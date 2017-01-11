iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn't open, click the iTunes application icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To download and subscribe to USA Today Talking Tech by USA TODAY / Wondery, get iTunes now.

Already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download

USA Today Talking Tech

By USA TODAY / Wondery

View More by This Publisher

To listen to an audio podcast, mouse over the title and click Play. Open iTunes to download and subscribe to podcasts.

Description

Jefferson Graham's daily USA TODAY #Talking Tech podcast offers a quick hit on the hottest new gadgets, tech news & apps & chats with tech insiders. #Talking Tech is USA TODAY's most listened to podcast, with over 70 million downloads. Graham is a USA TODAY tech columnist & also hosts the #TalkingTech video series. https://www.usatoday.com/tech/talkingtech/podcasts http://jeffersongraham.net

Customer Reviews

SMART, FUNNY & JUST AWESOME

Jefferson Graham knows how to get your attention. His curiosity and passion are absolutely contagious. Yes, you’ll learn about the latest tech trends - but, more importantly, he’ll connect you to some of the world’s most interesting people. I couldn’t recommend his show more highly.

Lazy commentary

I genuinely love and support a wide range of original spoken-word podcasts. That is why I simply cannot give credit to a writer who take his columns and then reads them out loud so he can repurpose them as short-form podcasts. I like to think USA TODAY is better than that, even if Mr. Graham isn't.

Really?

Listened to the Spotify episode. Commentary was shallow and dull. I finished thinking "so what?".

Listeners also subscribed to