be, and drone photography is both allowed--and banned. Free View in iTunes

294 Clean Prisma named best app of year by Apple & Google Both Apple and Google named Prisma the best app of 2016. Why? Jefferson Graham explains, and runs down the complete top 10 choices from Apple on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

295 Clean How to save money on cell bill w/TextNow Jefferson Graham explains how to save money on your cellphone bill with the TextNow service, which offers free calls via wifi and a way lower monthly plan. Free View in iTunes

296 Clean Can you trust online reviews? Can you believe online reviews? Jefferson Graham is skeptical, and explains why on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes

297 Clean Tech rewind - Netflix, GoPro, Pebble Jefferson Graham runs down the tech headlines of the week, ICYMI, on #TalkingTech, leading with Netflix's announcement that you'll soon be able to download some movies and TV shows to watch offline. Free View in iTunes

298 Clean So you want to buy a drone - 2016 edition So you want to buy a drone as a holiday gift? Jefferson Graham runs down low-cost to expensive choices on #TalkingTech, and weighs in on what you need to know legally before you start flying, with USA TODAY staff photographer Robert Hanashiro. Free View in iTunes

299 Clean The app pro photographers turn to - Snapseed What's the one app pro photographers turn to? For USA TODAY's Robert Hanashiro and Jefferson Graham, it's Snapseed, a free app with many features from Google. The duo explain why they love it, on #TalkingTech. Free View in iTunes